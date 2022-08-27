Rangers Seniors Aim High

The seniors of the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team will look to lead the Rangers in their final year on the gridiron. After capturing the Section 7 Nine-Man title for the last four years in a row, MI-B will once again set their sights on winning a state championship.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON — Winning their fourth straight Section 7 Nine-Man title a year ago, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team returns to the gridiron with 10 seniors that are hoping to make a push for a state championship.

In terms of what they bring back from last year’s squad, Rangers head coach Dan Zubich says it’s a lot of the same from a year ago and that extra consistency should make a difference for MI-B.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments