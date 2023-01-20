EVELETH—The Rock Ridge wrestling team came away with another pair of wins Thursday night, defeating Pine City 48-27 and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 72-6 at a home triangular at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School gym.
Only being able to host two home meets this year, the Wolverines went 4-0 in front of their home crowd in those meets.
Against the Dragons, Rock Ridge started things off with a win at 106 pounds with Gage Benz pinning Xavier Skiff early on at the 1:17 mark. Pine City tied things up at 113 pounds with Anthony Thomas taking a long bout with the Wolverines’ Asher Fox, earning a pin just four seconds before the buzzer in the final period.
Rock Ridge grabbed two in a row from there with Grayson Bennett pinning James Noreen at 3:29 at 120 pounds before Nolan Vampbell pinned Braxton Peetz at 2:12 at 126 pounds.
Pine City earned another win in the next match with Grant Benz losing by an 11-5 decision to Frank Betters at 132 pounds.
At 134 pounds, Jackson Kendall earned an early pin on Nicholas Blaiser, winning by fall at 1:41. That was the last wrestled bout of the match that Rock Ridge won with Damien Torgerson pinning Gavin Flannigan at 4:13 in the 160 match and Jace Preston pinning Tristin Peterson at 5:54 at 170. Ethan Perrotti closed out the match for the Dragons, pinning Kaelan Kimball at 3:29 in the 195 pound match.
Rock Ridge caught a break, however, with a fuller roster, picking up wins by forfeit from Jake Neari (138 pounds), Colton Gallus (152) and Damian Tapio (182). The 285 match was a double forfeit from both teams.
Against the Titans, the Wolverines swept all matches wrestled, starting with Will Strawser taking the 106 pound bout with a pin on Korbin Nagler at the 1:18 mark.
At 113 pounds, Gage Benz pinned Hosea Huyck at 1:06 with Dutch Hedblom then pinning Jovanna Volker in 52 seconds in the 126-pound match.
At 145 pounds, Jackson Kendall pinned Ethan Wellings in under a minute, winning at 54 seconds. Finally at 152 pounds, Colton Gallus pinned John Duffy at the 5:15 mark.
Rock Ridge took wins by forfeit from Campbell (120 pounds), Neari (132), Suki Comes Flying (138), Flannigan (160), Tapio (170), Kimball (182) and Keegan Comer (195). NKG’s Mason Marx took a win by forfeit at 220 pounds with both teams forfeiting the 285 match.
Pleased to get the two wins, Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said it wasn’t his team’s best work on the mat even if the results were favorable.
“The kids were a little flat against Pine City. I expected us to get a few more points. [Pine City] wrestled pretty well with the kids they had. We were moving things around in our lineup a bit trying to get some more kids in, but there were also some matches we should have put up more of a fight.
“Some of our guys need to learn how to fight pressure a little bit better. They get down and then they can’t find a way back into it. We got some wins and lost some, but we have the wrestlers to fill the weights which is what helped us in the end.”
Rock Ridge stays busy on the weekend, taking part in a quadrangular at Brooklyn Center Friday. Saturday, the Wolverines will wrestle at an invite in Park Center.
“We’ll probably see a few of these guys again at regions so it was nice to wrestle Pine City again. We’ve got some work to do so hopefully we have a solid weekend.”
Rock Ridge 48, Pine City 27
106: Gage Benz, RR def. Xavier Skiff by fall at 1:17.
113: Anthony Thomas, PC, def. Asher Fox by fall at 5:56.
120: Grayson Bennett, RR, def. James Noreen by fall at 3:29.
126: Nolan Campbell, RR, def. Braxton Peetz, by fall at 2:12.
132: Frank Betters, PC, def. Grant Benz by decision, 11-5.
138: Jake Neari, RR, FF.
145: Jackson Kendall, RR, def. Nicholas Blaiser by fall at 1:41.
152: Colton Gallus, RR, FF.
160: Damien Torgerson, PC, def. Gavin Flannigan by fall at 4:13.
170: Jace Preston, PC, def. Tristan Peterson by fall at 5:54.
182: Damian Tapio, RR, FF.
195: Ethan Perrotti, PC, def. Kaelan Kimball by fall at 3:29.
220: Keegan Comer, RR, FF.
285: FF.
Rock Ridge 72, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 6
106: Will Strawser, RR, def. Korbin Nagler by fall at 1:18.
113: Gage Benz, RR, def. Hosea Huyck by fall at 1:06.
120: Nolan Campbell, RR, FF.
126: Dutch Hedblom, RR, def. Jovanna Volker by fall at 0:52.
132: Jake Neari, RR, FF.
138: Suki Comes Flying, RR, FF.
145: Jackson Kendall, RR, def. Ethan Wellings by fall at 0:54.
152: Colton Gallus, RR, def. John Duffy by fall at 5:15.
160: Gavin Flannigan, RR, FF.
170: Damian Tapio, RR, FF.
182: Kaelan Kimball, RR, FF.
195: Keegan Comer, RR, FF.
220: Mason Marx, NKG, FF.
285: FF.
