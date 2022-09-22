Rock Ridge netters down Hibbing, 6-1

Rock Ridge’s Mayme Scott rushes the net to return a short volley during Wednesday’s home meet against Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — The last time the Rock Ridge and Hibbing girls’ tennis teams met, the Wolverines pulled out a narrow 4-3 victory over the Bluejackets.

On Wednesday, the two teams met again and while each individual match felt much closer than before, Rock Ridge triumphed by an even wider margin, downing Hibbing 6-1 at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.

