Rock Ridge claims boys Rotary title despite missing top runner

HIBBING — The Rock Ridge High School boys cross country team didn’t have Cameron Stocke, but it didn’t matter.
The Wolverines scored 78 points to win the Hibbing Rotary Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Bemidji had 86 for second, followed by Moose Lake-Willow/River Barnum with 117, Grand Rapids 130, Superior 145, North Shore 175, Hibbing 182, Cloquet 206, Esko 286, Hermantown 304, Carlton/Wrenshall 309, Mesabi East 317, Proctor 321, North Branch 336, Duluth Denfeld 336, Mountain Iron-Buhl 467, Chisholm 519 and East Central 521.
According to Rock Ridge coach Chris Ismil, his team didn’t set out to win the meet, but it fell right in their lap.
“They were told today to run how they feel,” Ismil said. “They’ve been doing some hard speed-work practices, so today’s meet wasn’t a meet to come and try to win necessarily. It was a meet to come and take a tempo run.
“We thought a couple of our runners would overdo it, but they held back. It was a mixed meet for us. We didn’t have any injuries, and we had some good times. It’s a good preview for us for sections.”
Connor Matschiner was the first across for the Wolverines, finishing 10th in 17:24.3. He was followed closely behind by Casey Aune in 11th (17:25.2).
“We figured we would still place well,” Aune said. “We did a good job today.”
Jared Delich was 14th in 17:34.2, and Jake Bradach placed 15th in 17:34.3.
“We’ve had some hard workouts the past couple of weeks, so we knew we either wanted to tempo it, or a few of us were going to go out a little easier today,” Bradach said. “We all felt good, so we pushed a lot harder than we thought. We all had good races.”
At the start of the race, it was Delich who was looking over his shoulder for his teammates.
“I was looking for Jake,” Delich said. “We were looking to go out in that first mile aggressively. I wanted to pair up with them. After I got to the mile, I hung back a bit and waited for him. We ran the rest of the race together and had fun with it.
“It was a quick little break, then we pushed it together. It’s always fun to have someone to run with.”
Grant Hutar placed 34th in 18:16.8, Adrian Rausch 39th (18:29.3); Brady Alaspa 55th (18:50.4)
For the Bluejackets, Taite Murden was first in, placing 23rd in 17:54.0. Joey Gabardi was 31st (18:14.4); Silas Langner 44th (18:33.5); Lucas Arnhold 47th (18:37); and Jack Bottoms 48th (18:41.0); Brady Janezich 49th (18:42.3); and Christian Massich 68th (19:10.4).
“That (seventh) isn’t where we want to be, but they dropped time,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “Everyone ran a good race. I would have loved to have seen us in third. The top two went the way figured.
“With Taite leading the way, we hadn’t broken out of the 18s yet. With both Jack and Brady finishing sub-19, that’s huge. Our top 10 all broke 20. There used to be a time where we’d break 20 by the end of the year. Things are going the right way.”
Mesabi East had Carter Skelton place 21st in 17:48.6, Timmy Green 57th (18:52.3), Alex Leete 65th (19:05.8); Carson Slattery 88th (18:55.6); Ben Gornick 105th (20:42.1); Henrik Murray 116th (21:15.6); and Ethan Jacobson 121st (21:58.5).
For Mountain Iron-Buhl, Leighton Helander was 70th (19:17. 6); Spencer Sandberg 87th (19:54.5); Logan Maras 100th (20:36.2); Jasper Helander 123rd (22:08.3); Junior Goggleye 127th (22:36.9); Austin Nelson 129th (22:42.3); and Trenton Janckila 133rd (23:04.3).
Chisholm was led by Sean Connor in 102nd place in 20:38.5, followed by Charles Thompson 106th (20:45.4), Daniel Perpich 119th (21:47.0), Ben Thompson 120th (21:47.6); Isaac Fleming 124th (22:09.4); Warren Novak 135th (23:59.6); and Noah Verant 139th (26:31.2).
Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright did win the race with a time of 16:05.0. Miles Fisher of Cloquet was second in 16:20.4.
Quinn FierkeLepp of South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods was 114th in 21:13.9. Greyson Reichensperger was 126th in 22:30.5, and Caleb Fries was 134th (23:40.9).
