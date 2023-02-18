VIRGINIA — As the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team got their first look at the brand new U.S. Steel Gymnasium on the campus of Rock Ridge High School, the Wolverines could feel an immediate sense of excitement in the air.
Getting the chance to play one game this season on their new home court, Rock Ridge put up a united front against the Hibbing Bluejackets and cruised to a 92-71 win to cap off the gym’s opening night festivities.
After the win, Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune said it was easy to tell his players had the time of their lives breaking in the new facility.
“The guys were so excited to get out here,” Aune said. “It was fun to watch their faces as they saw it for the first time. Taking it all in, it was exciting to see these guys really enjoy themselves in this new building.
“The crowd was amazing and it was so much fun to see this place packed. Seeing all the hard work the people have put into this building for years and years was phenomenal. Seeing it all come to fruition today and for people to see what a beautiful facility we have for years to come for the kids in our area made for a very memorable experience.”
On top of all the excitement, Spencer’s brother Tom was the opposing head coach, bringing his young Hibbing team in on Friday night to try and spoil Rock Ridge’s grand opening. With Rock Ridge’s experience and determination to not disappoint the home crowd, the Wolverines took advantage of Bluejacket miscues on their way to an early 16-2 lead.
Grant Hansen got the scoring started, putting on a spin move in the lane and laying it in for two. Hibbing’s Drew Forer responded on the other end with a jumper, but Rock Ridge quickly put in 14 straight to take a commanding early lead.
Carter Mavec nailed a three before Noah Mitchell scored four straight points. Casey Aune found an open shot and knocked down a three, 12-2. Mavec laid another one in for two and, after a Hibbing timeout, Hansen capped off the run with a drive to the bucket for two more.
“I loved the way we started,” Spencer said. “We got after it and that’s the way we want to start any game. We want to start fast and move the ball. I thought we did a great job of that in the first half. There was a lot of energy in this building right from the beginning and our guys ran with it.”
For Tom and his squad, that energy was not a welcoming one for a visiting team on an important night such as Friday.
“We’re young and Rock Ridge is strong,” Tom said. “Up and down, they’re strong. They have a lot of varsity experience on that roster and we’re 20 games in with a group of guys having their first varsity experience. Early on, we were losing guys on D. We know who their shooters are and who can take it to the hoop. You get a guy like Hansen that starts going downhill and there’s nothing we can do. We tried four or five guys on him. He’s tough and he makes it so much easier for the rest of his team to play well.”
The ‘Jackets did cut the lead down to eight soon after the opening run. Evan Bolden found a bucket in the paint with Forer then nailing a three. Bolden then completed a three-point play to make it 20-10 after buckets from Rock Ridge’s Jalen Miskowtiz and Max Williams.
Miskowitz and Forer exchanged threes but Miskowitz grabbed a second one to make it a 13-point game. Hibbing took the deficit to under 10 with Finley Cary knocking down a jumper and six-foot-five eighth-grader Raymond Brau completing a three-point play that began on an inbounds play.
But after all that work they put in to make the game somewhat closer, the ‘Jackets were quickly deflated as the Wolverines ran off to their largest lead of the night at 23 points.
Mitchell knocked down two free throws before Griffin Krmpotich put in two on the rebound and putback. Casey Aune and Krmpotich then knocked down back-to-back threes, 36-18. Hibbing’s Oren Bottoms got one back but Aune then found another three that made the building shake.
Two free throws from Hansen and two from Miskowitz completed the run, putting Rock Ridge up 43-20. They’d carry that lead throughout the rest of the half, going into the locker room up 54-30.
Things looked up for the Bluejackets in the second half, even going so far as to outscore the Wolverines by three in the final 18 minutes. Despite that, Rock Ridge never truly lost control of the game.
The early minutes of the second were all Rock Ridge. A Mavec three got things started before Hansen laid in two more. After a pair of back-to-back timeouts from the two brothers, Mavec nailed another three before Mitchell found an open bucket in the lane.
The Wolverines kept rolling with Casey Aune nailing a three and Hansen scoring in transition. With a basket here and there from the ‘Jackets, one last Mavec three gave Rock Ridge a 31-point lead, 72-41.
That’s as large as the lead would get all night as Hibbing started showing signs of life with the Wolverines putting their guard down. They found their most success in the paint with Brau getting bucket after bucket through traffic midway through the second.
“We’re working with a few eighth graders and we have some ninth graders getting minutes,” Tom said. “That’s the inexperience part of it all. But we didn’t quit. We kept coming at them with what we had and kept it competitive at least. We made some shots and tried to make them work for it as long as we could.”
Their lead down to as little as 13 in the second half, Rock Ridge pulled away after the big minutes from Brau thanks to a solid stretch from senior AJ Roen. Roen was feeling himself from three, knocking down a pair to go with a pair of scores closer to the hoop for a quick 10 points.
That last run kept Rock Ridge’s lead healthy as they eventually secured the 92-71 win.
Mavec led Rock Ridge with 16. Casey Aune and Miskowitz had 14 each. Mitchell, Hansen and Roen all chipped in with 10. Cary led the Bluejackets with 17 while Brau tallied 16.
“Things slowed down a bit for us in the second half,” Spencer said of the Wolverines after the game. “Hibbing was coming at us strong and we kind of let our foot off the gas. Maybe the excitement and newness of everything wore off a bit, but we still managed to get things done and finished when we needed to.”
For Tom and the Bluejackets, coming into a hostile environment on a big occasion was always going to be a tall task. But that’s exactly why the Hibbing coach wanted to be there.
“I kept telling them it’s going to be an incredible atmosphere here. We knew that. You’re not going to see a crowd this big at any other game this year. I kept telling them, this is going to be a memory for you too. This was our sixth game in nine days and we have another one tomorrow. Seven games in 10 days but I wanted to have this one in the middle of it because it’s a first. It’s something these guys can have for the rest of their lives. They can say they were at that first game and that’s what it’s all about.”
Coming off a loss Thursday night to Duluth Denfeld, Spencer said the Wolverines were quickly able to put that behind them in order to focus on the big night.
“I think the adrenaline in this building did it all for them. We told them after that game Thursday to just forget about that one so we can go get tomorrow. We were just looking forward to this great day, a full building and being able to play our hearts out for the first time on this floor.”
For brothers Spencer and Tom, the chance to coach against one another was secondary to the players on the court, but it still held significant meaning to them and their families, including sons Casey and Ethan, who both started for their respective teams.
“It’s really cool to share this with my brother and my nephew,” Spencer siad. “All of our families were here to watch. It’s something that we can have and compete against each other in another way. I always cheer for Hibbing in every game except the ones that we play them. It’s a little weird but it’s a lot of fun to play against them. He’s got his team playing pretty well. They’re improving every day so it’s fun to see that too.”
Tom had similar feelings on the family affair.
“Our family has been about basketball for as long as we can remember. Our grandfather did the PA in Virginia for how many years. It would have been nice to have him here. We both have a kid on the team and there’s probably 30 people here just from our family watching.
“But it’s not about us. It’s about these two teams. It’s always nice to see him down on the other end of the court. We get after it a little bit and hopefully we can do that for years to come.”
As both teams approach the end of their regular seasons, the need to improve and get better and keep things sharp only increases as playoffs approach.
“We’ve had our struggles this year,” Tom said. “But this seven games in 10 days is just another memory and experience for our guys. We started out in the Cities last weekend and went Thursday through Saturday. We went Monday this week and then Thursday through Saturday again. We’re hoping we have enough in the tank but our guys are trying to get better and I think we’re making some strides.”
“There’s only a couple weeks left before playoffs,” Spencer said. “Every day at practice, we’re trying to sharpen our skills and keep working towards that goal. We want to get that higher seed and keep playing well and see how far we can go. None of us want to stop this season. These guys enjoy being together and enjoy playing with one another every day.”
Both coaches gave thanks to the Rock Ridge staff and administration that helped make the evening possible.
“From the custodians to the administration and everyone else who helped make this building a reality, it was great they could make that happen for us and make this run as smooth as possible,” Spencer said. “We can’t thank them enough for helping give our seniors this opportunity.”
HHS 30 41 — 71
RR 54 38 — 92
Hibbing: Adam Reckmeyer 3, Drew Forer 13, Finley Cary 17, Ethan Aune 3, Evan Bolden 7, Gavin Bexell 6, Ethan Eskeli 2, Oren Bottoms 4, Raymond Brau 16; Three pointers: Frer 3, Aune 1, Bolden 2; Free throws: 19-30; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 4, Carter Mavec 16, Casey Aune 14, Griffin Krmpotich 5, Zane Lokken 3, Max Williams 6, Noah Mitchell 10, Grant Hansen 10, Jalen Miskowitz 14, AJ Roen 10; Three pointers: Mavec 4, Aune 4, Krmpotich 1, Lokken 1, Miskowitz 2, Roen 2; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
Ely 62
Chisholm 51
ELY — The Ely boys’ basketball team used a solid defensive effort on Friday night to take down visiting Chisholm, 62-51.
Offensively, Joey Bianco led the Timberwolves with 22 points while Jack Davies added 16 including five made threes. Jason Kerntz chipped in with 10.
The Bluestreaks were paced by Shane Zancauske’s 14 points. Sean Fleming had 11.
“I thought we played well defensively,” Ely head coach Tom McDonald said. “We jumped out to about a 10-point lead in the second half and never really gave that up. Chisholm was never able to get it closer than that.”
Improving to 17-5, McDonald says his team has a tough stretch of games to close out the regular season.
“Mountain Iron-Buhl, South Ridge and Fond du Lac are all coming up for us so we’ve got our work cut out for us if we want to finish strong down the stretch.”
Tuesday’s game at Mountain Iron-Buhl is set for 7:15 p.m.
CHS 25 26 — 51
Ely 31 31 — 62
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 5, Trent Forsline 6, July Abernathy 7, Shane Zancauske 14, Sean Fleming 11, Charlie Thompson 6, Phillip Barnard 2; Three pointers: Forsline 2, Fleming 2, Zancauske 1; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Jake Cochran 2, Joey Bianco 22, Jack Davies 16, Caid Chittum 8, Jason Kertnz 10, Erron Anderson 4; Three pointers: Davies 5, Chittum 2, Kerntz 2, Bianco 1; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 90,
Mesabi East 49
AURORA — A monstrous 32 points from Brenden Chiabotti lifted North Woods up and over Mesabi East on Friday, 90-49.
The senior, who recently eclipsed 1,000 career points, led all scorers in the win. Jonah Burnett added 18 for the Grizzlies while Jared Chiabotti finished with 17.
Cameron Jones led the Giants in the loss with 12 while Hayden Sampson had 10.
For the Giants, head coach Erik Skelton said his team did a solid job playing with the Grizzlies in the first half, but their depth and experience allowed them to take control in the second.
“North Woods started three seniors and that experience is huge at the high school level,” Skelton said. “We did a good job hanging with them in the first but their pressure and shooting just wore us down in the second.
“We committed way too many turnovers. A lot of them were a result of their pressure, but we made enough simply due to our own mistakes.”
Skelton said he was pleased with some of the things his team did on offense, including the 10-point, 11 rebound performance of Sampson. Sampson added four assists and four blocks to his stat line.
“We really spread our scoring out tonight with eight kids getting on the board for us.”
Mesabi East returns to action on Tuesday at Littlefork-Big Falls while North Woods welcomes in Rock Ridge on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.