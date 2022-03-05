Rock Ridge's Hedblom takes fifth at state wrestling

ST. PAUL — Rock Ridge wrestler Asher Hedblom ended his high school career on the medal podium at the Class AA State Tournament, finishing in fifth place after two days of competition.
After going 1-1 through his first two matches on Friday, Hedblom closed out the day in the wrestlebacks against Totino-Grace’s Sean O’Brien. Hedblom kept his state tournament run alive, pinning O’Brien at the 1:37 mark to secure a spot in the top eight and a chance to wrestle on Day 2.
On Saturday, Hedblom opened things up with Annendale/Maple Lake’s Noah Gindele. The match went into overtime with Hedblom taking the win, 9-7 to move into the wrestleback semifinals.
In his next match, Hedblom faced off with Becker’s Landen Kujawa. A full six-minute match, Kujawa got the best of Hedblom, winning by a 4-2 decision. The loss sent Hedblom into the fifth place match where he was set to take on Zumbrota-Mazzepa’s Jack Krier, the same wrestler he lost to the night before in the quarterfinals.
Krier, however, went down in his prior match with an apparent knee injury. With Krier unable to compete in the fifth place match, Hedblom was given the win by medical forfeit.
Despite not getting a chance to wrestle for fifth, Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz believes that Hedblom would have won the fifth place match had both wrestlers been at full health.
“He was just determined and dialed in,” Benz said. “Once he lost his first match, his goal was to get third. That didn’t work out but fifth was next after that. Whoever it was, I think he would have tore them up. He was not going to take another loss with the way he was wrestling. He wanted it all at the state tournament but he ended up getting a nice chunk.”
Losing to Kujawa 4-2, Benz said Hedblom was still wrestling well despite the loss.
“He wasn’t a happy camper but it’s not like he was wrestling badly. In the matches he was winning, things were just working for him and he was getting quick pins. In the matches he lost, they were close. There’s not a lot of blowouts going on down here at the state tournament.”
As a senior, Benz said Hedblom put in a lot of work for the program over the years and appreciated what he brought to the mat every day.
“He’s helped this team and this program out for sure. After two days of wrestling at state you can tell he’s sore and he gave it his all and that’s the way he practiced as well. This was his last hurrah and he did a heck of a job. I tip my hat to him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.