Rock Ridge Girls Basketball

Rock Ridge seniors Aleksia Tollefson, Morgan Marks, Paige Maki and Allie Bittmann will look to lead the Wolverines in the program’s first ever varsity season

 Mark Sauer

EVELETH—Bringing together players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert, the Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team is hoping to make a strong first impression in their 2022-23 campaign.

Led by four seniors in Paige Maki, Aleksia Tollefson, Morgan Marks and Allie Bittmann, along with new head coach Byron Negen, the Wolverines have liked what they’ve seen so far and look ready to build on what they have.

