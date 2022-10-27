Rock Ridge’s Delich bows out of Class AA state tourney

MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn’t the result she was hoping for, but Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich can always be proud of the way she capped off her high school tennis career.
The star netter faced off with the best the state has to offer Thursday at the Class AA State Tournament. Ultimately, she fell in both matches and was eliminated before Day 2.
In her opening match, Delich matched up with Thief River Falls’ Brooklyn Broadwell. A close match throughout, it was Broadwell that came out on top in the end, downing Delich 7-5, 6-4 to send the Rock Ridge star to the consolation bracket.
In her consolation matchup, Delich faced off with Edina’s Sami Hankinson. She gave it a good run, but Hankinson was too much for Delich as she grabbed a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Despite the two losses, Wolverines co-head coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati said Delich played to her potential in her final state tournament.
“She played well,” Kralich said. “She’s been so used to that Class A competition and now it’s AA. It’s a whole different ball game but she went out there and competed well.”
“She didn’t know any of the players besides the girls from Elk River,” Rosati added. “They were all new to her so she had no background on these people. She still played well and did what she had to do to compete.”
Playing the longest match of the first round and then turning around to play stiff competition in the consolation round, the coaches say Delich still competed well in her final match even if the score doesn’t reflect that.
“It was tough on her,” Rosati said. “She was trying to adjust and she obviously wanted to win against these girls but she was holding her own. Even against the girl from Edina, the score wasn’t close but she played much better in that second match. She gave her a good match.
“It wasn’t a walkover by any means,” Kralich said. “She fought and held her own and she went out playing the tough competition she’s always wanted to see.”
A standout player for Eveleth-Gilbert and Rock Ridge for many years, seeing Delich graduate from the program leaves a big hole for the Wolverines next year.
“She’s a tough loss for us,” Kralich said. “A really tough loss. She’s been a huge contributor to this team since she was a seventh grader. It’s a hard one, not just in the tennis aspect but as a person too. She’s a natural born leader and a wonderful person. Her presence is going to be missed next year.”
“I’m new to coaching her but it’s very bittersweet,” Rosati said. “Watching her graduate is tough because she was such an important player on our team. But it will be exciting to see what’s to come for her.”
