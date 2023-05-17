VIRGINIA—Once Rock Ridge alpine skier Mia Schuchard got a taste of the state meet in her junior season, it became a goal to make it back as a senior in order to cap off her high school career in style.
Schuchard managed to make it back to state, taking fifth at the Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge with two solid runs. After another set of great runs at the state meet, Schuchard came away with a 27th place finish, a vast improvement over her trip the year before.
For her efforts this season, Schuchard has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Alpine Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Coming off of her junior season that ended with a 54th place finish at state, Schuchard says getting back to the big dance became the goal for next season.
“I knew I could do it as a junior so my first thought was of course, let’s go again as a senior,” Schuchard said. “I knew I could get there.”
While Schuchard says her results during the regular season were fairly hit or miss, she managed to have her best day of the season at the section meet, placing high enough to qualify for state.
“A lot of alpine skiing is just how things go that day. My senior season, a lot of the races did not end well for me personally. The team did very well but for me, I either did well or I fell so I knew I had to get kind of lucky.
“At sections, I stayed upright and got fifth. Then I realized that I am a good skier. I do have these skills. It was a reminder that I am good at the sport.”
Schuchard says her first run at the section meet was one of her best. What made it so great for her? She simply didn’t overthink it.
“I kind of just turned my mind off and went for it. Apparently it was good because my coach said he cried after watching it. I didn’t expect it. That’s how I knew I did great.”
Comparing herself to other team’s top skiers, Schuchard says seeing herself racing with them was also a boost to her confidence levels.
“A lot of the first seed girls, we know each other from skiing or even other sports. We’re all wishing each other luck and getting nervous together. Once we go up for our second runs we’ll talk about our first runs so there’s some confidence there from other skiers. They’re all in the same boat going through the same things.”
Making it to state for the second year in a row, Schuchard says she brought in a little bit more confidence her senior year.
“I had that past experience to draw on. I was just telling myself that I am one of the fast skiers. It doesn’t usually click for me when I’m up there high at sections but it’s a reminder that I’m capable. There were less nerves this time at state but there’s always going to be some.”
When she took her first run at state, Schuchard says she turned her mind off again and ended up being plenty proud of herself when it was over with.
“I think I did really well. I crossed the finish line and just knew it was good. I got to the bottom and all of my teammates were there and my parents were there cheering me on. It was a good moment to have and just say that I did it.”
Schuchard was able to replicate that in her second run to secure her spot in 27th. Evaluating how she did in her final high school alpine race, Schuchard was plenty pleased with the result.
“I was happy with it. To get fifth at sections and make it to state at all is amazing. Then going to state and seeing just how fast everyone goes and competing well with them is really just incredible.”
Schuchard says there’s been plenty of reflection on her career now that she’s wrapped things up. Year over year, the improvements have been quite noticeable.
“A couple weeks ago, I was watching a video of myself from seventh grade and I just had to laugh. It was so cringy. I could barely make it down the hill but now I can see just how far I’ve come with the team and the coaches and just the skill of skiing itself. It’s amazing.”
Schuchard says the team aspect is one of the things she’ll miss the most about alpine skiing.
“Compared to other sports I’ve been in, skiing is definitely the closest I’ve been with other people. The girls and boys team combined, we’re just always together. We have inside jokes and have fun on the bus and on the hill all the time. The dynamic and closeness, it’ll be hard to leave but at the same time I know they’ll still be a family. I can go back next year or the year after and they’ll still be as close as they are now.”
Schuchard says the love of skiing is working its way through her family as well. Younger sister Emma joined the ski team this year as a seventh grader while sister Alli will join next year once she’s in the seventh grade.
“Emma was on the team this year and it was fun to see because I was where she was at one time. It was kind of like watching myself. Being there for the first time and struggling to get on the hill and figure out how to be on a team.
“They accepted her really fast and she fit right in. I think Alli will be the same when she joins next year.”
As far as her skills on the slopes go, Schuchard has to give credit to the coaches. Wolverines head coach Benji Neff as well as Scott Neff have been with her since she was on the ski club in fifth grade.
“They’ve seen me grow as a person and a skier. They both taught me to ski. Lance [Larsen] and Eli [Little] did too starting in the seventh grade. The four of them, the way they taught and encouraged and supported me throughout everything was pretty great. They know me and my style of skiing.
“It’s fun to just know them as people. We can stop in the middle of the hill and talk about our days and have little conversations. But they also know me and my goals. They know what I’m going for.”
Set to graduate from Virginia High School in a few weeks time, Schuchard will remove herself from the cold and attend the University of Oklahoma where she plans to become a commercial pilot. After taking a school trip to Cirrus Aircraft in junior high, Schuchard says she knew aviation was the calling for her.
“I saw the process of making planes and I just fell in love with it. I knew it was the path I wanted to go down.”
Schuchard says she’ll miss skiing but she might take some opportunities to get back on the slopes when she can.
“My parents keep joking like ‘oh, you’ll have to start a ski team,’ but being in the desert, I don’t think that’ll happen. I might make a drive to ski in Utah or I might even come home in a few years time so I can go skiing.”
Reflecting on her senior year as a whole, Schuchard says she’s excited to graduate but also a bit sad at the idea of moving on.
“It’s very bittersweet. On one hand, I’m getting out of here and leaving the cold because I’m so tired of the cold. But it’s sad because these are the people I’ve known since I was in kindergarten. The ski team, the coaches and my classmates have all had such a positive impact on my life. It’ll be hard to leave everyone.”
