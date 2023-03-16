MINNEAPOLIS—The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team was tired of hearing about Minneota.
For the third year in a row and fifth in their 12 trips to state, the Rangers saw themselves matched up with a Vikings team that they could never quite get over the hump against.
This year was different.
MI-B battled through plenty of adversity Thursday in their Class A quarterfinal matchup but always remained in control. After dominating the second half on both ends of the floor, the Rangers got the monkey off their back, taking down Minneota 65-50 to advance into Friday’s Class A state semifinal.
Even when the Vikings cut the deficit to just three near the end of the first half or four partway through the second, the Rangers came together as a unit in order to secure their biggest win of the season.
“We played with each other and through each other,” junior Jordan Zubich said after the game. “Knowing that not one of us is going to win this game alone. Minneota is always going to stick around. They have a bunch of girls that know how to win. We just have to play together, play with each other and we knew that we would get it done in the end.”
After watching a lead evaporate in last year’s state quarterfinal with the Vikings, the Rangers couldn’t let their foot off the gas even late. That meant playing with confidence for a full 36 minutes.
“Confidence was a huge thing for us,” senior Sage Ganyo said. “Our communication was also really good and our defense was together. We played as a team and that really helped us get the win.”
The Rangers had some empty possessions to start the game, with Zubich picking up her first foul of the day, an offensive one, to give early control to Minneota. The Vikings got a bucket on the putback from Faith Myhre and then tacked on the free throw after being fouled. The next trip down, Ireland Stassen hit the open layup, 5-0.
But when MI-B found their groove, it was hard to stop them.
Zubich hit one on a runner to get the Rangers on the board. Ganyo then picked up a steal and converted with a layup on the other end. Kenadi Arndt got her day started with a bucket in the paint for the Vikings, but junior Hali Savela knocked down a three in response to knot things up at seven.
Ganyo and Savela kept rolling for MI-B with the senior scoring on the drive before helping turn the ball over on the other end. She found an open Savela on the ensuing possession who scored in the paint to make it a 12-7 game after later hitting one of two from the charity stripe.
Stassen got a stop for the Vikings, picking up a steal before laying it in on the other end. The teams traded buckets from there with Zubich and Savela knocking down their shots with Myrhe and Stassen answering for Minneota.
MI-B stretched their lead out to the largest of the day at eight with Aniyah Thomas coming off the bench and knocking down a three before Zubich nailed a runner, 21-13.
With just over six minutes to go in the first half, the Rangers looked as if they might run away with things, with Gabby Lira finding a defensive stop and dumping the ball off to Zubich who hit a knockdown three.
Three more points from Savela had MI-B up a dozen, 27-15, but the Vikings stuck around just like MI-B knew they would.
Stassen, Kiersyn Hulzebos and Myrhe all found late shots for MI-B who struggled mightily on the offensive glass in the first half. In addition, the star Zubich was forced to the bench after picking up her third foul.
Leading by just three, 27-24, Ganyo found a late three to spread things back out to six before the half. At the break, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said the key for his team in the second half was finding ways to stay calm on the state’s biggest stage.
“I think we let things get a little too fast in the first half,” Buffetta said. “Those memories of years past sort of creep in on everybody and we don’t need that. These guys are so good and talented, they just have to play within themselves and I thought we did a lot better in the second half and that changed things for the better.”
Savela said the entire team had to take a moment to regroup and stay within themselves.
“We just picked each other up going into the second half. We knew what we had to get done.”
Missing large stretches of the half while in foul trouble, Zubich said the rest of the team never let the energy dip and made sure she was on top of her game heading into the second.
“My teammates did a really good job. You might see other teams get disappointed when someone fouls too much but they all picked me up in the locker room and said ‘We need you.’”
“That was a major thing for us,” Ganyo added. “Picking each other up because when we go down, the defense takes a step back and we’re kind of bummed. In the state tournament, in this environment, there’s no time for that. There’s time for picking each other up and nothing else. We need that to get us to where we want to be, which is a state championship.”
The Rangers came out in the second half and looked like a brand new team. They watched their standing in the game slowly improve, forcing the Vikings to have to play at an uncomfortable pace if they wanted to stick with it.
MI-B quickly grew the lead to 11 with a pair of free throws from Zubich before a beautiful three-point sequence played out between Lira and Ganyo. Ganyo found herself with the ball in the corner before dishing it to Lira in the high post. Ganyo moved just two steps but found enough separation in the meantime to take the pass back and knock down a three, 35-24.
Minneota’s Myrhe and MI-B’s Zubich then exchanged threes. The three was the start of a tear for Zubich who scored on successive possessions with a turnaround jumper and a bucket in transition, 42-31.
Myhre knocked down another three for the Vikings and, after a short scuffle under the Minneota hoop, Lira was assessed a technical foul that allowed Minneota to cut the deficit to six with Grace Hennen knocking down both free throws.
Hennen gave the Vikings a spark on their next possession, knocking down a runner to make it a four-point game with around 12 minutes to play. While that could have been the tipping point for the Rangers, instead MI-B regrouped and began to play like the top-ranked team that they are.
Zubich knocked down a long three off of a set piece, The Rangers then spread it out to nine with Savela picking up a steal on the other end, passing it off to Ganyo who then found Savela again for the score, 47-38.
Dakoda Hennen got a rebound and putback score for the Vikings, but MI-B’s offense looked unstoppable with Savela cutting to the hoop for two before Ganyo bullied her way through the paint for two more, 51-40.
Saving a ball from going out of bounds, Ganyo dove behind the scorer’s table to keep a later play alive. Shaken up for a bit, the senior sat for a minute but quickly re-entered the game.
“At that point I was just thinking that my team needs me,” Ganyo said. “I need to be out there to make those hustle plays and to save that extra ball. I need to help someone get a point to help us find a way to win. The hustle plays are what mean the most.”
MI-B continued the run with Savela scoring on the drive before Lira scored two in the paint. Zubich followed that up with a drive of her own and what was once a four-point game had quickly turned into a 17-point hill that was too much for the Vikings to climb.
With just over six minutes to play, the Rangers just needed to leave their foot on the gas.
“At the end, Minneota got a little bit timid,” Zubich said. “They knew they had to go on a run quick and they weren’t taking the best shots they could.”
“And we wanted to keep looking to score,” Buffetta added. “We made that mistake last year. We started holding the ball a little bit too early. We were okay with taking a few seconds off the clock but we had to keep looking to score. I was happy that we were able to do that this time around.”
The lead grew to as large as 19 with Ganyo scoring on back-to-back drives. The Rangers’ speed was proving to be too much for the Vikings.
“We were just pushing the ball up more,” Savela said. “We kind of stepped back a little bit and then [Buffetta] said you have to keep pushing. Keep pushing and that’s what we did. We got some easy baskets off of it too which really helped the momentum.”
Time ticked down and the Rangers came away with the 65-50 win, turning a potentially troublesome game into a solid team win. Zubich led with 25 while Savela had 19. Ganyo finished with 16.
With his three veterans guiding the team to victory, Buffetta says MI-B’s success boils down to their leadership.
“We have a nice, well-rounded team and we have some juniors that don’t get in the game much and they’re leaders for us too. These three set the tone. They show up every day and put the time in. They put the work in and they deserve to have opportunities like this. That’s what worked out for us in the end.”
With their biggest mental hangup removed from the equation, the MI-B trio fully believe this is their year to bring a state title home.
“When we got [Minneota] for the third year in a row it was like, you have to be kidding me. There’s no way,” Zubich said.
“But then we said ‘this is our year,’” Ganyo added. “This is our time to shine.”
Savela added, “We’ve been playing together since we were really tiny. We’ve waited for this moment. I feel like we’re really prepared for it.”
As they await the winner of No. 4 Underwood and No. 5 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Buffetta says keeping their act together in successive rounds will be the Rangers’ biggest indicator of success.
“We just have to stay calm. These guys know how to play. We’ve played enough games. They put in the time and we have no reason to feel rushed or feel urgency. They should feel calm and if we’re calm, we have a chance against anybody.”
MI-B’s state semifinal contest is set for Friday at noon at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
MHS 24 26—50
MIB 30 35—65
Minneota: Grace Hennen 4, Faith Myhre 14, Kenadi Arndt 6, Dakoda Hennen 4, Kiersyn Hulzebos 2, Ireland Stassen 18; Three pointers: Myhre 3; Free throws: 13-17; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 3, Hali Savela 19, Jordan Zubich 25, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 16; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 1, Zubich 3, Ganyo 2; Free throws: 4-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.