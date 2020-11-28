Reichensperger a dominant presence on the court

BABBITT — Teams going up against Northeast Range had a tall task in front of them when they hit the court this past season.
That came in the form of 6-foot-1-inch middle hitter Hannah Reichensperger, who is a standout hitter, blocker and all-around player.
She ended the 2020 volleyball season with a .343 attack percentage and her team depended on her to keep the offense going, which she did.
“It’s pretty impressive how many times she can put the ball away,’’ said Nighthawks head coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger. “We’re feeding her the ball a lot because we’re depending on her to put that ball away.’’
One such match toward the end of the season had Reichensperger swinging 66 times and putting down 33 kills. “That’s a lot of energy,’’ her coach and mother said.
The coach added that couldn’t have been accomplished without someone setting her the ball. “Hannah’ can’t have as many hits as she has without Maizy (Sundblad).’’
Besides hitting, Reichensperger also loves blocking.
“There’s just something about going up and watching the ball drop to the floor. It’s so fun,’’ she said.
The blocking ability to be where hitters are going to hit clicked with her at an early age. “It comes naturally,’’ she added.
College coaches quickly took notice and started to recruit Reichensperger as soon as they were allowed to. More than 50 Division I, II and III schools wanted Reichensperger on their roster.
The junior recently made her choice and gave a verbal commitment to D-I Illinois State University in Normal, Ill.
The Redbird coaches liked what they saw, but one comment they made really made an impression with Hannah.
“What really stuck with me is them saying I was a ‘next level middle.’’’
With a year to go before she can sign her national letter of intent, Reichensperger will continue to improve herself.
That includes playing with her club team in Duluth, heading to the gym with a routine from an Illinois State strength coach and going to the Illinois State volleyball camp next summer.
The goal is to “just keep working. Improving on things that I need to. Growing the strength I already have.’’
---
Playing college volleyball wasn’t exactly her goal when Reichensperger started playing the sport in elementary school.
However, things changed by seventh grade when she figured out she was pretty good at the sport, which most likely came from her mom, who played for the Minnesota Gophers.
Reichensperger is looking to get back on the court after the high school season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is hopeful her Minnesota North Volleyball Club will be able to have its season, considering the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The virus played havoc with high school sports this fall as players and teams were in and out of quarantine because of it.
“It was interesting,’’ she said.
The biggest part was not having any spectators in the gyms before two per player were eventually allowed. “I would say it was a bummer.’’
As far as the shortened season, Reichensperger said the Nighthawks “were just getting into the groove of things. I was sad the season ended when it did.’’ She was still “grateful to have a season at all.’’
Reichensperger was happy to say she was injury free this season after torn ankle ligaments as a freshman and a broken finger as a sophomore. Both cut those seasons in half.
This year, “we just knocked on wood and hoped for the best,’’ she said.
---
COVID also played a role in the recruiting process. Due to the restrictions, she had to build relationships with coaches over the phone, which was a little hard.
But overall the recruiting process “was super, super fun,’’ while also stressful at the end. “Overall I really enjoyed it. It was a really fun time.’’
The 17-year-old did get to visit the campus during the weekend of Oct. 15-16. She got to see the gym, the student center, the quad and part of a team practice.
What exactly attracted her to Illinois State?
“There was nothing that didn’t attract me’’ because the school had everything she wanted. That includes coaches that were nice and easy to talk to, a competitive program (the Redbirds won the conference title the last three years) and a university with good core values.
Reichensperger is interested in studying political science as it relates to environmental issues.
Rogers-Reichensperger believes the coaches were attracted to Hannah’s athleticism in general as they examined her play online.
“They were looking at how she plays as a teammate,’’ the coach said. “She’s a humble kid. She supports the kids around her. She pushes the people around her to do better.’’
Add in the fact she’s taking college classes as a junior, she added, “I think they’re getting a total package in Hannah. She is a middle who plays all the way around.’’
Hannah has the most digs on the team and has compiled 961 career kills. That puts her just 21 kills from the all-time career kills for Babbitt-Embarrass, Tower-Soudan and Northeast Range.
Rogers-Reichensperger knows that will happen early next season as Hannah continues to work on her game.
“She puts a lot of time in the off season playing club ball. If she’s not in the gym, you will find her in our backyard practicing swings against a wall.’’
