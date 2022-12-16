MOUNTAIN IRON — After an extended stretch of road games to open the season, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team were ready to put on a show in their home opener Friday against South Ridge.

A trio of Ranger stars in Jordan Zubich, Sage Ganyo and Hali Savela did just that, combining for 75 points to lead MI-B past the Panthers, 80-35.

