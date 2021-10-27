Rock Ridge harriers riding high heading into sections

VIRGINIA — Coming away with IRC team and individual titles last week, the Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are ready for their next greatest challenge: the Section 7AA meet today at the Cloquet Country Club.
Rock Ridge head coach Chris Ismil says the last week of practice has been a successful one for the Wolverines with many of them looking to run their fastest times yet in the most important meet of the year.
“We’ve brought down the mileage at practice and replaced it with some more speed and intensity,” Ismil said. “On Monday we did two-mile time trials around Bailey’s Lake and had many runners get their fastest two-mile time ever so that’s very reassuring. It looks like we’re running fast at the right time.”
Injury-wise, the nine boys and nine girls on the section team look to be in prime shape with significant injuries not a worry for Rock Ridge.
“We don’t have any serious injuries among runners on either team which is where you want to be when you make it to sections. I think our confidence is high because we’re healthy and running fast and we’re excited to try and send some kids to state on Thursday.”
The boys team has competed at the top of every meet they have competed in this season and Ismil doesn’t expect that to change. With cross country expanding from two classes to three this year, the newly formed 7AA has some fast teams, but the Wolverine boys could be the fastest.
“For them, it’s less about the competition they’re facing and more about where each individual is running and how consistent they’ve been. I think every guy on this team can push their time down by 20 or 30 seconds tomorrow and that would put us in a great place to win the section.
“We don’t try to think about the other teams but we do try and help the kids push each other and support each other along the way.”
On the boys side, Ismil expects Cloquet to be the top competition for Rock Ridge. The top two placing teams and the six fastest individuals not on those teams will advance to the state meet.
On the girls side, the front of the field is a little more crowded with Proctor, Hibbing, North Shore and Rock Ridge likely making up the highest tier of teams on the course. With the Rock Ridge girls collectively being younger and a little less experienced, the importance of running your own race and blocking out the noise is increased.
“Our top two girls were trying to win junior high and JV races last year but I’m assuming every race that these girls compete in they’ve got a little bit of nerves. That’s normal. They all have their own strategies out on the course but the overarching mantra for all of them is ‘I got this.’ Just run your race and hopefully we’ll be near the top of the field by the end of the meet.”
Individually, Aaron Nelson and Cam Stocke will lead the boys and hope to punch tickets to state should the team not advance. Ismil is also high on ninth grader Jack Kendall who has been a consistent third for the Wolverines.
For the girls, Lexi Lamppa and Maija Lamppa are the clear frontrunners for the Wolverines individually with Emma Lamppa coming on strong and hoping to catch her sisters. Senior Kaari Harsila was close to a state berth in 2019 and a strong day in her favor could send her to state.
Their first year as Rock Ridge, the combined Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert program has found success and Ismil believes this season won’t just be a one-and-done scenario.
“We’re in the mix on both the boys and girls side and that’s exciting. What’s more exciting is that when we look at next year and the year after, we have some really good depth. I see the team being competitive not just in the short term but over the course of several years.
