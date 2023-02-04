VIRGINIA—Players, coaches, fans and the rest of the public will get their first glimpse of Rock Ridge’s brand new U.S. Steel Gymnasium later this month when the Wolverines basketball teams host a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 17.
Rock Ridge activities director Josh Lamppa calls the first look a ‘soft opening’ of the gymnasium on the new high school campus. The girls’ team will open things with a contest against Two Harbors at 5:45 p.m. before the boys play in the nightcap against Hibbing at 7:30 p.m.
Lamppa says it’s likely the only time the gym will be open this school year and the decision to host a slate of games there was made in part to honor players graduating this spring.
“It’s mostly for the seniors so they get a chance to play in this new gym,” Lamppa said. “They’re all Wolverines this year but not everything was ready to go to have a full season in these gyms. We wanted to let them be able to play in these new facilities that we’ll be getting to use full time next year.”
Lamppa says there were also hopes of scheduling a meet at the new pool for the boys’ swimming and diving team, but changes to the schedule were not able to be made this late in the season.
“Right now, it’s just a one-time thing. We’ll see how things progress in the spring with all the facilities and hopefully in the summer we can host things like basketball and volleyball tournaments. Once fall rolls around we plan to be full steam ahead.”
The soft opening will also be a chance to make sure everything behind the scenes is in order before things are fully opened next school year.
“We’d like to work out the kinks and test some things out and just see how the flow of people goes on a game day. We’ve had training for everything like the scoreboards and video boards, but we’d like to test it out at game speed to see how it all works.”
Seeing how the three-sided gymnasium seating gets situated as well as the way people travel through the commons into the gym will be things school officials plan to watch for.
The doubleheader games will be open to the public, but Lamppa says fans shouldn’t expect typical gym-going fares like the concession stand for this soft opening.
“As it’s just a test run, we don’t plan to have concessions going. We don’t want to be hauling groceries and stocking pop and water just for one night. Our plan is to have the necessities on site for teams and referees. They’ll also be able to use the new locker rooms.”
“The public is welcome to come check it out. The whole building won’t be open, but the commons area, the gym, the restrooms and things like that will all be ready to go. You can also see the pool through the commons area.”
Rock Ridge officials hope to pack the stands as much as possible for the test run.
“The band and the poms will be there so we’re hoping it’s a festive night. We’d like as many elementary basketball players to come and watch as well both the boys and girls. They can get a taste for the future and see where they’ll be playing some day. Anyone who’s interested in coming out should try and be there.”
Those hoping to attend can use any of the three parking lots surrounding the new gym. Those entering should also use door 24. Lamppa expects there to be signage directing people to the new gym along the way. Overall, the anticipation for the opening is high for the teams as well as those trying to make it all happen.
“We just want to see how everything goes. From scoreboards to parking and everything else. I know the kids are excited and we’re glad this is something we can do for our seniors. It should be an exciting night for Rock Ridge.”
