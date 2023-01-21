VIRGINIA — Skating to a 1-1 tie with Princeton after one period, Rock Ridge boys’ hockey coach Ben Johnson didn’t like what he was saying out of his Wolverines a third of the way into Saturday’s game.
Even after two periods, Rock Ridge didn’t look as sharp as they could despite taking a two-goal lead. By the time the third rolled around, the Wolverines were ready to put things away, playing their best hockey of the night and adding four more goals to earn the 7-1 win over the Tigers.
Rock Ridge got on the board first in the contest with Brant Tiedeman getting one by Princeton goalie James Koecher just after a faceoff. The goal at 8:28 was assisted by Kasey Lamppa.
Princeton looked to hang around and even things up shortly after. An extra stick on the Rock Ridge puck by Jacob Patnode near center ice created a turnover that was scooped up by Jake Baumann. Baumann took it down to the Rock Ridge net and got it past Ryan Rothfork to tie things up at one apiece.
“We kind of gave them a breakaway but it wasn’t like it was a major defensive relapse for us,” Johnson said. “The guys made a nice play and a nice hockey move to bury it. Sometimes the pucks take a weird bounce and things go that way.”
Neither team found the back of the net through the rest of the period and despite his team outshooting Princeton 17-9 in the first, Johnson wasn’t liking what he was seeing from the Wolverines.
“We want to focus on the team mentality and every guy playing their hardest when they get a chance to be on the ice. Sometimes you get some selfish play and that ‘me, me’ attitude and it can really affect how things play out on the ice. If everyone’s playing for themselves, then you’re not playing for the team and it felt like we had a lot of that in the first period.
“I let them know that it was unacceptable. We still weren’t all there in the second either but it’s one of those little lessons we’re learning and trying to get better from.”
Lamppa gave Rock Ridge the lead back in the second with a goal at the 12:07 mark. Seconds earlier, Ethan Jacobson won a faceoff in the Princeton end. He quickly dumped it off to Lamppa in front of the net who buried it for the lead.
Rock Ridge closed out the period with another Tiedeman goal as the junior scored during a stretch of four-on-four play to make it a 3-1 game. The goal at 14:49 was assisted by Lamppa.
Through two periods, Rock Ridge outshot Princeton 33-14.
The Wolverines poured on the gas in the third period, collecting four goals to put the contest out of reach for the Tigers.
Levi Flatley etched a goal at 4:36 to get things started. Grady Dimberio assisted on the play.
Rock Ridge continued rolling down hill as the period wore on, adding three more goals in a four minute span to put the game in running time.
Dylan Hedley scored the 10:20 mark on the assist from Isaac Flatley, Lamppa netted his second goal of the game — unassisted — at 13:10 and Aidan Rabideaux scored his first varsity goal at 14:38 off the pass from Isaac Flatley to help wrap things up.
On his team’s third period, Johnson said it was the type of hockey he comes to expect as of late from his team.
“We were just playing good hockey. We‘ve played some good teams lately too so we kind of know what’s effective and what we have to do to be successful. When we do those things, it helps. Guys are blocking shots, doing the gritty stuff to make sure we don’t even give them a chance.
“We want to keep getting tougher on the sticks, tougher all around. We want to make it miserable come playoffs for other teams to play us. We want to have that feeling like you don't want to deal with Rock Ridge.”
Saturday’s win marks seven in a row for the Wolverines, who last lost 1-0 to Hibbing/Chisholm on Dec. 28.
“We’re slowly getting better and learning from our mistakes,” Johnson said. “We’re making sure those mistakes don’t become habits. You do that and suddenly you find yourself in the win column. We’ve still got work to do. Things weren’t pretty out there for us until the third. Overall, it was a good game but we’re still learning lessons to help get us to the next level.”
Rock Ridge hosts two important games this upcoming week, with Cloquet/Esko/Carlton coming to town on Tuesday and 7A foe Duluth Denfeld making the trek on Thursday. With two massive games in front of them, Johnson says his squad needs to play high level hockey and earn a pair of wins.
“Any week where you have Cloquet and Denfeld is a big week. It’s kind of two must-win games for us in our minds. We’re on a good roll here but both of those games will be big tests for us, especially Denfeld being in our section. We’re going to treat them like playoff games.”
PHS 1 0 0 — 1
RR 1 2 4 — 7
First Period
1, R, Brant Tiedeman (Kasey Lamppa), 8:28; 2, P, Jake Baumann (Jacob Patnode), 10:18.
Second Period
3, R, Lamppa (Ethan Jacobson), 12:07; 4, R, Tiedeman (Lamppa), 14:49.
Third Period
5, R, Levi Flatley (Grady Dimberio), 4:36; 6, R, Dylan Hedley (Isaac Flatley), 10:20; 7, R, Lamppa (unassisted), 13:10; 8, R, Aidan Rabideaux (I. Flatley), 14:38.
Penalties-Minutes: Princeton 6-23; Rock Ridge 4-16.
Goalie saves: James Koecher, P, 16-14-6—36; Ryan Rothfork, R, 8-5-9—22.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Rock Ridge 5,
Pine City Area 3
HOYT LAKES — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team netted their fifth straight win on Saturday, downing visiting Pine City Area 5-3.
No further information was made available to the Mesabi Tribune as of Saturday evening.
Rock Ridge (12-9) travels to Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on Tuesday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 56,
Ely 52
ELY — A day after falling to a tough Section 7A foe in Cherry, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team got a win against another tough team in their section, downing Ely 56-52 on the road.
Asher Zubich and Nik Jesch led the way in scoring for the Rangers with 14 points each. Mason Clines added 10. Josh Holmes finished with nine.
Jack Davies led the Timberwolves in the loss with 21 points, all from three-point land. Joey Bianco and Caid Chittum finished with 12 points apiece.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-6) hosts Cass Lake-Bena on Monday. Ely (11-2) travels to Wrenshall on Tuesday.
MIB 29 27 — 56
Ely 35 17 — 52
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 1, Asher Zubich 14, Mason Clines 10, Josh Holmes 9, Nik Jesch 14, MiCaden Clines 8; Three pointers: Zubich 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 2, Mi. Clines 2; Free throws: 12-15; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 12, Jack Davies 21, Gunnar Hart 2, Caid Chittum 12, Jason Kerntz 2, Erron Anderson 3; Three pointers: Davies 7, Chittum 3; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 76,
Northome/Kelliher 49
NORTHOME — The North Woods boys’ basketball team got back in the win column on Friday, taking down Northome/Kelliher 76-49.
No further details were reported to the Mesabi Tribune.
The Grizzlies (7-6) travel to Cherry on Tuesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pequot Lakes 55,
Rock Ridge 48
PEQUOT LAKES — The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team trailed section-leading Pequot Lakes by just seven at halftime, but couldn’t find a way to mount the comeback in the second half, falling 55-48.
Morgan Marks led the Wolverines in the loss with 19 points, including four made threes. Anna Westby and Emma Lamppa added 10 points apiece.
Isabel Larson led the Patriots to victory with 16 points. Kelsi Martini finished with 13.
Rock Ridge (11-7) travels to Chisholm on Tuesday
