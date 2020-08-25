Season champions crowned at Hibbing Raceway

HIBBING — In what seems to be a theme the second half of the summer, Hibbing Raceway once again overcame inclement weather to close out the point racing portion of the season.
Heavy rains hit midway through the program but raceway officials were determined to give the drivers a chance to settle their positions on the track and after the rains stopped, race teams from all classes worked to get the track back in racing shape as many fans stuck around through the two-hour delay.
The end result was an ultra fast racing surface that provided entertaining racing but also bent sheet metal and other parts.
The first feature on the track after the delay and remaining heats were the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. Michael Blevins of Hibbing made an early race pass on Charlie Castle and led the remainder of the race to win his second of the year in the class. Tyler Kintner of Hibbing was the overall point champion on the year. Kevin Burdick of Proctor overcame a crash with the top three following a restart to pull away and win comfortably in the WISSOTA Super Stocks. After the race, both he and Track Champion Tristan Labarge were interviewed in victory lane.
The WISSOTA Modifieds had a rough and tumble affair with nearly every car in the field taking damage at some point in the race. In the end, it was Ryan Jensen of Grand Rapids who emerged as the victor. Jensen edged Track Champion Johnny Broking in a near photo finish for his first career win. The WISSOTA Late Models had fewer issues and ran a mostly clean race with Jeff Provinzino scoring the win. Provinzino slipped past Zach Wohlers following a lap 5 restart and never looked back as Jay Kintner tried to chase him to the line. Derek Vesel was also honored in victory lane for his second straight track title.
The Northern Renegade Sprint Cars made their only appearance of the year in Hibbing and Jori Hughes of Tower scored the victory after outdueling Ken Hron. After racing at Hibbing in other classes previously, the win was Hughes’ first ever at the track. Chad Finckbone of Grand Rapids capped off his Track Championship with an exclamation point as he rolled to victory in the WISSOTA Pure Stocks and Aaron Reimers of Belle Plaine closed out the evening with a win the WISSOTA Hornets. The win was Reimers second of the year in Hibbing; making his four hour trek pay off. Chaston Finckbone was able to celebrate with his father as he captured the Track Championship in his first year racing.
With the regular racing season complete at Hibbing Raceway, an Enduro will take place on Saturday, August 29 at 5 PM before all eyes turn to the 42nd Annual Labor Day Shootout; one of the most storied races of the WISSOTA Invitational racing season. For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324
SUMMARY:
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Jeff Provinzino, Jay Kintner, Derek Vesel, Deven VanHouse, Keith Niemi, Terry Lillo, George Ledin Jr, Steve Reini, Roger Paolo, Zach Wohlers, Kyle Peterlin, Kevin Carlson
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Ryan Jensen, Johnny Broking, Danny Vang, Josh Beaulieu, Jeffery Wood, Keith Koski, Cory Sersha, Chuck Olson, Jeff Tardy, Jeff Wood, Rick Niemi, Duane Dale, Ken Hron
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Kevin Burdick, Kevin Salin, Dalton Carlson, Jim Campbell, Robby Lore, Mikey Vadjl, Dean Mattila, Scott Lawrence, Tristan Labarge, Austin Carlson, Don Smith
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Michael Blevins, Mark Kangas, Andrew Inman Jr, Wyatt Boyum, Tyler Kintner, Justin Feltus, Aaron Blacklance, Dylan Miller, Matt Anderson, Chad Vanduker, Jesse Polson, Frank Paolo, Jonah Schnortz, Mervin Castle III, Paul Ripley
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Chad Finckbone, Michael Roth, Margo Butcher, Cody Herrick, Mikey Blevins Victor Westerlund, Jon Burt, Stephen Erickson, Austin Carlson, Mark Gangl, Nick Cimermancic, Sammy Blevins, Scott Smith
WISSOTA Hornets:
Feature- Aaron Reimers, Chaston Finckbone, Lucas Lillo, Casey Fitzpatrick, Hunter McDougall, Mike Egan, Justin Barsness, Alyssa Reini
Northern Renegades
Feature- Jori Hughes, Ken Hron, Chris Lewis, Lance Solem, Ryan Johnson, Jake Barsness, Josh Bradford, Zach Olson, Corey Olson, Brian Trenbath, KC Hawkinson, Rick Niemi, Paul Schultz, Teal Arnason, Danny Wait Jr, Caley Emerson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.