Sickel's buzzer beater pushes Bears past Wolves, 72-70

EVELETH — Tied 70-70 with just 10 seconds to play, the Eveleth-Gilbert and Ely boys’ basketball teams looked like they were heading for overtime Friday night.
The Golden Bears had something to say about that, however.
The ball dished out to E-G sophomore Carter Mavec in the corner, Mavec let loose a potential game-winning three-pointer with time running out. The three missed the mark, but senior Jake Sickel was right where he needed to be to grab the rebound and put the ball back up just before time expired.
With the ball dancing on the rim for what seemed like an eternity, it eventually fell in for the Bears, giving Eveleth-Gilbert the last-second win over the Timberwolves, 72-70.
The hard-fought win wasn’t an easy one for the Bears, as both teams kept it close and exchanged leads numerous times, leaving everything up to that one final shot. With one of the leaders for Eveleth-Gilbert grabbing the game-winning bucket, Golden Bears head coach Adam Roen said it was the product of a player who has put in the work over the years.
“For a senior captain to do something like that, it’s taking every drill he’s done for years and not giving up,” Roen said after the game. “To go up to boards on the last shot and put up that last bucket, it says a lot.”
The game was fast paced from the beginning, with Eveleth-Gilbert and Ely both utilizing their most potent weapons on offense.
For the Bears, it meant dishing it in to 6-foot-6 junior Will Bittmann, who had a six inch advantage on the tallest Ely defender. For the Timberwolves, working the perimeter and feeding the ball to senior guard Will Davies proved a success.
The two led both of their squads in points at the half, with Davies recording 24 points, including four threes and Bittmann recording 16, all of which came in the paint or at the free throw line.
The Wolves grew a large lead partway through the first half thanks to the play of Davies. Up 21-20, Davies knocked down a three and then added two more from the free throw line on the ensuing possession.
Bittmann hit a bucket in the paint to cut the Ely lead to four, but Davies fired from three-point land again, making it 29-22 in favor of the Timberwolves. Bittmann answered with three point play but a jumper from Davies kept the Wolves firmly in front.
Ely’s Harry Simons was next to get in on the action, hitting a bucket before the next Davies three that put the Timberwolves up 37-25 with time running out in the first.
The Golden Bears responded with a quick six points thanks to consecutive buckets from Carter Mavec, Josh Creer-Oberstar and Bittmann. The lead down to six, Ely scored again on the drive from Simons to make it 39-31.
The end of the half was all Eveleth-Gilbert, however, with Bittmann grabbing a putback, AJ Roen hitting two free throws and Mavec finishing on a three-point play to make it 39-38 in favor of Ely as the horn rang.
The two teams both made some changes at the half. Eveleth-Gilbert continued to rely on Bittmann, but the big man in the middle wasn’t afraid to kick it back out to the perimeter for an E-G three point attempt. The Wolves were forced to adjust after foul trouble took Davies out of the game early in the half, but Simons, Emmett Faltesek and Joey Bianco came up big to keep Ely in the game.
Trailing 41-39, Bittmann knotted things up with a putback bucket before Faltesek knocked down a jumper to keep the lead at two. Bittmann responded yet again with a rebound and a bucket and then added another two more two give the Bears their first lead since the opening bucket, 45-42.
Later, up 50-47, Roen knocked down a big three to double the E-G lead. The Wolves kept within striking distance thanks to the effort of Bianco, who drove often to the hoop and found himself at the free throw line because of it. A pair of Bianco singletons later made it 57-55 in favor of the Bears just before Roen knocked down another three to keep E-G out in front by five.
Another Bianco free throw followed by three from Faltesek made it a one-point game, but Roen responded with his third three of the game to make it 63-59. Back in the game for Ely, Davies hit his fifth three of the night on what would be his only bucket in the second half to keep it within one.
Bittmann and Bianco then traded buckets and with 3:46 to play, the Bears clung to their one point lead, 65-64.
Sickel came through for the Bears in the closing minutes of the game, grabbing another bucket in the paint before hitting a three on the next possession to make it 70-65 with 2:42 to play. Bianco responded with his own bucket on the play but was unable to complete the three-point play, 70-67.
The Bears held onto the ball throughout the closing minute but, when fouled, weren’t able to convert at the charity stripe. The Timberwolves grabbed the rebound and worked through their offense, eventually dishing it out to Faltesek who hit the game-tying three with 10 seconds to play.
The final 10 seconds played out in the Bears favor, with Sickel ready for the rebound on the weak side, converting on the last-second shot to give Eveleth-Gilbert the win, 72-70.
Bittmann led all scorers in the contest with 29 points for Eveleth-Gilbert. Sickel finished with 14 while Mavec and Roen added 11 each.
Davies led the Timberwolves with 27 points. Bianco had 18 and Simons tallied 10. Faltesek finished with nine points, all in the second half.
Getting the win in the most exciting fashion possible, E-G head coach Adam Roen had to give credit to the Timberwolves for the close game.
“I tip my hat to Ely. They are one amazing basketball team and they work so well with what they have,” Roen said. “They have an amazing group for sure.”
Being on the losing end of the buzzer-beater putback, Ely head coach Tom McDonald says it was a tough loss for his team, but the loss wasn’t due to a lack of effort.
“It’s always tough to lose, especially a game like this,” McDonald said. “I thought we fought hard all night. We went on our run in the first half but things kind of see-sawed after that. We made some big shots in the second half but we shouldn’t be leaving a guy wide open on the weak-side board for the game winning bucket.”
When it came to finding the right shot for the Golden Bears, Roen said his team did a nice job knowing when to feed things into Bittmann and when to dish them back out for the shot.
“After we got a feel for Ely’s defense, it felt like the boys were on the right page tonight,” Roen said. “They knew when to feed, when to not and when to dish it back out. They’re high school kids. They don’t always make the right choice but tonight I felt like we were making the right calls.”
Containing Bittmann gave the Wolves some trouble, but Ely continued to shift their defense accordingly to find something that worked.
“Bittmann is a beast and we just couldn’t handle him at times,” McDonald said. “We played man in the beginning but we’re too small to be able to guard him so we tried a couple of zone defenses and I thought we did a better job on him then. We could contain him a little bit better but Eveleth hit some big threes and we had to keep adjusting.”
Possibly most important for E-G Friday night was finding a way to win a close, contested game according to Roen.
“These are the types of games we need to have if we want to do anything special in the conference or in the section,” Roen explained. “If you win or lose every game and it’s a blowout, you don’t get to learn these things. You don’t get to see which kids can handle the pressure and those are the things we need right now.”
For the Ely offense, keeping themselves alive with Davies on the bench played out well, with McDonald citing the play of Bianco and Faltesek for keeping things moving.
“The other guys stepped up with Will out,” McDonald said. “Joey had a big second alf and Emmett scored all nine of his points in the second half. Will had a great game for us but as a team, we have to learn not to foul with our hands so much and Will had a number of fouls trying to use his hands. He’s not very good for us on the bench. He’s much better on the floor and he played great tonight when he was on the floor.”
Ely takes on Deer River at home on Tuesday. McDonald says his team will need to find some consistency if they hope to grab a win against the Warriors.
“We had some lulls tonight where we weren’t very good and we were turning the ball over. We have to be a little more consistent throughout our games.”
Eveleth-Gilbert hosts Mountain Iron-Buhl on Tuesday and Roen says Friday’s game will go a long way in preparing for Tuesday.
“I feel Ely and Mountain Iron are fairly similar teams,” Roen said. “So we can bring the game tape from tonight and find some things we need to work on and bring them to the floor on Monday. But we also need to talk to them about what they did well because kids don’t always hear about the great things that they do and they should hear those things too.”
Ely 39 31 — 70
EG 38 34 — 72
Ely: Joey Bianco 18, Brock LaTourell 6, Emmett Faltesek 9, Will Davies 27, Harry Simons 10; Three pointers: LaTourell 2, Faltesek 2, Favies 5, Simons 2; Free throws: 13-24; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 11, Griffin Krmpotich 1, AJ Roen 11, Carter Flannigan 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jake Sickel 14, Will Bittmann 29; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 3, Sickel 2; Free throws: 11-20; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Creer-Oberstar.
International Falls 82
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76
At International Falls, Asher Zubich poured in 30 points for the Rangers, but a slow start overall from Mountain Iron-Buhl gave way to a Broncos win, 82-76.
Trailing 45-34 at the half, the Rangers managed to make it a two-point game in the second half, but it was too little, too late by that point according to head coach Jeff Buffetta.
“We got in a little bit of foul trouble in the first half,” Buffetta said. “And the Falls was really attacking us at the basket and being really aggressive. It took us a while to calm down and we did that in the second half. It was a good second half, but you can’t start that late.”
Zubich’s 30 points led all scorers. Nikolas Jesch added 18 for MI-B. Cullen Rein and Jett Tomczak paced the Broncos with 21 points apiece.
Preparing for Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday, Buffetta says his younger squad will need to match the energy that the more veteran Bears team plays with.
“We need to play with a little more energy and enthusiasm. We’re young and we get overwhelmed physically by some of these older teams. When you face teams that have big athletes, you have to match it. We’re working on it and we’ll see what we do on Tuesday.”
MIB 34 42 — 76
IF 45 37 — 82
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 2, Asher Zubich 30, Mason Clines 7, Jeffrey Kayfes 9, Riley Busch 3, Josh Holmes 5, Nikolas Jesch 18, Braxton Negen 2; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Kayfes 3, Holmes 1, Jesch 2; Free throws: 6-11; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Klines.
International Falls: Knute Boerger 5, Bryant Koenig 10, Riley Larson 14, Jesse Forscythe 5, Tucker Budris 4, Cullen Rein 21, Jett Tomczak 21, Owen Weirley 2; Three pointers: Boerger 1; Free throws: 17-27; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS HOCKEY
North Shore 1,
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0
At Two Harbors, a lone goal scored by the Storm just 16 seconds into the contest was all that was needed Friday night, as the Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team fell to North Shore, 1-0.
Emily Seipke scored the only goal of the night less than 20 seconds in, working her way past Golden Bears goalie Rachel Woods. Teammates Katie Carpenter and Hope Ernest assisted on the play.
Woods stopped 19 shots in the loss while Storm goalie Harper Powell ended with 11 saves.
Eveleth-Gilbert will take on the Storm once again on Thursday, this time in Ely.
EG 0 0 0 — 0
NS 1 0 0 — 1
First Period
1, NS, Emily Seipke (Katie Carpenter, Hope Ernest), 0:16.
Second Period
No scoring.
Third Period
No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: EG 2-4; NS 2-4.
Goalie saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 6-8-5—19; Harper Powell, NS, 3-7-1—11.
