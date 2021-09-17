Run game, defense play big for Giants in 32-6 win over Broncos

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Mesabi East football team trailed early 6-0 to International Falls, but outscored the Broncos 32-0 the rest of the way to cruise to victory Friday night.
International Falls got on the board early with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cody Joslyn to Hendrix Torgerson.
The Giants’ Cooper Levander, however, had something to say about that as he got his two-touchdown night started later in the first with an 11-yard run to knot things up. Levander ran in the two-pointer to put Mesabi East up as the Giants never looked back from there.
Levander grabbed his second score of the night on a four-yard run in the second quarter that gave his squad a 14-6 lead at the half.
In the third, Logan Schroeder was the next to score for the Giants, taking the handoff from one-yard out to make it 20-6.
In the fourth, Schroeder picked up his second touchdown of the night, this one from four yards out to make it 26-6 in favor of the visitors.
Mesabi East also grabbed a big play defensively with Ty Jacobson scooping up a fumble and running it back 40 yards for the score. The final score came in at 32-6 in favor of the Giants, moving them to 3-0 on the season.
The ground game was key for Mesabi East, with the team running for over 300 yards combined. They were led by standout Cooper Levander, who went for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 21 touches.
Mesabi East will host Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin next Friday.
IF 6 0 0 0 — 6
ME 8 6 6 12 — 32
First Quarter
I: Hendrix Torgerson 18 pass from Cody Joslyn (run fail)
M: Cooper Levander 11 run (Levander run)
Second Quarter
M: Levander 4 run (run fail)
Third Quarter
M: Logan Schroeder 1 run (run fail)
Fourth Quarter
M: Schroeder 4 run (run fail)
M: Ty Jacobson 40 fumble return (run fail)
