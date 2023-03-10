HIBBING — If the Cromwell-Wright girls’ basketball team had any hoping of catching Mountain Iron-Buhl in Friday’s Section 7A championship game, it was at the start of the second half where the Rangers committed a number of uncharacteristic turnovers in the first few possessions.

Instead, MI-B buckled down on the defensive end, limiting the Cardinals own chances before going full throttle offensively. Outscoring Cromwell-Wright 26-6 to start the final 18 minutes, Mountain Iron-Buhl continued to run away with things and never looked back as they claimed their 12th section title in 13 years with a 67-38 win over the Cardinals.

