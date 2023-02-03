VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team welcomed in North Shore on Friday in their regular season finale.
In what was hoped to be a tuneup for the Wolverines turned into an uphill climb as the Storm caught the home team off guard in the first period. Rock Ridge tried to climb back into things but were denied by North Shore in a 3-1 loss.
Letting up two goals in the first period, Wolverines head coach Paddy Elsmore said it was a sour finish to the first 17 minutes after her team was playing some solid puck in the opening stretch.
“We were really playing well at the beginning,” Elsmore said. “We were using everyone and came out strong which is something we’ve struggled with in the past. We got into this chaotic situation where we almost gave up a goal and that kind of caused everyone to just start running instead of breathing and settling down back to the way they were.
“They were trying to do too much. Everyone was trying to help one another but not taking care of themselves. It really created some havoc for us and got us off our game which was unfortunate.”
Outshooting the Storm in the first few minutes, the first near-goal by North Shore turned the tides quickly. Kinsey Komarek got the visitors on the board first off a rebound from a Natalie Larson shot. Komarek’s shot was snuck by Rock Ridge netminder Nola Kwiatkowski to take the lead at 9:49 in the first.
The Wolverines couldn’t find any momentum after faceoff at center ice and found themselves stuck in the defensive end. Eventually, the dysfunction got the better of them as they surrendered a second goal, this one by Raegan Hogenson, who got past Kwiatkowski at 13:02. Katie Carpenter assisted on the play.
Rock Ridge managed to get on the board early in the second period, but not before the Storm extended their lead. Just 33 seconds into the period Hayden Bright got a quick one past Kwiatkowski to put the visitors up 3-0 with nearly two whole periods to play.
The Wolverines managed to find themselves not long after, getting on the board when Sydney Spelts angled one by Storm netminder Harper Powell at 1:28 to cut the deficit back to two.
Rock Ridge outshot North Shore the rest of the period, but couldn’t find the back of the net again. Elsmore said that her team was generating some positive momentum in the second period that hopefully would realize itself in the third.
“The second was definitely a positive for us. We had some players stepping up and we managed to tie them that period after giving up the early goal. We felt like we had some really good momentum building in the locker room. The girls were on the right track and it felt like we could build off that in the third. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out like that for us.”
The two teams skated through a scoreless third period with both Kwiatkowski and Powell stopping eight shots for their squads. The Wolverines pulled Kwiatkowski for the extra attack with under two minutes to play, but it wasn’t enough as North Shore escaped with the 3-1 win.
Elsmore commended North Shore’s Powell after the game for stopping any momentum the Wolverines needed.
“They have a really good goalie. She made some good saves and that just kills what you’re trying to do out there. We weren’t able to get past that. I thought we were sharing the puck better but we were struggling with breakouts. We just couldn’t get the goals we needed.”
Kwiatkowski stopped 19 shots in the loss while Powell finished with 20 saves.
Prior to the game, Rock Ridge’s three seniors in Elle Otto, Maggie Koskela and Alexa Undeland were recognized. As the first senior she’s had as a head coach, Elsmore said the trio were strong leaders throughout the program and their enthusiasm for the game shone bright.
“I think they just have so much passion for the game. Some of them might not have the talent but they’re so committed to the team. As a coach, you see that and it’s just awesome. You could see the way they bring everyone together with their leadership. It took a little bit for some of them to step up and find that spot but I think they all did by the end of the year.
“Certainly having a new coach can be challenging but they made it work and did what you’d want seniors to do. They don’t care about the minutes they get to play, they’re just so supportive of the team and that’s amazing.”
Despite the loss, Elsmore says there were still plenty of positives to take away heading into the playoffs. While their opening round opponent in the 7A tournament is officially undecided, Elsmore suspects Rock Ridge will hit the road to take on Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on Tuesday. Falling to the Lumberjacks 3-1 on Jan. 24, Elsmore says a rematch is something the Wolverines would love to have.
“It’s going to be exciting because the last time we were down there, we told the girls we’re likely going to get the opportunity to play them again. Playoffs is when it comes so we’d like to come back and sting ‘em. The girls are excited for the playoffs and they know what’s on the line. These seniors know it could be their last game. Overall, I think we’ve had a lot of growth so far this year. We’re learning and doing things better than we did at the beginning so hopefully we can go in and get a W and get things rolling.”
NS 2 1 0 — 3
RR 0 1 0 — 1
First Period
1, N, Kinsey Komarek (Natalie Larson), 9:49; 2, Reagan Hogensen (Katie Carpenter), 13:02.
Second Period
3, N, Hayden Bright (Reese Costley, Sierra Geatz), 0:33; 4, R, Sydney Spelts (Ayla Troutwine), 1:28.
Third Period
No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: North Shore 2-4; Rock Ridge 0-0.
Goalie saves: Harper Powell, NS, 5-7-8—20; Nola Kwiatkowski, RR, 9-2-8—19.
