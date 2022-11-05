Rock Ridge Boys Cross Country Team

The Rock Ridge High School boys’ cross country team is set to return to today’s Class AA State Meet for the second year in a row.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—Today is the day the Rock Ridge boys’ cross country team has been anticipating for an entire year.

A year ago, the Wolverines ran to a fifth place team finish at their first ever state meet. Today, they’ll hope to outdo that after putting together a dominant season leading up to the big race.

