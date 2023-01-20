EVELETH—The Rock Ridge wrestling team came away with another pair of wins Thursday night, defeating Pine City 48-27 and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 72-6 at a home triangular at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School gym.

Only being able to host two home meets this year, the Wolverines went 4-0 in front of their home crowd in those meets.

