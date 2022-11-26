EVELETH—Bringing together players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert, the Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team is hoping to make a strong first impression in their 2022-23 campaign.
Led by four seniors in Paige Maki, Aleksia Tollefson, Morgan Marks and Allie Bittmann, along with new head coach Byron Negen, the Wolverines have liked what they’ve seen so far and look ready to build on what they have.
“It’s super exciting right now,” Tollefson, a player from Virginia said earlier this week at a team practice. “Everyone’s getting along really well. It definitely helped that we were together during the summer and playing together so much. We already have some bonds built there but there’s definitely more work to do. We’re just starting to click but I think we’re getting along really well.”
“It was different at first,” Marks, a player from Eveleth-Gilbert added. “I definitely like having these girls on my team instead of against me. The summer really helped us come together. We’re starting to jell now that we’re playing together a lot more.”
That summer program was the first time Negen got to work with the two groups becoming one. Negen says it was important for the two groups to get to know him but also get to know each other in the offseason.
“They kind of knew each other already but not in a basketball sense. They took that time and learned about each other on the court and off the court. They started building those relationships with each other and started to get to know me as well. I think that was a great way to start our year and I think they’re enjoying it so far. There’s still growth to be had but it’s been successful so far.”
An assistant with the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls for the last 10 years and the MI-B boys for the last three, Negen isn’t a total stranger as he worked as the head girls coach in Virginia for 12 years up until 2012. Also an elementary teacher in the Rock Ridge school district, stepping back into a head coaching role felt like the right move to make when the job opened up.
“I enjoyed my time in Mountain Iron but it felt like a good fit right now with the two schools coming together. I’m teaching in Eveleth now as well so logistically it made sense. Overall, I thought it was a unique opportunity with the program starting fresh. I’ve spent a lot of time working as a coach for two teams over the last few years so getting the chance to put all my focus on just one team is another part of it.”
Negen also said the switch should give him the chance to watch more of his daughter Allie play at the college level at Valley City State in North Dakota.
Looking at his roster, Negen expects his four seniors to lead from experience.
“Leadership is key when you have a new team. I’ve seen some lead by example and some are nice and vocal so we have a good combination of senior leadership and hopefully that continues. I like the way they’re getting the kids engaged at practice.”
Along with the four seniors, the Wolverines will draw on juniors Emma Lamppa, Marissa Anderson and Alex Flannigan; sophomores Anna Westby, Chance Colbert and Ava Dahl and freshmen Maija and Lexi Lamppa. On paper, the depth looks to be there but Negen knows it’s not that simple.
“Without having real games to go off, we don’t really know what things are going to look like yet. Figuring out a rotation is going to take some time. It’s a new system and a new way of running things so it’s going to take some time no matter what.”
When it comes to working with a new coach, the players say Negen’s intensity has only upped their game.
“He definitely pushes us and doesn’t let up,” Marks said. “I think it’s going to pay off because he makes us work hard but it’s making us so much better.”
Looking at individual pieces, the Wolverines have a good mix of everything offensively. The biggest challenge, and a place Negen hopes his team will define itself, will come on defense.
“I’ve talked to the kids about us as a team finding an identity and I think that starts with defense. We have to learn how to be strong defensively. We want to be a team that’s playing up and down the court and mixing it up offensively. To do that, we have to play an uptempo game defensively and play with pressure on the floor.”
Seeing it all come together, the seniors on the team seem to think there’s something there already in Year 1.
“It feels like we’re moving in the right direction when it comes to offense and defense,” Tollefson said. “There’s definitely room to improve but I think we have a good start.”
Putting a team on the court for the first time, nailing down exactly what the expectations are for success is a little tricky. For now, Negen says it’s about getting better. By season’s end, maybe the Wolverines are a team to watch out for.
“It’s going game by game right now,” the coach said. “We want to improve each night. I believe we have the offense so the defense is the big thing we need. If we figure it out and play aggressively, we can be competitive.
“I think in Section 7AA, there’s a good handful of teams that will be good this year. I truly feel like we can be in that mix if we fully progress and stay injury free.”
