VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team kicked off their season on Saturday, playing host to both Duluth East and Thief River Falls.
In the opener, the Wolverines grabbed a couple wins in doubles but fell to the Greyhounds 5-2. Later in the afternoon, Rock Ridge bounced back, defeating the Prowlers 6-1 to move to 1-1 on the season.
Falling to Duluth East in the morning, Wolverines head coach Jace Friedlieb said after the match that his team came in expecting a tough match to start but still fought hard from start to finish.
“I’m very proud of our boys,” Friedlieb said. “Duluth East is a highly respected program. We see them the first week every year and we know it’s going to be a battle. I’m very impressed with the way that our guys handled it. We’ve hit a lot of tennis balls but to see other people and compete was really good for us.”
Rock Ridge’s successes in the match came in doubles where they went 2-1. At second doubles, Peyton Bialke and Grady Dimberio faced off with the Greyhounds’ Andre Good and Ben Heffernan. Bialke and Dimberio battled through and won the first set 6-4 before cruising in the second set to take the match 6-0.
“I really liked the way Peyton and Grady played together today,” Friedlieb said after the match. “They’re two very athletic kids. They got the balls back that I didn’t think they’d be able to get and turned them into nice winners.”
At third doubles, Rory Cope-Robinson and Grant Gerlach split the first two sets with East’s Miles Goetzman and David Baumgarten, 6-2, 4-6. In the final set tiebreaker, the Wolverine duo came out on top 11-9.
“Rory and Grant had a little hiccup there in that second set which pushed them into a tiebreaker. They managed to come out on top for us. A little adversity is really good to see this early in the season and they fought through it.”
The lone loss in doubles came at the top spot with Rock Ridge’s AJ Roen and Kasey Lamppa falling in straight sets to the Greyhounds’ Ryan Delaney and Colin McShane, 6-2, 6-3.
Singles was all Duluth East from start to finish. Starting from the bottom, Karl Kimber made short work of Rock Ridge’s Peyton Marks in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
At third singles, Will Peterson had some success against East’s Ewen Moe, but Moe took care of business to take both sets, 6-3, 6-3.
At second singles, Jake Bradach went to a tiebreaker with the Greyhounds’ Thomas Gunderson in the first set, but came up short, 7-6. The second set was all Gunderson as he earned the point for his squad, 6-2.
Finally at first singles, Rock Ridge’s Jared Delich and Duluth East’s Dane Patten squared off with Patten getting the better of Delich, also in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
With plenty of tennis to play this season, Friedlie said after the opening match that changes to the lineup are inevitable as the team starts to find out where everything fits best.
“Our lineup is going to change day-to-day. These guys have to compete every day. To start, I’m very happy with the way they competed and how they played together but there are always movements we can make. We might not know where guys are going to end up at the end, but we’re interested in shifting some things around. For these guys, getting to play together today for the first time was awesome.”
As they prepped for the Prowlers in the afternoon, Friedlieb was interested to see how the Wolverines would respond after starting things off with a loss.
“It’s tough to come out and lose 5-2 in your first match and then have to come back later that day. Let’s see how they do in this situation and how they play against Thief. I’m really looking forward to seeing them again this afternoon.”
Downing the Prowlers 6-1 to finish out the day, Friedlieb got the response he was looking for from his squad. The Wolverines swept all three doubles matches and went 3-1 in singles to clean up against a traditionally solid TRF program.
In singles, Delich faced off with Reece Janisch at the top spot, cruising 6-1, 6-1. Bradach had similar success at second singles, winning 6-1, 6-2 over Rhett Janisch.
The Prowlers scored their lone point of the match at third singles with JJ Cornelius dispatching Dimberio in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. Finally at fourth singles, Peterson took care of business against Lucas Rantanen, taking a first set tiebreaker to win 7-6 (7-0) before taking the second set and the point 6-4.
In doubles, Roen and Lamppa went to work at the top spot again, this time downing Jett Cornelius and Geran Gonsorowski 6-4, 6-1. Ryan Manninen and Gerlach teamed up at second doubles where they bounced Andy Dagg and Spencer Hempel in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Finally at third doubles, Bialke and Cope-Robinson took aim at Noah Burkel and Kaleb Funk where they came away with a quick 6-0, 6-0 win to aid in the doubles sweep.
Rock Ridge (1-1) will square off with Grand Rapids/Greenway on Tuesday at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.