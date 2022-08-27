Rangers Seniors Aim High

MOUNTAIN IRON — Winning their fourth straight Section 7 Nine-Man title a year ago, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team returns to the gridiron with 10 seniors that are hoping to make a push for a state championship.
In terms of what they bring back from last year’s squad, Rangers head coach Dan Zubich says it’s a lot of the same from a year ago and that extra consistency should make a difference for MI-B.
“Compared to now, things aren’t looking too different.” Zubich said. “We had those freshmen last year and they weren’t ready to contribute. There’s a big jump from the ninth grade year to 10th grade and now we have 10 talented sophomores that can go with our 10 seniors and five juniors.”
Notably, both Asher Zubich (QB/S) and Sam Lokken (TE/DE/LB) return as four year starters on both sides of the ball. Senior receivers Riley Busch and Nick Jesch also return for the potent Ranger offense. Looking at skill positions, it’s the same group of guys that have been dominant for the Rangers for years now. On the line, there’s a little less experience but Zubich expects some consistency.
“We’ve rotated in numerous guys on the line at camp and they’ve all done OK. We have some depth there this year. As far as the skills guys, these guys have been doing it for so long now that they should be ready to go.”
With six other seniors helping fill the gaps, Zubich says practice has been intense at times with the younger players helping give valuable reps.
“They’re pushing each other so that’s nice. In practice sometimes scout defense or offense isn’t as good as you’d hope and there’s not much you can do about it. Now we have good guys that we can put in there and it makes practice a lot better and more competitive.”
Watching their season come to an end last year in a 44-22 loss to Fertile-Beltrami in the state quarterfinals, Zubich said his team simply got outworked. Since then, the time they’ve put in during the offseason and the summer has been productive.
“The field conditions were not great for us in that game but man for man, they were about 10-20 pounds heavier than us at every spot. Going straight up with them in the snow, that was their game. They beat us that day and the guys have been trying to get better since then. We went to a 7-on-7 tournament down in Morris this summer and saw some really good teams from Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. We ended up winning that whole thing against Grand Meadow in the final and it was a good sign for us I think.”
Always on Zubich’s mind is the team’s mental toughness. When it comes to staying mentally sharp each week leading up to the postseason, the coach says it’s not always easy.
“Every day I tell these guys about mental toughness. If you’re having a bad day, you’re going to have a bad practice. You have to think about your teammates and how that affects them. Winning has come easy for a lot of these guys but as soon as they get challenged, and you see it in other sports too, they start barking at each other because it’s not easy anymore.”
“You’d think something like that would go away with maturity but it doesn’t always happen. The plus side to that is that I’m glad they don’t like to lose.”
On top of that, Zubich hopes the consistency to get to work every day cements itself soon.
“Some days they look like state champions, other days they look like a JV team just based on effort. I think the seniors know there’s a sense of urgency for them that maybe the younger guys don’t have. They need to instill that in them. When they’re on their game, they look great.”
Coaching his son Asher and the rest of that senior group, Zubich says the time has gone by in a flash.
“At first they were in fourth grade playing over in floodwood and just like that they’re seniors and this is it. I hope they understand how fast this goes by. They have to count on these younger guys who maybe aren’t thinking like that yet. The seniors have to have that urgency.”
Hosting their own set of scrimmages today, the Rangers will get looks from Section 5 powers South Ridge and Cromwell-Wright as well as Blackduck out of Section six.
“They’re all solid teams that should be in the mix in their sections. I think it’ll be a physical scrimmage. Hopefully we look good and no one gets hurt.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl opens the season on Thursday when they travel to Hill City/Northland.
