Rock Ridge’s Delich bows out of Class AA state tourney

MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn’t the result she was hoping for, but Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich can always be proud of the way she capped off her high school tennis career.

The star netter faced off with the best the state has to offer Thursday at the Class AA State Tournament. Ultimately, she fell in both matches and was eliminated before Day 2.

