EVELETH — Monday night’s girls’ basketball game between Rock Ridge and Mountain Iron-Buhl was special in a number of different ways.
Prior to the game, Rock Ridge head coach Byron Negen received recognition for being one of the selections to the 2023 Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Negen will be formally inducted in October.
During the game, a Rangers player received special recognition as well with junior Hali Savela scoring her 1,000th career point. She’d lead MI-B on the night with 26 points as the Rangers blew by the Wolverines 79-41.
Savela, who scored nine of the Rangers’ first 17 points, wasted little time helping her team to an early lead. In just her first year as a starter, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta had praise for the junior on her accomplishment.
“She came in with a new role this year,” Buffetta said after the game. “She sort of waited in the wings the last couple years playing off the bench but she knew her time this year would come and she stepped up her game and took on that new role very well.
“We have three 1,000 point scorers now and the girls recognize how to move the ball to the right person. Sometimes it’s Hali, sometimes it’s Jordan [Zubich], sometimes it’s Sage [Ganyo]. Sometimes teams force the other girl to take shots too and that’s okay because they put the time in and Hali puts that time in too. It’s fun to watch when it pays off for them.”
Zubich was the one who got the scoring started for the Rangers after she took the pass off a Ganyo steal and laid it in for two. Morgan Marks got Rock Ridge out in front with a three on the next possession but that would be the last lead of the night for the Wolverines.
Savela knocked down a three to take the lead back before Ganyo hit a pair of free throws, Gabby Lira hit a layup and Ganyo grabbed a score in the paint. Up 11-3, Savela went off for four straight with a bucket in transition and then another high percentage shot close to the hoop after that.
Rock Ridge got a little bit of life when Maija Lamppa knocked down a three, but Savela picked up her fourth bucket from the floor already to put her team up 17-6. Crossing 1,000 points, Buffetta took a timeout to let his player be recognized. On her fast start, the coach said it was something the Rangers need often from the junior.
“We need her to come out aggressive because most teams are going to play real tight on Jordan and Sage and take them away. It’s hard to play tight on three people or four people so we need Hali and some of the other girls to be aggressive and step up offensively. When she starts the game like that, it really helps get our offense going.”
Rock Ridge got the deficit down to just seven with Emma Lamppa hitting a turn-around shot before Maija Lamppa drove to the hoop, adding two more. But the Rangers threats never went away with Zubich and Ganyo nailing threes before Ganyo added another bucket in transition, 26-10. Without one of their starters in Anna Westby Monday night, Negen said after the game that the entire night was filled with tough defensive assignments for his team down a player.
“They have three great players that you have to honor,” Negen said. “If you collapse and double one of them, you leave another open. They’re going to hit shots and it takes team defense and pressure all the time to cover that. They’re constantly moving too. To play at that level, that’s why you play games like this because it makes you better.”
The Rangers extended their lead to as much as 24 in the first half but the Wolverines cut it to 19 before the break with five points from Emma Lamppa to close things out, 38-19.
The two teams traded buckets early in the second half as Rock Ridge kept the deficit around 20 for the first nine minutes before MI-B pulled away.
“Rock Ridge did a nice job defensively,” Buffetta said. “They understand good team defense and they were forcing us to make some extra passes and sometimes we struggle with that. We talked about that at halftime. I thought as the game went along, we were making that extra pass. We were getting good screens, opening up the backside and doing things that we need to do against good defenses like that. I was happy with how we evolved as the game went on.”
Eventually, the Savela-Ganyo-Zubich trio proved to be too much as the Rangers extended their lead past 30 to fully put the game away, 79-41. Savela’s 26 led all scorers. Ganyo added 16 and Zubich 13. Maija Lamppa had nine to pace the Wolverines.
Playing without Westby, who just returned from a separate injury, Negen says not being at full strength heading into the game did change things somewhat for his team.
“She was out prior so we’ve played without her but she’s a big piece to our success. We need everybody that we have on our team in order to have success and she’s an important part of it. Other kids get opportunities and hopefully them getting those opportunities helps our team down the road.”
Taking the tough loss, Negen hopes his players can take lessons from the Rangers and what they do so well on the court together.
“Defensively, the constant pressure that they can apply and get all over the court plus the constant movement on offense that they have is a really great combination. They move the ball so well, those three players and they’ve been playing together for so long. They can read each other. They know when to pass, step up, cut. They’re just really good at what they do.
“That’s where a team like us, you play a team that fast and that good, you have to be communicating. That’s something we need to learn; communicate more on defense. You need to know where Jordan Zubich is. You need to know where Sage Ganyo is and Hali Savela. You can’t leave them open because they’ll knock down shots.
Before taking the job at Rock Ridge, Negen was an assistant to Buffetta at MI-B for 10 years. No longer coaching together, Buffetta said the opportunity to go against his former assistant was a unique one.
“Byron and I, we’ve got the greatest respect for each other. I love coaching with him and we coached against each other prior to him working at MI-B and that was always fun. I think the respect that we earned from each other was why we did coach together and that’s never going to go away. We hope they have the most success that they can have. Other than when we’re playing each other, I’ll always be cheering for him.”
Negen echoed Buffetta’s sentiments on the chance to coach against one another.
“It’s just a fun rivalry that I think we will create over time. We used to have the traveling trophy against each other. We’re good friends but we’re competitors. We both want what’s good for our teams and I think playing each other is good for our teams. It builds a rivalry that is close by. It’s a lot of fun. It’ll give us something to talk about this summer when we’re playing golf.”
On Negen’s selection to the hall of fame, Buffetta said the honor couldn’t go to a more worthy person.
“He’s earned that with the time he’s put in as a head coach and an assistant coach. He’s been a part of the state organization as a section rep and he’s just an ambassador for girls’ basketball and high school basketball. That’s something he’ll be able to hang his hat on which is good. I’m proud of him for that.”
On the recognition, Negen said he was honored to learn of his selection.
“I’ve known for some time now but it’s really just great for people to recognize the time and commitment you put into something like I have with girls’ basketball. I’m real honored to be inducted with the people that have been put there. I’ve had the chance to work with a lot of good coaches over the years and play under a lot of good coaches as well from high school to college. I thank all of them and the players I’ve had over the years. I haven’t thought about it much because I’m so focused on the season right now but it is truly an honor.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl hosts Bigfork on Thursday and added another home game on Saturday against Ogilvie.
On Friday, Rock Ridge will host Two Harbors at 5:45 p.m. at the new U.S. Steel Gymnasium on the campus of Rock Ridge High School. His players getting a chance to preview the new court, Negen says the opportunity is exciting but his team still has work to do.
“There’s excitement for sure but Two Harbors is not a bad team. We’ll have to come to practice tomorrow and be ready to get better. We only have three games left and each game we have to take seriously so we can get ready for the playoffs.”
