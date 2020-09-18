Renskers holding ‘Jackets steady

HIBBING — When Kasey Jo Renskers first started playing varsity tennis, her emotions got the best of her.
In turn, that would affect the way she played.
The Hibbing High School junior had to find a way to keep those emotions in check, then her game would improve.
Renskers has found a way to keep her feelings under control, and she’s become one of the steadier players for the Bluejackets this season.
Hibbing coach Gary Conda knows exactly why Renskers was so emotional.
“She’s been a part of the varsity for three years, and nobody on this team has more passion than she does and emotion on the court,” Conda said. “She loves the game, and she gives it 100-percent every time she plays.”
Even though she was working hard, Renskers was expecting perfection, and that led to her inconsistent play on the court.
“When I started, I would get angry and emotional,” Renskers said. “I would cry a lot. I did that a lot last year, but this year I’ve toned it down. I would hit myself on the leg when I messed up to take out my anger.
“I’ve tried to stop doing that, and stop letting my emotions get the best of me. I had to focus on the game at hand.”
Conda said Renskers would get too hyper.
“When I’ve looked at her, she’s had the tears going a couple of times during the middle of a match,” Conda said. “That was before I could get to her and calm her down to get her back into it.
“This year, she’s been tremendous. She’s more composed, which has cut down on her errors a lot. It’s made her a better player.”
The first thing Renskers had to do was stop hitting her leg with her racket.
“It was hurting my leg, then it’s painful for a few days,” Renskers said with a laugh. “When I try to stay calm on the court, I notice my shots aren’t as wild. They stay safe more of the time.
“I can hit all of the shots, and I can hit them where I’m aiming them. They go where I want them to go. When I play angry or upset, I kind of whale on them, and they don’t tend to go where I want them to go or even stay in the court.”
Renskers had to stop putting so much weight on her shoulders. Her opponents were going to hit good shots.
“If they kept hitting good shots on me, especially if I wasn’t in the right position, not being able to make it there, that would upset me because it was all my fault,” Renskers said. “That’s the only time I would get upset when it was my fault, not being able to hit the shots where I wanted them.
“I would get upset, then become less consistent.”
According to Conda, tennis is a game where it’s beneficial to keep an even keel when it comes to emotions.
“You can’t be too high, and you can’t be too low,” Conda said. “Not everybody can be a (Roger) Federer where nothing seems to bother him. You have to have some emotion and some fire, but at the same time, you can’t over do it either.
“She’s done a much-better job with that this year.”
Renskers is controlling those emotions by taking some deep breaths and doing a little meditation before her matches.
“When I’m playing, I breathe deeper and focus on my emotions and what I’m doing,” Renskers said. “I realize I’m not going to win every game that I play. I try my best.”
Renskers has noticed an uptick in her game this season.
“I definitely feel better when I’m playing,” Renskers said. “I’m more confident in my game. When I get on the court I tell myself, ‘No matter how this goes, you’re still working hard and you will push yourself.’
“I’ve tried to improve on that this season, and make the next one the best one yet.”
