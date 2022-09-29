Rock Ridge claims boys Rotary title despite missing top runner

Rock Ridge's Connor Matschiner outpaces his teammate Casey Aune to finish 10th and 11th in Thursday's Hibbing Invite at the Hibbing Golf Course.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING — The Rock Ridge High School boys cross country team didn’t have Cameron Stocke, but it didn’t matter.

The Wolverines scored 78 points to win the Hibbing Rotary Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.

