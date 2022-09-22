Rock Ridge netters down Hibbing, 6-1

VIRGINIA — The last time the Rock Ridge and Hibbing girls’ tennis teams met, the Wolverines pulled out a narrow 4-3 victory over the Bluejackets.
On Wednesday, the two teams met again and while each individual match felt much closer than before, Rock Ridge triumphed by an even wider margin, downing Hibbing 6-1 at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.
Three of the four matches went the full three sets, including an all-important fourth singles match between Rock Ridge’s Mayme Scott and Aune Boben. The match lasted over three and a half hours with Scott falling down 4-1 in both the first and second sets before mounting a comeback.
In the first set, Scott ended up winning in a 7-5 tiebreaker over Boben while Boben managed to hold on to take the second set 6-4. Scott got an early break to take a 3-0 lead in the third set but Boben managed to break back and keep pace to send it to a tiebreaker again tied at 6-6. In the final tiebreaker, Scott outlasted Boben 7-4 to get the point for Rock Ridge.
After the match, Rock Ridge co-head coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati praised the resiliency and fight in the young eighth grader.
“I think seeing that from her is one of the best things you can want as a coach,” Rosati said. “She’s so young so we still have a lot of time left with her so there’s a lot of room for growth. To see how she’s playing right now, it’s exciting to imagine what she’d be like as a senior.”
“She’s made huge gains even from last season,” Kralich added. “She’s like a sponge and she takes everything you say and she just wants more and wants to continue to get better.”
Despite being on the wrong side of that point, Hibbing head coach Gary Conda said Boben played one of the best matches he’s seen in some time.
“Both of them competed right until the bitter end,” Conda said. “It was probably one of the best fourth singles matches I’ve seen in a long time. Even after three hours they were both getting after every ball and making some amazing shots to stay in it.
“I thought my runner was going to pull it out but I guess she should have ran cross country.”
In other singles matches, No. 1 player Lydia Delich earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Hibbing’s Claire Rewertz. The Bluejackets got their lone point of the match at third singles with Bella Vincent taking down Alli Fink in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. At second singles, it was Katelyn Torrel who earned a point for the Wolverines, defeating Mercedes Furing 7-5, 6-3.
Only one match in doubles finished quickly with the No. 3 Rock Ridge team of Ayla Troutwine and Sydney Spelts taking down Erin McCormick and Bella Jayne without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0.
First and second doubles both featured three set thrillers. At the No. 1 spot Rock Ridge duo Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth split the first two sets with Hibbing’s Abigail Sullivan and Opal Valeri, 7-5, 4-6. In the first set, it was Beaudette and Lindseth that managed to close it out, winning 7-5.
At second singles, Rock Ridge’s Mylee Young and Paige Maki followed a similar script in their matchup with Hibbing’s Heidi Rasch and Kenedi Koland. The Rock Ridge duo took the first set 6-2 before the Hibbing tandem took the second 6-1. In the decisive third set, Young and Maki got the break they needed to earn a 6-4 win.
Despite his team falling short and the score appearing more lopsided than it actually was, Conda said the Bluejackets made great strides since their first meeting with the Wolverines.
“I thought we gained ground in about three of the positions so there was absolutely lots of progress. The momentum kept changing back and forth and it looked like we had them in trouble at times and then all of a sudden it turned. That’s tennis. Rock Ridge looks to be a hair stronger but the ground we gained was huge.”
Conda said he saw some strong play from the No. 2 duo of Rasch and Koland.
“That was probably where we made our biggest improvements. Those girls had all the momentum in the world heading into that third set and I thought we were going to steam roll at that point but it didn’t end up that way.”
In a three set match of their own, Rock Ridge’s Beaudette and Lindseth said playing confidently with each other was key to their win over Sullivan and Valeri.
“We kind of had to just let loose,” Lindseth said. “Being comfortable putting points away or calling the other person off. Or even giving it up for your partner to get if you didn’t think you could get it.”
“There were frustrations at times,” Beaudette said of the three-setter. “But when we finally got in our groove it paid off.”
The pair said the Wolverines expected another tight match from Hibbing and praised the team for their hard work at practice to get the job done.
“Our team has been working super hard for this,” Beaudette said. We’ve been practicing a lot and we’re excited.”
“We took more balls at practice and worked on our footwork more,” Lindseth said. “Doubles players have been working a lot on communication and I think it showed out there.”
For Rock Ridge, it was just their second home match of the season. Being on the road so much, getting a chance to play in front of a packed facility helped give the team some confidence.
“The fact that so many people showed up for this match made it that much more exciting,” Rosati said. “We haven’t had a lot of opportunities for home matches and the matches were pretty close overall so having people here to cheer us on made it feel like a big deal.”
With under two weeks until postseason play begins, Kralich said the Wolverines are starting to see how rewarding it is to put that extra time into one’s game.
“The girls showed a lot of patience and perseverance. Hibbing definitely improved since the first meeting and our girls improved too and rose to that challenge. We can tell they’re hearing the things we’ve been saying at practice and they’re putting it into action. It’s really rewarding as a coach to see.”
Hibbing tennis will be in Chisago Lakes on Saturday.
Rock Ridge will return to action today when they host Bemidji at 4 p.m. Just prior to that, there will be a short ceremony to recognize George Erickson, with the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball club set to be named in his honor.
Rock Ridge 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, RR, def. Claire Rewertz, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel, RR, def. Mercedes Furin, 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 Bella Vincent, H, def. Alli Fink, 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 Mayme Scott, RR, def. Aune Bobem, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4).
Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Julia Lindseth, RR, def. Abigail Sullivan/Opal Valeri, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5; No. 2 Mylee Young/Paige Maki, RR, def. Heidi Rasch/Kenedi Koland, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; No. 3 Ayla Troutwine/Sydney Spelts, RR, def. Erin McCormick/Bella Jaynes, 6-0, 6-0.
