VIRGINIA — Skating to a 1-1 tie with Princeton after one period, Rock Ridge boys’ hockey coach Ben Johnson didn’t like what he was saying out of his Wolverines a third of the way into Saturday’s game.

Even after two periods, Rock Ridge didn’t look as sharp as they could despite taking a two-goal lead. By the time the third rolled around, the Wolverines were ready to put things away, playing their best hockey of the night and adding four more goals to earn the 7-1 win over the Tigers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments