VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge softball team jumped out to an early lead and then strung together some successful at bats later in the game to down Duluth East 6-1 on Tuesday.
Starting off strong, Wolverine senior Lydia Delich put down the first three hitters she faced in succession to bring her squad up to bat quickly. Right from the gun, Rock Ridge was ready to play offense with leadoff hitter Chance Colbert rocking a double to left field.
Anna Westby followed that up with a single to shallow second before she moved her way to second. With runners on second and third, Alex Flannigan knocked a double to center-right to score two runners, putting Rock Ridge on top just three at bats into the game.
The first inning string continued with Delich coming up and hitting a double to center to put two runners in scoring position. Brooklyn Smith reached on a fielder’s choice that saw the lead runner thrown out at home. An out later, Taylor Morley drove the two baserunners home to make it a four-run first inning for the Wolverines.
Grabbing the early lead, Rock Ridge head coach Paula Dundas praised her team for starting another game with a solid stretch of hitting.
“We’ve done that our last three games and that just helps our pitchers,” Dundas said. “That helps everybody relax. We know we’ve got some runs and we can take a breath. That gives our pitchers the ability to work those corners a little bit more. If you give up a hit, it’s not a big deal. There’s just not so much pressure on everybody else when you jump out like that.”
Half innings came and went quickly from there with Delich continuing her work and Greyhounds starter Jossie Filiatrault settling in. Filiatrault was aided by a Wolverine offense that Dundas said lacked a bit of patience at the plate after the strong first inning.
“We got some hits early on and then we got anxious and wanted to keep hitting more. That’s a sign of immaturity. We’re young. Tonight we started one senior and one junior so it takes us looking at them as coaches and saying ‘You cannot swing.’ You have to start taking a few pitches and having some patience. If you watch some pitches, you’ll end up finding the right one and we weren’t doing that early.”
Duluth East got on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Kylie Zwak reached on a one-out error before Kaitlyn Kuklock doubled to put runners on second and third. One run came in on a fielder’s choice but Delich and the Rock Ridge defense hung tough from there to keep the gap at three after four innings.
The Wolverines eventually discovered the patience their coaches were preaching about in the fifth inning, plating another run before tacking on another in the sixth.
In the fifth, Mattelyn Seppi reached on a leadoff error that saw the Greyhounds third baseman bobble the ball. Seppi stole her way to second and then to third and was driven home when Anna Westby etched a double to left field to make it a 5-1 game.
After Delich put three more Duluth East batters down in succession in the top of the sixth, the Rock Ridge offense got to work in the home half of the inning. Smith got things going with a single up the middle with new hitter Ayla Lokken coming to the plate. Lokken found the right pitch for herself and doubled to right field, scoring the runner to make it a 6-1 game.
The Wolverines got out of the top of the seventh quickly with a 4-6-3 double play giving them their first two outs before a routine play from shortstop to first ended the game. Sealing the 6-1 win, Dundas said it was a solid seven innings from her team after the offensive kinks were worked out.
“I think we played a great game tonight. We are learning to be patient at the plate and that did take some work but we got there. I think Lydia threw really well and when they did hit the ball off her, our defense worked us out of the jam. I think the double play in the seventh kind of sums it up. They’ve been doing a great job and really working hard.”
Bringing Lokken and other hitters into the game late, even those who didn’t play the full seven innings found a way to contribute in big ways. When every player on the varsity and even the JV team are locked in like that, Dundas says big things can happen.
“Yes, there might be nine or 10 people in your lineup but it takes all 26 girls we have, even if some of them never suit up for a varsity game. We’ve had that conversation with the girls. We have some really good baserunners on JV and if those baserunners aren’t pushing our girls at practice to get better, they don’t learn how to turn that double play against a team with fast runners.
“We’re getting at bats to people who need them and we’re trying to work people in. We return 14 starters from last year and that makes it tough but we’re doing what we can to make this team the most successful and I think every girl is playing a part in that.”
With recent wins over 3A Cloquet and 4A Bemidji and Duluth East, Dundas says getting some important innings against bigger programs is key for her young squad before Rock Ridge makes the jump to 3A next season.
“Next year, we’re going to be one of those 3A teams so it’s good to see where we stack up against the people we’re going to be playing a lot of. It shows them, hey you’re playing these bigger schools and you can hang with them. It’s definitely a confidence builder.”
Rock Ridge is back in action on Thursday when they host Grand Rapids.
Rock Ridge 12,
Cloquet 0
CLOQUET—The Rock Ridge softball team picked up a solid road win Monday, scoring nine runs in the first three innings to help defeat Cloquet 12-0.
Taylor Morley got the complete game win in the circle, giving up just three runs and four walks in seven innings of work. She struck out six.
At the plate, Brooklyn Smith was 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Chance Colbert was 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Lydia Delich finished 2-5 with a run scored while Ayla Lokken was 2-4 with an RBI. Anna Westby, Alex Flannigan, Ayla Troutwine, Kylie Marolt and Mattelyn Seppi all earned base-hit knocks as well.
Wolverines head coach Paula Dundas had high praise for her squad on playing a complete game of softball, starting from the top with Morley in the circle.
“I think she did a great job. She threw really well and the team backed her up and hit the ball really hard. The defense played fantastic. Cloquet had one or two innings where they had runners on and our girls just executed. We picked up the ball and threw people out, it was great.
Finishing with 12 runs on 13 hits, Dundas said the team was hitting a groove carrying a 5-0 lead into the top of the third where they tacked on four more.
“Playing with a 5-0 lead like that, that’s a huge confidence booster for your pitchers and your hitters. That was great all around.”
Dundas said one of the brightest spots in the win was the team’s ability to create offense when scoring chances presented themselves.
“We’ve been talking a lot this season about getting clutch hits when you have runners on or there’s two outs. We want to deliver in situations like that and we did that today.”
Rock Ridge softball is back in action on Thursday when they host Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
South Ridge 16,
Ely 6, F/6
ELY—The Ely softball team made a few too many defensive errors on Tuesday, giving up 10 unearned runs to South Ridge as the Panthers downed the Wolves 16-6.
Offensively for Ely, Amelia Penke led the way going 2-3 with two RBIs. Rachel Coughlin finished 2-3.
Adella Olesiak got the win in the circle for South Ridge while striking out seven Timberwolves batters. At the plate for the Panthers, Lily Josephsen was 2-3 with a home run. Rylee Young and Olesiak collected a pair of hits each.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Ely head coach Cory Lassi said. “They jumped on us early with six in the first and we were throwing the ball around too much. We have to sharpen some things up.”
Ely returns to play on Thursday when they host North Woods. On Friday they host Cherry and Cook County.
BASEBALL
Mesabi East 15,
Silver Bay 0, F/5
AURORA—The Mesabi East baseball team only recorded five hits, but that didn’t stop them from plating 15 runs on Monday as they blanked Silver Bay 15-0.
Easton Sahr had two of those hits, recording a double and three RBIs. Dakota Kruse, Louie Karish and Ryder Gerulli all picked up hits as well.
On the mound, Kruse got the win for the Giants, giving up two hits and two walks over four innings of work. He fanned eight along the way. Sahr pitched the final inning, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two.
Mesabi East returns to the diamond on Thursday when they travel to Rock Ridge.
