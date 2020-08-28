Rosati steps up to lead Blue Devils

VIRGINIA — Kortney Rosati knew she wanted to take a crack at coaching. She just didn’t think the opportunity would come so soon.
Following the retirement of Jeff Mauston as the head girls’ tennis coach this past spring, Rosati applied for the position having only started teaching in Virginia in January.
The 2015 Eveleth-Gilbert graduate and 2019 UMD graduate landed the job, beginning a new era for the Virginia girls’ tennis team.
Rosati, 23, was born and raised in Eveleth and says applying for the job was a leap of faith once it opened up.
“I had just come back home after graduating from UMD and started teaching in Virginia,” Rosati said. “I had always had an interest in coaching but I didn’t think the job would open up so soon but once I saw that it was open I figured I just had to go for it and see what would happen. I’m really excited for what’s to come with this team and this program.”
Rosati says she started playing the game of tennis later than most of her peers, but she was a fast learner and has enjoyed the sport with a passion ever since.
“I started tennis around the sixth grade. I know a lot of my teammates had been at it earlier than me but it instantly clicked with me once I started and I just loved it right away.”
Rosati says she continued to develop in the sport thanks to her family that made sure she spent plenty of time at the courts.
“I’d go with my dad and my sister to the courts and just go hit. That was our fun thing to. I’d want to play as much as I could.”
A former Golden Bear now teaching and coaching Blue Devils, Rosati says she expects to catch some grief from both communities, but she’s excited with how quickly Virginia tennis has embraced her.
“Even Jeff Mauston mentioned that to me when I started. He said I’m a Blue Devil now. There’s some jokes about it but I love it. It’s a great community and I’ve had a lot of support from teachers, players and anyone you can think of.”
Rosati says she’s excited to meet the Golden Bears this season and is excited for both squads as they move closer to collaboration under the Rock Ridge banner.
“It’s always fun to see those two teams compete with each other. They’re always strong teams but now they’re definitely getting closer and closer with the schools combining soon. I’m excited for that. I think it’ll be a strong program with great players from both sides.”
As a tennis player, Rosati stuck mainly to doubles during her high school career and thinks the game resonated with her due to the mental aspects of the sport.
“It’s a team game but when you break it down, it’s really a lot more individual than you think. You’re competing with the person on the other side of the net but you’re also competing with yourself. You have a lot of control over what goes on in each match. It’s competitive in a lot of ways but it’s a fun kind of competitive for me. I never let it get to be too much.”
In high school, Rosati also competed in hockey and was an 800 meter runner in track and field.
Along with new assistant coach Jill Oja, Rosati believes she and her staff will bring a positive approach to the program and hope to keep it successful like it has been for many years.
“I like to have fun. I’ve worked with kids a lot and I feel like I can make good connections with students and athletes. Being a a girl coaching a girls’ team, that might make some girls more comfortable and willing to come and ask for help. I think myself and Mrs. Oja can continue helping these girls grow and learn.”
Taking the helm of a decorated program like Virginia, Rosati says there is some pressure to perform well, as well as pressure to live up to the expectations set by former coaches. After some initial nerves, Rosati says her team and the entire tennis community have helped her along as she starts her coaching career.
“It’s a big thing to take on. I’m nervous for sure and I’ve told the girls that. We all want to succeed together. I’ve talked to Jeff a lot and there are some former coaches helping at practice here. Everyone’s been so supportive so far and everyone is willing to help and lend a hand. They all want us to succeed and I’m so appreciative of it.”
Ultimately, Rosati is ready to make an impact but also have some fun along the way.
“I want this to be fun for all the girls. I know they have ideas in their head about how competitive they want to be, but I want ot make sure they’re having fun first. Everything else will come with that.”
