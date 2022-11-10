MIB-Cherry Championship

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Damian Tapio finds a gap between Cherry’s Isaiah Asuma and Noah Asuma during Friday night’s Section 7 9-Man Championship game in Aurora.

 Mark Sauer

MOORHEAD—A high chance for blizzard-like conditions has forced the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team to be prepared for just about anything.

That’s because their Class 9-Man State quarterfinal game set for tonight against Kittson County Central has been postponed to Friday at 5 p.m. in Moorhead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments