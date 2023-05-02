VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge softball team jumped out to an early lead and then strung together some successful at bats later in the game to down Duluth East 6-1 on Tuesday.

Starting off strong, Wolverine senior Lydia Delich put down the first three hitters she faced in succession to bring her squad up to bat quickly. Right from the gun, Rock Ridge was ready to play offense with leadoff hitter Chance Colbert rocking a double to left field.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments