VIRGINIA — If there was any doubts the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team would be ready for their playoff opener, the Wolverines put those doubts to rest after one period against the International Falls Broncos.
Scoring their first goal six and a half minutes into the first period, the Wolverines opened the floodgates not long after, scoring four more in the final six minutes of the frame to sprint out to the 5-0 lead.
The Wolverines never looked back, adding three more goals in the second and another in the third to come away with the 9-0 win over the Broncos.
The win sends No. 2 Rock Ridge into Thursday’s Section 7A semifinal where they’ll take on No. 3 Duluth Denfeld at Amsoil Arena.
Wolverines head coach Ben Johnson said after the game that his squad showed him plenty of good things, but they can’t be ready to settle for one playoff win.
“Once it got going, it was fun to watch,” Johnson said. “Still, we’ve got to clean some more stuff up if we want to get down deeper in the playoffs. We still want to take things one game at a time, one practice at a time. We got this one off our list.”
Rock Ridge got things started just past the six minute mark in the first period. Deep in the Broncos zone, Kasey Lamppa picked up the puck behind the net and dished a quick pass to Sam Troutwine in the slot. Troutwine made short work of Broncos netminder Tyrel Shoberg and beat him for the 1-0 lead.
While the Wolverines looked to extend their lead shortly after, International Falls looked to find chances of their own after gaining a man advantage at the eight minute mark. Rock ridge killed the penalty off and then got back to work on the attack.
Just passed the 11 minute mark, Rock Ridge let the floodgates open wide, scoring three goals in a stretch of 94 seconds. At the 11:12 mark, Grady Dimberio found his first of the night off the pass from Dylan Hedley. Dimberio fired off a one-timer that got the better of Shoberg, 2-0. Isaac Flatley also assisted on the play.
Just over a minute later, the Wolverines made it a 3-0 game with Lamppa adding to his stat line off the assists from Ethan Jacobson. As quickly as Rock Ridge added that score, they got the next one even quicker. At the 12:46 mark, Zac Norberg pushed the puck ahead into the Broncos zone, perfectly meeting Cooper Levander at the blue line. Levander carried it in and worked his way past Shoberg for the score.
The Wolverines capped off the first period with a late score in the closing seconds. Taking control of the puck in his own end, Rory-Cope Robinson passed it off to Ryan Manninen, who found an open Brant Tiedeman far down the ice. Tiedeman juked his only defender and scored with under six seconds to go in the first period, 5-0.
Laying it on thick to end the first, Johnson said once his team shook off the playoff jitters, they began to fire on all cylinders.
“I think everyone’s kind of nervous at the start of a game like that. They’re still young kids. We got that first goal but International Falls was playing really well at the beginning of the first period. They had us on our heels for a bit. Once we got some time on the ice, things started going in our favor. There’s a learning curve for sure. This is the first playoff game for a lot of these guys. They worked through the jitters and we played fine.”
The two teams skated through the second period for 12 minutes before the Wolverines found the back of the net again. Ryder Gerulli fired one at Shoberg but connected with the pipe. The puck deflected back to Dimberio, who was ready to bury it on the rebound, putting Rock Ridge up 6-0.
The floodgates were once again opened as the Wolverines added two more goals in the period while only surrendering one shot the entire 17 minutes.
Ian Mikulich put one in at 13:53 off the assist from Cope-Robinson and Tiedeman. Less than two minutes later, Norberg capped off the period with a goal of his own with Lamppa providing the assist.
Carrying the 8-0 lead into the third while outshooting the Broncos 29-6, Johnson said the goal in the third was to keep the momentum going and not suffer any mental lapses.
“We just told them to keep staying focused and keep playing the game the right way. We didn’t want anything stupid as far as penalties or guys getting hurt, nothing like that. Just keep playing the right way, don’t disrespect anybody and keep playing hard but smart.”
With the game put into running time in the third, Rock Ridge finished off the contest’s scoring with Isaac Flatley grabbing a power play goal at 6:35. Dimberio and Mikulich assisted on the play to put the final score at 9-0.
Rock Ridge netminder Ryan Rothfork stopped all nine shots he saw. Shoberg tallied 33 saves.
Securing the win, the Wolverines move into Thursday’s 7A semifinals at Amsoil Arena. With just one day of practice ahead of their next game, Johnson says the team will be ready to work at their next skate.
“It’s all business still. We still want to hone our stuff, work on our power play. Depending on who we’ll see, focus on a certain forecheck. It’s still business. Whoever we get, we’ll have to be ready to go and see what happens.”
Making it to Amsoil Arena for their first time as a program, Johnson hopes to reiterate to his team the importance of playing within themselves.
“We can’t focus on the distractions. There’s more things going on now. The further you go in the playoffs, the more exciting it gets. Every game could be our last so there’s definitely emotions going into it but you have to be able to handle them. We want to be mentally ready for all aspects.”
While their focus remains on Thursday, the end goal remains the same.
“It’s an exciting time for the guys and for the team. We want to win and we want to get down to the Xcel [Energy Center] more than anybody. That’s our goal. If we get this next one then we’re in the finals and who knows what can happen then. It’s up to us to play the way we can and see where things go from there.”
Closing out their time for the year at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center, Johnson said high praise the Wolverine faithful that supported the team all season.
“We had great crowds this year. It’s a big thank you to our fans that came and showed their support. It was excellent. The boys are lucky to have fans like this and we had a great crowd for a home playoff game.”
Rock Ridge’s 7A semifinal against Duluth Denfeld is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
IF 0 0 0 — 0
RR 5 3 1 — 9
First Period
1, R, Sam Troutwine (Kasey Lamppa), 6:24; 2, R, Grady Dimberio (Dylan Hedley, Isaac Flatley), 11:12; 3, R, Lamppa (Ethan Jacobson), 12:15; 4, R, Cooper Levander (Zac Norberg), 12:46; 5, R, Brant Tiedeman (Ryan Manninen, Rory Cope-Robinson), 16:54.
Second Period
6, R, Dimberio (Ryder Gerulli), 12:03; 7, R, Mannien (Cope-Robinson, Tiedeman), 13:53; 8, R, Levi Flatley (Lamppa), 15:48.
Third Period
9, R, I. Flatley (Ian Mikulich, Troutwine), PP, 6:35.
Penalties-Minutes: International Falls 3-6; Rock Ridge 3-6.
Goalie saves: Tyrel Shoberg, IF, 10-11-12—33; Ryan Rothfork, RR, 5-1-3—9.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 85,
Two Harbors 63
AURORA — Two Harbors senior Karly Holm set an Agates school record with 47 points Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as Mesabi East grabbed the 85-63 win.
Holm led all scorers in the contest with 47 points but was the only Agate in double figures.
The Giants’ Marta Forsline paced her squad with 36 points. Alyssa Prophet finished with 28. Maija Hill chipped in 15.
Mesabi East closes out the regular season on Friday at Rock Ridge.
TH 31 32 — 63
ME 38 47 — 85
Two Harbors: Delaney Nelson 1, Karly Holm 47, Rachel Bopp 7, Trinity Giddings 5, Belle Bolle 1, Madi Carlson 2; Three pointers: Holm 6, Bopp 1, Giddings 1; Free throws: 11-22; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 15, Gianna Lay 3, Alyssa Prophet 28, Olivia Forsline 1, Marta Forsline 36, Sophia Holsclaw 2; Three pointers: Prophet 2; Free throws: 17-29; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 57,
Littlefork-Big Falls 16
COOK — The North Woods girls’ basketball team held Littlefork-Big Falls to zero second half points Tuesday night as the Grizzlies cruised to a 57-16 win.
Hannah Kinsey led North Woods in the win with 25 points. Kiana LaRoque added eight points. Megan Galusha had 10 points for the Vikings.
North Woods (14-11) closes out the regular season on Friday at Floodwood.
