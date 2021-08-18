Rock Ridge football embracing cooperation in first week of practice

EVELETH — Starting from square one with a brand new football team, one would expect there to be some bumps in the road during the first week of practice.
For Rock Ridge, the bumps in the road have been just that: bumps. The transition from two programs to one has been smooth overall with co-head coaches Sean Streier and Matt Anderson pleased with how well things are going in the early phases of the season.
“There hasn’t been a big adjustment,” Streier said at Wednesday morning’s practice. “We do a lot of team building and culture stuff before practices but the guys are getting along just fine. They’re easy to work with and joking with each other like they’ve been together for years. They commingle perfectly and it’s really nice to see.”
Seniors Riley Krenz (of Virginia) and Will Bittmann (E-G) agree that the combination has been smooth sailing so far.
“It’s not like we’re strangers,” Krenz said. “These are guys we’ve known for years playing against each other in different sports so the opportunity to come together is really cool.”
“There hasn’t been any beef with anybody,” Bittmann added. “I think it’s been a very smooth transition. Everybody’s getting along and just having fun so far. We’re all working towards the same goal and that’s to win.”
With over 50 players currently out for the team, there’s a healthy mix of older, veteran players and younger players who are still learning the ropes. With both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert sometimes struggling when it comes to numbers, not having to rely on a small number of players is a boon according to Anderson.
“The experienced guys have been through this and know what’s expected of them and the younger guys are still trying to learn and find their footing,” Anderson said. “Having the right number of coaches to kids helps everyone and the more kids that are learning, the better for us.”
He also mentioned the benefit of having enough players in that younger players can learn with younger players and the veterans can keep progressing together at the right clip.
“Having the numbers to be able to separate into two groups of younger guys and older guys is so helpful. There’s no one size fits all when it comes to learning football so it made things difficult in the past when everyone had to practice together the entire time. Now we have an older group and a younger group and having a large group of upperclassmen that the younger guys can learn from is how you build a program.”
The pair of seniors agreed, saying the strong numbers have made the experience that much better while also making the team more competitive.
“You feel proud as a senior seeing everyone come together from ninth grade up,” Bittmann said. “We might not have had a team if we stayed separate and now we don’t have to worry about that.”
“It felt like we were lucky to have 25 kids when we were separate,” Krenz noted. “So it’s cool to be a part of something with over 50 guys. With more guys comes more competition so it’s only going to make us better.”
Part of the smooth transition included getting playbooks out to players as early as possible, with Streier noting that even those who were a little late to the program are catching on quickly.
“Some guys got the playbook and they studied and they know what’s coming. Others maybe didn’t make it to our camp in the summer so they’re learning later but they’re learning very quickly. We’re simplifying things early to make it easier for them. Nothing fancy or over the top yet. Once they learn the simple things first then we can build on that.”
Without a doubt, the start of something new has brought out the energy and enthusiasm from both players and coaches.
“The guys are just happy football is back,” Streier said. It’s been high energy out on the field and in the weight room. They get to be here playing football and they’re enjoying it.”
“The first week is tough and some guys are going to be sore,” Anderson said. “But these guys are excited and the kids who worked all summer that are leading us are hootin’ and hollerin’ and getting everyone excited. Hopefully that’s a contagious attitude we can continue to build on throughout the season.”
The Wolverines have yet to name any team captains. A decision on that is expected to come next week meaning the opening week of practice is the time for players to impress the coaches in as many ways as they can.
“We want to give them a chance to step up and lead on their own without any captains yet,” Streier said. “This week for us as coaches is about seeing who’s ready to take on that responsibility.”
“We want some guys who lead by example on the field but we also want some guys with loud voices that can get our guys excited,” Anderson said. “It’s not so much that we want them to get mad or angry at their teammates, but we want guys that can motivate others. We want positive guys that can build people up.”
With the 2020 season starting late and ultimately being shortened due to the pandemic, simply being on the field in the middle of August is cause for celebration.
“I hope the boys are having fun,” Anderson said. “I hope they’re taking advantage of this opportunity. They know what it’s like to lose football and they know it can be taken away in a flash. Hopefully the guys see what opportunity they have and run with it.”
The players look to be taking that bull by the horns.
“I think it’s going about as smooth as it can right now,” Bittmann said. “We hope to keep that going and I know the guys are excited for this year.”
“It’s just good to be back,” Krenz said. “I have no problem practicing in four inches of snow making snowmen but being able to play right now… It’s just so good to be back.
“We’ve got some things to prove this year and some people to prove wrong and we’re excited to do it.”
