MOUNTAIN IRON — If the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team is going to win games against the best teams in the section, they’re going to need to play consistent, communicative defense.

Thursday night, it looked like the Rangers were heading in the right direction in that regard, blowing out Deer River 88-60 behind a lockdown defensive effort and 38 points from senior Asher Zubich.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments