Rock Ridge senior Mia Schuchard has been named the 2023 All-Iron Range Girls’ Alpine Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review

VIRGINIA—Once Rock Ridge alpine skier Mia Schuchard got a taste of the state meet in her junior season, it became a goal to make it back as a senior in order to cap off her high school career in style.

Schuchard managed to make it back to state, taking fifth at the Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge with two solid runs. After another set of great runs at the state meet, Schuchard came away with a 27th place finish, a vast improvement over her trip the year before.

