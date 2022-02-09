Rock Ridge's Schuchard punches her ticket to state alpine meet

BIWABIK — Having grown up skiing at Giants Ridge, Rock Ridge junior Mia Schuchard has seen many warm, blue sky days just made for being on the slopes.
Tuesday might be her most memorable, though, as she laid down two clean, fast runs en route to a 10th place finish at the Section 7 Championship, advancing her to next week’s State Ski Meet.
Rock Ridge head coach Benji Neff wasn’t surprised at all by Schuchard’s performance as she has been a fixture in the top 10 since her freshman year.
“She’s been skiing so well for years now, really, and for her to make the top 10 at sections her junior year is awesome, '' said Neff. “We’re so pumped for her to be able to go to the State. She’s earned it. She really has.”
As to how the race went for Schuchard, Neff broke it down simply,
“She had two real solid runs,” Neff said. “She didn’t make many mistakes and, hey, made the Top 10.”
The Wolverine girls ended up finishing seventh in the 19-team field.
“We knew the girls had a chance, and they did,” Neff said. “We knew we had to beat Cook County and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Cook County finished sixth and CEC was fourth.
“We’ve beaten them both this year, and if we had today we'd have been right in the mix. I think our girls skied a little more conservative than they needed to. Sections is stiff competition and the silver lining is looking at the teams we did beat.”
The Rock Ridge boys had a tough day landing in 13th place with top seed Travis Bird having trouble right at the start of the race.
“Travis broke his pole right as he was kicking out of the start,” Neff said. “Plus, he was bib number one, and bib one often has a little slower conditions than everyone else because you’re not down to that hard, fast surface yet.
“On his second run, I think he was trying to catch up and prove what he had and he crashed in the process.”
The Wolverines did have one highlight during the meet.
“Blake Larson, our ninth grader, being our top boy,” Neff said. “That’s only fitting because over the past few races Blake has been skiing well. That’s a great confidence boost for him. He’s got a great future.”
Hibbing junior Adam Vinopal narrowly missed a “Vinopal three-peat” after his older brothers Noah and Evan qualified for state berths the past two years, finishing in 19th place one spot out of contention.
Despite catching his ski on a berm on his first run causing him to ski wide and nearly come to a complete stop, his second run brought him back into contention.
“It just wasn’t quite enough,” said Bluejacket coach Brice Walli. “But that’s ski racing. He’ll be back next year.”
Hibbing’s boy’s squad captured ninth place for the day and with everyone returning, Walli is excited for next year.
“Another year goes by and we take 10-15 places off all those guys, we have a shot,” Walli said. “It’s a good section experience and the kids are ready for next year.”
The Bluejacket girls finished in 14th place led by freshmen Abbie Helms and Sylvie Wetzel, who finished within two hundredths of a second of each other in 35th and 36th.
“They had great runs,” Walli said. “They’re ninth graders. Give them another couple years and they’re going to be really good.”
The Minnesota State Alpine Ski Meet will be held February 16 at Giants Ridge.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Duluth East, 378; Blaine, 348; Cook County-Silver Bay, 334; Andover, 328; Mahtomedi, 287; White Bear Lake, 282; Chisago Lakes, 263; Forest Lake, 260; Hibbing, 255; St Francis, 236; Anoka, 225; Duluth Marshall, 224; Rock Ridge, 177; Centennial, 124; Coon Rapids, 67
GIRLS: Duluth East, 356; Chisago Lakes, 325; Anoka, 294; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 290; Blaine, 285; Cook County-Silver Bay, 283; Rock Ridge, 263; Centennial, 247; Andover, 239; Forest Lake, 219; Hermantown, 212; White Bear Lake, 209; Mahtomedi, 198; Hibbing, 178; Coon Rapids, 176; Duluth Denfeld, 154; Duluth Marshall, 126
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Patrick Levins, WHITE, 1:17.76; (2) Carter Hegg, EAST, 1:17.78; (3) Wyatt Schultz, EAST, 1:17.89; (4) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:18.21; (5) Erik Carlson, EAST, 1:19.22; (6) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:19.69; (7) Lucas VanWechel, BLAIN, 1:21.72; (8) WIll Hennen, CHIS, 1:22.16; (9) Mathias Longsdorf, FOREST, 1:22.44; (10) Quin Snyder, BLAIN, 1:22.45; (19) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:24.53; (38) Edric Cardona, HIB, 1:29.89; (41) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:31.17; (42) Blake Larson, RRAST, 1:31.91; (43) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:31.98; (47) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:32.84; (59) Dainen Blight, HIB, 1:36.33; (64) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:38.41; (67) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:39.76; (74) Nathan Nemec, RRAST, 1:44.31; (77) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:47.90; (90) Caden Lundstrom, RRAST, 2:14.55
GIRLS: (1) Lauren Carlson, EAST, 1:17.72; (2) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:21.20; (3) Sophie Janzig, CHIS, 1:21.42; (4) Kalina Dimitrova, CCSB, 1:21.68; (5) Natalie Schoenberg, ANDOV, 1:22.24; (6) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:22.75; (7) Stella Gronski, ANOK, 1:23.03; (8) Jordan Flohaug, CEN, 1:23.16; (9) Margaret Duncan, DEN, 1:23.53; (10) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:24.36; (31) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:31.58; (35) Abbie Helms, HIB, 1:32.68; (36) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:32.70; (40) Azalea Ray, RRAST, 1:33.76; (48) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:35.11; (63) Mya Jacobson, RRAST, 1:45.12; (70) Abby Crum, RRAST, 1:49.43; (71) Chloe Price, HIB, 1:52,37; (72) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 1:53.51; (74) Luci Bretto, HIB, 1:53.57
