Rock Ridge lays claim to both boys, girls IRC XC titles

HOYT LAKES — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ cross country team left no doubt in anyone’s minds on Wednesday as both teams ran to victory at the 2022 Iron Range Conference Championships in Hoyt Lakes.
On the boys’ side, the Wolverines didn’t concede anything to their opponents, locking up the top five spots in the race to finish with the lowest possible score of 15. Cam Stocke won the race with a time of 15:59.3.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was second (48 points), Ely third (77), Mesabi East fourth (106), International Falls fifth (158) and Chisholm sixth (174).
On the girls’ side, Rock Ridge was a little less dominant, but only slightly as they placed three runners inside the top five to cruise to a win with 33 points. Maija Lamppa claimed victory in the girls race with a time of 19:56.6.
Ely finished as runners-up on the girls side with 57 points, GNK third (72), International Falls fourth (100) and Mesabi East fifth (101).
The top 15 runners in each race earned All-Conference nods.
In the boys race, Jack Kendall finished second for Rock Ridge and second overall with a 5K time of 17:00.1. Jake Bradach was third (17:10.5), Jared Delich fourth (17.22.2) and Connor Matschiner fifth (17:27.0).
It wasn’t enough to have their five scoring runners in the top five spots, their next two runners ran solid as well with Casey Auyne taking eighth (17:33.9) and John Kendall finishing in 12th (17:45.5) as both were named to the All-IRC team.
GNK’s Ben Plackner was the highest placing non-Wolverine on Wednesday, taking sixth with a time of 17:29.2. His teammate Levi Danielson was seventh (17:31.1). The Titans’ Riley Koran was 10th (17:44.7), Brayden Nielson 11th (17:45.0) and Bryce Nielson 14th (18:16.1).
Caid Chittum led the Ely contingent in ninth place with a time of 17:39.6. Ben Cavalier was 15th (18:16.7), Silas Solum 16th (18:20.7), Jake Cochran 18th (18:40.8) and Otto Devine 19th (18:44.7).
Carter Skelton paced the Mesabi East Giants while earning all conference honors with a 13th place finish (17:51.1). Alex Leete was 20th (18:46.1), Timmy Green 22nd (19:28.0), Carson Slattery 26th (20:21.8) and Ben Gornick 27th (20:51.6).
Ben Thompson was the top Bluestreak on the day, taking 31st place with a time of 21:42.2. Charlie Thompson was 37th (22:51.3), Carter Pender 39th (22:58.5), Isaac Flemming 40th (22:59.8) and Sean Connor 45th (26:01.0).
On the girls side, Maija Lamppa led things but Nora Stark (20:12.9) and Lexi Lamppa (20:19.1) aided the Wolverine cause in third and fifth, respectively. Miia Johnson finished in 12th place (21:48.7) and Brynley Heisel was 16th (22:16.80.
GNK’s Lola Champlin was second with a time of 20:05.1. Emma Williams finished eighth (20:31.2 and Kaitlin Olsin was 14th (21:51.7). Karly Mann finished 26th (23:22.3) and Avalynn Westphal was 28th (23:42.2)
Ely was led by Molly Brophy’s sixth place finish (20:26.0) and Zoe Devine’s seventh place finish (20:30.3). Claire Blauch was third for the Timberwolves in 13th (21:50.0), Anna Dunn was 18th (22:42.0) and Elsa Ellerbroek was 19th (22:51.8).
Aubree Skelton paced the Giants with a 10th place finish (21:23.0). Chloe Green was 15th (22:06.2) while Olivia Forsline was 25th (23:16.0). Elizabeth Neimi finished 27th (23:38.5) and Lillianna Lyon rounded out the Mesabi East scoring in 37th (26:54.6).
Chisholm did not return a girls team score but was led by Olivia Pascuzzi in ninth (21:15.2) and Destiny Schmitz in 11th (21:45.0).
Area cross country teams will return to action on Thursday at their respective section meets. The Section 7A meet is set to be held in Duluth at the Lester Park Golf Course while the 7AA meet will be in Hibbing.
