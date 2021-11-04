ESKO — Year after year, the Moose Lake/Willow River football team exerts their dominance over the rest of Section 7AA. When it comes time for the 7AA championship game, the Rebels are nearly always the favorites.
Thursday night was no different for the Rebels as they faced off with Mesabi East with a trip to state on the line. In the end, ML/WR proved once more why they deserve all the credit they deserve as they routed the Giants 63-0 to take the 7AA crown.
Mesabi East fought hard, but the Rebels were simply too big and had too many weapons at their disposal to down the Giants. Senior running back Logan Orvedahl shouldered most of the load for ML/WR, running for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. The Rebels finished the contest with 462 total yards of rushing.
Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams tipped his hat to the Rebels for the deserved win while also telling his players not to get down on themselves.
“There’s a lot for us to be proud of this season,” Grams said. “We can tell our guys to hold their heads up high. They earned the right to be proud. We didn’t play our best tonight but that’s just the way the game went. There’s a lot of young guys who got a chance to step up for us and they got some good game experience. It might not seem like it now but it’s going to help us out tremendously in the future.”
The Giants grabbed the opening kickoff and started their first drive from their own 33. On the second play, senior running back Jack Ribich looked poised for an eight yard gain, but the ball was knocked loose and ended up in ML/WR hands.
The play also took Ribich out of the game with a shoulder injury. Grams noted after the game that the injury was somewhat reflective of the Giants season.
“It’s been injuries for us all season long. When your lead running back goes down on the second play of the game, you know it’s going to be tough to adapt to that.”
The Rebels wasted little time earning points off the takeaway. After two quick eight- and 10-yard gains from Orvedahl and Henry Ribich, respectively, ML/WR handed it off to Orvedahl on the third play of the drive and he waltzed in for the 16-yard score. Sam Kenevizich hit the extra point and it was 7-0 with less than two minutes taken off the clock.
The Giants struggled to get anything going offensively after that with Logan Schroeder taking over the main ball carrying duties. In turn, the Rebels kept the pressure on and scored on each of their next three first quarter drives.
The scores came quick as Orvedahl ran in his next from 60 yards out, Jackson Thompson ran one in from 22 yards, and quarterback Adam Neumann connected with Landin Kurhajetz through the air for a 26-yard touchdown pass that made it 27-0 after just the first quarter.
Orvedahl and Thompson continued their hot streak in the second quarter with Orvedahl running for 54- and 29-yard scores while Thompson added a 44-yard run to pay dirt sandwiched between the two from Orvedahl.
Mesabi East’s first half highlights came down to the defensive abilities of Carter Steele, who picked off Neumann midway through the second at about the Giants 25-yard line and ran the ball back near midfield, stopping Moose Lake/Willow River for the first time all game.
The Giants defense also got a big stop to begin the second half with the Rebels first drive going just 32 yards before stalling out. On fourth and 14, the Rebels punted for the first time all night with 6:30 to go in the third.
Mesabi East couldn’t convert offensively, however and the defense wasn’t able to replicate their previous outing. The Rebels added two more touchdowns and a safety in the second half to close things out, ending the Giants season.
Of his seniors this season, Grams said there’s quite a bit that needs to be replaced both in on the field talent and off the field character.
“We had great leadership this year. These seniors will be missed and they’ve put their hearts into this program for many years. We’ll have to find a quarterback, some running backs and some big linemen that we ran over the last three years. It’s going to be tough but I know our young guys learned a lot this season from these older guys.”
Mesabi East finishes their season with a record of 5-5.
ME 0 0 0 0 — 0
MLWR 27 21 9 6 — 63
First Quarter
ML: Logan Orvedahl 16 run (Sam Kenezivich kick)
ML: Orvedahl 60 run (Kenezivich kick)
ML: Jackson Thompson 22 run (kick failed)
ML: Landin Kurhajetz 26 pass from Adam Neumann (Kenezivich kick)
Second Quarter
ML: Orvedahl 54 run (Kenezivich kick)
ML: Thompson 44 run (Kenezivich kick)
ML: Orvedahl 29 run (Kenezivich kick)
Third Quarter
ML: Mesabi East kneel in endzone safety
ML: Duane Broughton 36 run (Kenezivich kick)
Fourth Quarter
ML: Jaxsyn Schmidt 95 run (run failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.