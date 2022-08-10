Rock Ridge 2 Babe Ruth claims Iron Range title

The Rock Ridge 2 Babe Ruth baseball team is shown after claiming the Iron Range Baseball Tournament Championship on Sunday in Cherry. The Wolverines finished the season with a perfect 13-0 record.

 Submitted

CHERRY — Coming in as the No. 1 seed in this year’s Iron Range Babe Ruth baseball tournament, Rock Ridge 2 had grown used to outscoring their opponents by obscene margins all season long.

And while their first two tournament wins were still impressive (13-3 against Cherry and 9-2 over Hibbing 2), the Wolverines had to buckle down and play their best baseball in the championship game against Hibbing 1.

