VIRGINIA—Players, coaches, fans and the rest of the public will get their first glimpse of Rock Ridge’s brand new U.S. Steel Gymnasium later this month when the Wolverines basketball teams host a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 17.

Rock Ridge activities director Josh Lamppa calls the first look a ‘soft opening’ of the gymnasium on the new high school campus. The girls’ team will open things with a contest against Two Harbors at 5:45 p.m. before the boys play in the nightcap against Hibbing at 7:30 p.m.

