MOUNTAIN IRON — If the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team is going to win games against the best teams in the section, they’re going to need to play consistent, communicative defense.
Thursday night, it looked like the Rangers were heading in the right direction in that regard, blowing out Deer River 88-60 behind a lockdown defensive effort and 38 points from senior Asher Zubich.
The Rangers started the contest on a 17-3 run over the first six minutes that set the tone early. While the Warriors were still getting their bearings, MI-B wasn’t giving them an inch offensively. Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta says consistent efforts like that are moving the needle in the right direction.
“We just have to keep playing good, solid, communicating defense. We’ve done it really well a few games and then some games it disappears. The way we like to play with moving the ball and transition offense, that kind of stuff relies on how we’re communicating and doing on defense. Tonight, it started strong and kept going throughout the whole game.”
Zubich got MI-B’s night started with a fadeaway jumper on the opening possession of the game before Deer River’s Rhett Mundt knotted it up with an offensive rebound and a putback on the other end.
The Rangers then played some of their best defense of the night, picking up stops that turned into points on the other end. Zubich nailed a three to retake the lead with Josh Holmes nailing another off the assist from Jesch to make it 8-2.
Holmes added two more from the free throw line before Zubich picked up a steal and took it coast to coast for another two, 12-2. Coming in off the bench, Braylen Keith found himself in the box score with a floater for two more. After Mundt hit one of two free throws for the Warriors, Deer River took their first timeout of the game the next time they had possession, 14-3.
Out of the break, another three from Zubich gave the Rangers a 14-point lead. The Warriors finally got something going offensively after that with Kayden Gotchie coming in off the bench and completing a three-point play in the paint. Cale Jackson then pulled up from three and connected to cut the deficit to eight. Another short range shot from Gotchie made it a six-point game, but MI-B didn’t appear bothered.
Mason and MiCaden Clines added back-to-back buckets to make it a 10-point contest but the Warriors managed to get the lead down to as little as five a few possessions later after Caiden Schjenken nailed a three, 23-18.
It wasn’t long before Mountain Iron-Buhl stretched their lead back to over 10. Nik Jesch nailed a three with Keith later scoring on the drive, 31-20. The MI-B defense passed through troubled waters in the closing minutes of the first, but the offense of Zubich and Jesch kept them alive as extra passes made way for open shots. Heading into the break, MI-B found themselves up nine, 41-32..
With his team bending but not breaking defensively as the half came to a close, Buffetta commended the Rangers on holding their own and staying patient on offense.
“I think we realized that when it gets to that point, you have to take a few more passes and take care of your possessions. We have some really solid possessions when we move the ball three or four times and find the open play. That’s going to open the floor and allow Asher and other guys to sort of do their thing.”
The teams traded scoring possessions to open the second half, but it wasn’t long before the Rangers blew the game open and made sure the end result was out of question. Mundt scored on a putback for the Warriors, but a solid stretch for MI-B expanded their lead to 15 when Zubich hit a jumper, Holmes scored in the lane and then Zubich nailed a three, forcing a Deer River timeout at 56-41.
Things got worse for the Warriors out of the break with Holmes knocking down a pull-up jumper, Zubich hitting a layup and Keith picking a steal and taking it all the way home for two more, forcing another Warrior timeout with the lead ballooning to 21.
Deer River got one back with Ethan Williams hitting one of two free throws, but a Zubich layup followed by a score on an inbounds play from sophomore Chris King helped put things away with about nine minutes left to play in the game.
The Rangers grew their lead further, eventually picking up the 28-point win. Zubich’s 38 led all scorers. Jesch and Holmes added 12. Keith had 10.
Jackson had 16 for Deer River, Williams 13 and Schjenken 12.
Quickly putting their mark on the second half, Buffetta said after the game that the effort was a welcomed sight after the rocky ending to the first half.
“I was just happy we regrouped because the last five minutes or so of the first half weren’t our best. To come out in the second half and start with those good possessions and good rebounds was big. I liked what I saw. We just have to do it more consistently.”
Unknown by the way the Rangers were playing, the MI-B bench appeared shorter than normal Thursday night with Cooper Salinas out for the Rangers with a shoulder injury. That injury will sideline Salinas for the rest of the season.
Despite other injuries and illnesses that have worked their way through the team, MI-B clicked all night long on both sides of the ball. The sophomore King saw extended playing time in Thursday’s game and Buffetta said he was one of many to step up to the plate.
“The injuries and other things open the door for some guys. Chris is now going to get some minutes that maybe weren’t there before. He’s capable. As a sophomore, I think the sky's the limit. He’s just going to keep getting better with that extra time. I think everybody has their roles and I think we’re settling into those which is nice to see.”
With an important win under their belt, the message about what comes next still comes down to consistency. For the Rangers to keep that consistency, Buffetta needs his team to stick with what they know defensively.
“We just have to get them to buy into that kind of defense. I know they understand it but they don’t always buy into it. If we can buy into the intensity, working together and communicating, that will get the ball rolling to being more consistent.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-7) travels to International Falls on Tuesday.
DR 32 28 — 60
MIB 41 47 — 88
Deer River: Cale Jackson 16, Caiden Schjenken 12, Ethan Williams 13, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Kayden Gotchie 5, Rhett Mundt 7, Sam Rahier 3, Lawrence Bowstring 2; Three pointers: Jackson 2, Schjenken 2, Rahier 1; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 10, Asher Zubich 38, Mason Clines 4, Rylen Niska 2, Josh Holmes 12, Nik Jesch 12, Chris King 6, MiCaden Clines 4; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Holmes 2, Jesch 2; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 85,
Deer River 39
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team had little issue Thursday night in their home matchup with Deer River, cruising to an early 22-5 lead before putting on the hurt the rest of the half to go into the break up 60-13.
Eventually, the Rangers came away with the win, 85-39.
Jordan Zubich led MI-B in the win with 28 points including four made threes. Sage Ganyo and Hali Savela added 18 each with both making three threes.
Hannah Edwards led the Warriors in the loss with 11.
“I thought our girls did a good job,” MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “They came out and played well and I liked the way they moved the ball. It was nice to get everybody in. We’re making progress on that front because we’ve had a lot in and out of our lineup on the girls side too. I think our depth is starting to show and that should only make us stronger as we go forward.”
MI-B (14-3) were set to host Pine River-Backus on Tuesday, but that game has been canceled. The Rangers’ next scheduled opponent is Cherry at home on Thursday.
DR 13 26 — 39
MIB 60 25 — 85
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 11, Arionna Doerr 5, Caitlynn Hemphill 7, Shawna Michaud 7, Constance Bowstring 4, Katie Storlie 2, Paige Naison 3; Three pointers: Doerr 1, Michaud 1, Naison 1; Free throws: 2-2; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Izzy Wiita 2, Hannah Villebrun 3, Aniyah Thomas 2, Hali Savela 18, Jordan Zubich 28, Gabby Lira 6, Sage Ganyo 18, Ava Luukkonen 2, Suzy Aubrey 2, Anna Neyens 4; Three pointers: Villebrun 1, Savela 3, Zubich 4, Ganyo 3; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 64,
International Falls 51
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Mesabi East girls basketball team had six different players hit 10 combined threes on Thursday night to take down hosting International Falls 64-51.
Marta Forsline hit two of those threes, but did most of her work inside to lead the Giants with 28 points. Alyssa Prophet added 14 points and Allie Lamppa had nine. All of Lamppa’s points were from behind the arc.
Lola Valenzuela paced the Broncos in the loss with 21 points.
Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said the solid effort from long range was a welcomed sight for his team as the threes complimented the rest of the team’s game.
“I liked the way we shot the ball tonight,” Whiting said. “It opened up our inside game a little bit.”
Mesabi East (11-6) travels to Carlton on Monday.
ME 33 31 — 64
IF 18 33 — 51
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 3, Gianna Lay 7, Alyssa Prophet 14, Olivia Forsline 3, Marta Forsline 28, Allie Lamppa 9; Three pointers: Hill 1, Lay 1, Prophet 2, O. Forsline 1, M. Forsline 2; Lamppa 3; Free throws: 7-18; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Lay.
International Falls: Sylvia Valenzuela 4, Kale Taylor 5, Gracie Swenson 3, Hannah Anderson 6, Piper Tomczak 1, Lola Valenzuela 21, Cheznee Skrien 6, Nyssa Beck 5; Three pointers: Taylor 1, L. Valenzuela 2, Skrien 2, Beck 1; Free throws: 15-24; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Rock Ridge 7,
International Falls 0
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team got back to their winning ways on Thursday, cruising past hosting International Falls 7-0.
No further information was available late Thursday evening.
