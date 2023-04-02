VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team kicked off their season on Saturday, playing host to both Duluth East and Thief River Falls.

In the opener, the Wolverines grabbed a couple wins in doubles but fell to the Greyhounds 5-2. Later in the afternoon, Rock Ridge bounced back, defeating the Prowlers 6-1 to move to 1-1 on the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments