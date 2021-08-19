Rock Ridge harriers adjusting to heat, new program in first week

EVELETH — In their first week of practice, the Rock Ridge cross country team is looking for ways to beat the scorching temperatures felt across the Iron Range.
Co-head coaches Jon Wagner and Chris Ismil say the goal of the first week is for runners to get acclimated to the conditions before they start worrying about how far they go or how fast they run.
Asked about the team’s overall physical shape coming into the first week, Wagner says it’s not easy to judge when the runners are working with near 90 degree heat that they likely won’t see in competitive races.
“With the conditions the way that they are right now, we’re not worried about mileage or pace quite yet,” Wagner said before practice Thursday evening. “We want to keep the pressure off as they get used to our routine. That means making sure everyone’s stretching properly, getting in a workout that fits them and making sure they’re having fun.”
For the more experienced runners, that meant taking the 3.1 mile trek from Eveleth-Gilbert High School to Ely Lake Beach on Thursday, where the athletes can cool off once they complete their run. Wagner says that every athlete is different. Some are used to the high temps thanks to their summer workout program. Others might take more time to get to where they need to be physically.
“We’ve had a hot summer so some of these kids are already used to this. The ones that were in summer training and other programs will be fine but the ones that are new to the team or weren’t working out in the summer have to get acclimatized to the heat.”
This is the first season the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert cross country teams will compete as one under the Rock Ridge banner. Ismil says it’s a treat for the athletes to be a part of a new program just as it’s starting out.
“This is as new as it gets,” Ismil said. “It’s exciting. My take on it is that it’s a clean slate for everybody. A lot of these kids know each other already and a lot of them are coming in brand new and ready to build some relationships with new people.”
With about 50 runners combined out for the boys and girls teams, Ismil said there was a large focus on recruiting incoming seventh graders as they make the jump to junior high athletics.
“We brought runners into those sixth grade classrooms and talked to the kids about cross country. Some knew what it was but others hadn’t heard of it. Kids coming into seventh grade might know of other fall sports but cross country is hard to get exposed to at a young age.”
One of the biggest selling points to younger kids, according to Ismil, is the fact that endurance running helps with every other sport a young athlete might join.
“A lot of our kids explained to them that they weren’t in cross country because it was their favorite sport, but because they can use it to continue to build their athletic prowess. They can take that into wrestling or basketball or baseball and they’re already in shape.”
The 2020 cross country season ended with no state meet and was further hampered by regular season meets only allowing three teams to run at a time. For this season, the Wolverines are expecting to return to how things were in 2019 and before with large meets and invitationals, as well as the state meet.
According to Wagner, both coaches and athletes are aware that those plans are not etched in stone.
“We’re still aware of the Covid situation and that things can change,” Wagner said. “As coaches, we have to wear whatever hat we have to wear and do whatever needs to be done week to week. We hope that we don’t have to change anything or go back into Covid protocols but you never know.”
Coming from the Virginia side of things in 2020, Ismil says it was a tough year to not run a state meet as the Blue Devils would have qualified multiple runners to state had the meet happened.
“It was a short season and we didn’t have that opportunity to go to state that a lot of our kids had worked so hard for,” Ismil said. “So it was a hard hit for those kids to be told they couldn’t have a state meet.
“Now we’re back to a longer, two and a half month season so that will be an adjustment but the kids are excited for that adjustment. Having the full season to train and get into the perfect running shape instead of being forced to do it in a shorter amount of time is a good thing for us.”
A lot on their plate for a first season, there’s no doubt a lot of excitement running through the program from both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert athletes.
“The comments I get from the kids,” Wagner said. “Is that they’re finding out these new kids from the other school are actually kind of neat. And even better, they’re finding out just how many strong runners we have. Together, I think we can do a lot.”
Just as important as the connection between Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia is the connection between veteran runners and the younger athletes just getting started.
“We want to build a program where the older kids mentor the younger kids,” Ismil said. “We want the upperclassmen to draw them in and make them feel like a part of this team. After two weeks, we want everyone that signed up to still be here because the younger kids are so drawn in by those older kids and they feel valued. That’s what building a team and a program is all about.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.