HIBBING — If the Cromwell-Wright girls’ basketball team had any hoping of catching Mountain Iron-Buhl in Friday’s Section 7A championship game, it was at the start of the second half where the Rangers committed a number of uncharacteristic turnovers in the first few possessions.
Instead, MI-B buckled down on the defensive end, limiting the Cardinals own chances before going full throttle offensively. Outscoring Cromwell-Wright 26-6 to start the final 18 minutes, Mountain Iron-Buhl continued to run away with things and never looked back as they claimed their 12th section title in 13 years with a 67-38 win over the Cardinals.
For the Rangers lone senior Sage Ganyo, capturing a section title in her final year with the program was nothing short of bliss.
“I don’t think I’ve had this big of a smile on my face in a long time,” Ganyo said after helping cut down the net at the Hibbing Memorial Arena. “I’m super happy. I’m super proud of my team and we’re not done yet.”
Junior standout Jordan Zubich led MI-B with 22 points on the night, including five threes. On what it means to help the Rangers capture another section title, Zubich said it’s a feeling she’ll never get tired of.
“It’s amazing. It means everything. The community always shows out for us. People always say, ‘You’ve been there before, act like it,’ but the feeling never gets old really.”
Junior teammate Hali Savela said the Rangers had no intention of holding back against the Cardinals as they took control early and never left the end result in question.
“I feel like we came out ready to go. We weren’t going to mess around. We knew what was in store and we knew we wanted this. We’ve had a lot of experience with this in the past and we played super strong right out the chute. We didn’t want to hold back.”
The defensive pressure was solid from both sides to start the contest. The two teams forced the other into turning the ball over as they exchanged empty possessions to start. But MI-B quickly found a pace they were comfortable with and began the scoring onslaught.
Ganyo started things off with a drive to the hoop for two. Zubich then found an open look for a three and drilled it, 5-0. After subbing in eighth grader Anna Neyens, the young gun took advantage of the space C-W afforded her, taking an open three that was nothing but net to make it an 8-0 game.
Ganyo then capped off the opening run much like she started it, driving to the hoop for another pair. Cromwell-Wright’s Siiena Anderson got her team on the board in the paint, but Ganyo answered on the other end, hitting a jumper off a set piece on the inbound play.
The Cardinals’ lone senior in Sascha Korpela got her night started next, taking the ball to the hoop for two, but the Rangers kept finding an open Neyens who knocked down her second and third three pointers of the night to make it an 18-6 game. Korpela added another basket before C-W head coach Jeff Gronner took his first timeout with 9:37 to go in the half.
With the veteran Ganyo doing anything in her power to find the open Neyens, the senior said watching the eighth grader hit her shots was a surreal and satisfying feeling.
“It’s amazing to see the younger generation and the younger players can step it up and play with us older girls. For me as a playmaker, that’s amazing that I can kick it out to her and I don’t have any worries. I’m confident she’s going to knock it down and she puts in a lot of hours in the gym to make that happen.”
The Rangers only stretched their lead out of the break. The next three minutes saw little in terms of scoring thanks to the Rangers defensive pressure. The Cardinals tried to use their physicality to battle their way to the hoop but MI-B was always there for a rebound or ready to create a turnover.
Zubich hit a pair of threes in the stretch while C-W only answered with a Korpela free throw, forcing another Cardinal timeout, 24-9.
Unwavering on defense, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said his team made the Cardinals work for every shot and never let things devolve into the physical style they saw against Cromwell-Wright the last time the two teams met.
“We just played with a really good defensive intensity,” Buffetta said. “We had a couple of fouls we probably would have liked to get back but overall we were playing disciplined, playing in position and when we do that, that turns into better offensive opportunities. I liked the way our girls played tonight.”
The lead stayed at just over a dozen for the rest of the half. MI-B’s Savela, Zubich and Suzy Aubrey all found late buckets while Korpela, Isabella Anderson and Marissa Dahl had success of their own for the Cardinals. Going into the break, the Rangers led 33-20.
Coming out in the second half, MI-B handed the ball over to the Cardinals a few too many times to start things off. If Cromwell-Wright was looking to make things a game in the second, they’d need to convert off the turnovers and force MI-B to hit their shots.
Instead, the Rangers buckled down on defense, limiting the Cardinals to just one point off the early turnovers. Soon after that, it was off to the races with Gabby Lira and Savela hitting open layups to make it a 16-point game, 37-21.
Korpela answered with a two, but contested buckets from Zubich and Savela followed by another three from Neyens pushed the lead over 20, tilting things firmly in favor of the defending section champs.
“It was a moment like that where I had to remind the team that basketball is a game of runs,” Zubich said of the start of the second half. “We’re not going to play perfect but we can’t just sit there and let them score and do what they want to do. We know we’re a good enough team and we’ve put in enough time where our shots are going to go in. If we can lock in defensively, we knew we’d be able to take care of things.”
Savela said the opening stretch for her team was exactly the type of energy the coaches were looking for at the intermission.
“At halftime, our coach said we have to go out and play well for those first five minutes. We had to play controlled, play really good defense and I think we did that. It led to us breaking away eventually.”
After falling down by 21, the Cardinals ran out of responses. Korpela was always ready to score when her team called on her, but the Rangers would rattle off another six or eight points at a time to further stretch things.
When the final horn rang, MI-B had punched their ticket to state with a 67-38 win.
Zubich led all scorers with 22 in the contest. Ganyo added 16, Neyens 14, and Savela eight. Korpela led for the Cardinals with 19.
With their last bout with Cromwell-Wright being one of their most physical games of the season, the Rangers never let Friday night turn into that kind of game. Keeping the pace in their favor was always a goal, one Ganyo says they executed flawlessly thanks to their composure.
“After we beat South Ridge earlier this week, I said after the game to the girls that no matter what, we have to keep our composure. We have to play as a team and that’s what we tried to do at practice. I think it transferred to this game. We kept our composure and that led us to the win this time.”
“The JV kind of got to beat up on the starters at practice,” Zubich said of the expected physicality. “A lot of it was mental preparation for us. The first time, Cromwell came out way more physical than we expected. We’re used to them playing faster so we weren’t really ready for it the first time around. This time we were.”
With Mountain Iron-Buhl capturing their 12th section title in the last 13 years, Buffetta said after the game that putting it all into perspective wasn’t easy.
“It’s pretty unreal actually,” Buffetta said. “It’s just a testament to having a bunch of people buy in. I think the whole community buys in, the kids buy in, the parents buy in. It takes a lot of work to do it but to do it over this many years, it’s taken multiple different groups to do it and it’s a challenge to keep it going. It just shows what these girls are capable of.”
Earlier in the week, Buffetta did have a way to put the amount of success into perspective for his squad.
“At practice Monday, Mr. Buffetta told us that the seventh grader on our team was a couple months old when we first went to state,” Zubich said. “That just blows my mind. It’s crazy to think about.”
While they’ve made it to the big dance a dozen times, a state championship has yet to make it back to Mountain Iron-Buhl High School. The team’s leaders say this year could be the year that all changes.
“I think we have a really good chance,” Zubich said. “Compared to other years, we have a lot of girls who are willing to step up. Anybody could go out and drop 20 any night which I think makes us very dangerous. Anybody is ready to go out there and score.”
“I feel like this year is our best chance,” Ganyo added. “Us as a team this year, we’ve just come together really well and it feels like we’re a stronger team. We’re composed and we want it to keep it that way the entire ride. If we can keep the communication and energy high, that’ll lead us to a state championship.”
“I feel like we have a pretty good chance,” Savela added. “We have a lot of experience with our older girls. For me, I’m feeling pretty confident about this year. I’m just really excited. Each day is a different opportunity for this team. We’re really excited to have another opportunity to hopefully bring it home.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will open up state tournament play on Thursday at the Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Their opponent and tip time is yet to be determined.
