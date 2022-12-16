MOUNTAIN IRON — After an extended stretch of road games to open the season, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team were ready to put on a show in their home opener Friday against South Ridge.
A trio of Ranger stars in Jordan Zubich, Sage Ganyo and Hali Savela did just that, combining for 75 points to lead MI-B past the Panthers, 80-35.
It was a relief getting to play at home,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said after the game. “We’ve had three games in the Cities and then Roseau and Menahga. We’ve been all over the place. Our girls came out ready to play and played with some good energy so it was fun to watch them.”
MI-B wasted little time tilting the game in their favor, outsourcing South Ridge 24-2 over the first eight minutes of the game. Ganyo got things rolling with a layup before Zubich took the next MI-B possession to the hoop for two more. Savela then knocked down a three to make it 7-0.
Adella Olesiak got the Panthers on the board with a bucket, but five straight from Savela put the Rangers up 12-2, forcing a timeout from South Ridge. Out of the break, Zubich completed a three-point play after being fouled, Ava Luukkonen got in on the action with a layup, and Ganyo picked up a steal immediately and converted it for two more, 19-2.
The Rangers closed out the dominant opening stretch with a long range bomb from Zubich, followed up by a bucket on the drive from the star junior, 24-2.
South Ridge cut into the lead with Mercedes Lawrence scoring on a putback down low just before Olesiak hit a three. After another Ranger bucket, Lainee Olson was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to make it 26-9.
MI-B didn’t let up, however, as a three by Ganyo and a Zubich layup erased the Panthers’ most recent work. Lawrence found another bucket in the paint, but four straight from Zubich followed by a Ganyo three made sure the Rangers never let go of the momentum they started with.
Zubich’s long-range game began to catch fire as the half went on, as she hit a three before and after a Savela bucket and then added one more for good measure to push MI-B over the half-century mark, 51-12.
Zubich was fouled as time expired in the first half and knocked down two of three free throws to make it a 53-17 game at the break.
With his team’s offense running like a well oiled machine, Buffetta said it was his team’s defensive presence that stood out to him.
“I thought early we played with good energy. We were taking the ball away and doing a good job stopping their inside-out game. They have some size inside that they like to go to and I think we were pressuring the ball good enough and guarding well overall. Our rotations were solid. I was happy to see that from us.”
The Rangers continued to run away with things in the second half. Ganyo and Zubich combined for the first eight points of the frame before South Ridge stopped the bleeding with a free throw from Lawrence and a bucket from Kaitaia Klemetsen.
Working in most of their bench in the first half and their entire set of reserves in the second half, the Rangers found ways to put points on the board and keep the Panthers from executing their offense successfully. With a number of regulars out of the lineup for MI-B, Buffetta said those younger reserves put in solid work.
“They need to be ready. We’re minus a few girls for many reasons. These younger girls are getting experience by fire. They have to grow up quick and I think they’re making strides each day. With the schedule we’ve had and the teams we’ve played, they have no choice but to grow up. They’re getting there.”
MI-B eventually cruised to the finish line where they picked up the 80-35 win. Zubich led all scorers with 39 points. Ganyo added 20 and Savela finished with 16.
Svea Snickers, who had just three points in the first half for South Ridge, led the Panthers with 11. Lawrence finished with nine.
With school closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the heavy snowfall in the area, Buffetta said he was pleased to see his players come out with fire despite not holding a formal practice in a number of days.
“We had an open gym on Thursday but that was about it. That’s not always easy, sitting around for a couple days and then coming to play. For our girls, it didn’t seem to matter. I think they were ready. It gets to a point where you have to be ready regardless of the situation and I think our girls have played enough games that they know what to expect.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (6-1) returns to the court on Monday when they host Esko. Buffetta expects a solid game from the Eskomos.
“I’m glad we got to play a Section 7A team tonight. I think they plan on getting to the end of that section tournament and having a good year. Esko should be a good game next. They’re a really good team in 7AA so it should be fun.”
SR 17 18 — 35
MIB 53 27 — 80
South Ridge: Rylee Young 2, Svea Snickers 11, Kaitaia Klemetsen 2, Mercedes Lawrence 9, Adella Olesiak 7, Lainee Olson 4; Three pointers: Snickers 2, Olesiak 1; Free throws: 6-13; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Hali Savela 16, Jordan Zubich 39, Sage Ganyo 20, Ava Luukkonen 2, Anna Neyens 3; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Ganyo 2; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge 76,
International Falls 23
EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team put four scorers in double figures Friday as they took care of business against International Falls, 76-23.
Emma Lamppa led all scorers in the win for Rock Ridge with 18 points. Lexi Lamppa added 14 points. Anna Westby and Maija Lamppa finished with 13 points apiece.
Piper Tomczak led International Falls in the loss with six points.
Rock Ridge (5-2) will host Proctor Monday night in Eveleth.
IF 17 6 — 23
RR 53 23 — 76
International Falls: Kale Taylo 2, Gracie Swenson 4, Hannah Anderson 4, Piper Tomczak 6, Lola Valenzuela 5, Nyssa Beck 2; Three pointers: Valenzuela 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 14, Anna Westby 13, Maija Lamppa 13, Emma Lamppa 18, Alex Flannigan 4, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Morgan Marks 2, Marissa Anderson 3, Liz Fultz 5, Ava Dahl 2; Three pointers: L. Lamppa 2, M. Lamppa 3, E. Lamppa 2; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 97,
Northeast Range 15
ELY — The Ely boys’ basketball team got two huge performances from Joey Bianco and Caid Chittum as they rolled past Northeast Range on Friday, 97-15.
Bianco led all scorers in the contest with 29 points. Chittum added 25, nailing five three-pointers along the way. Jack Davies chipped in with 10.
The Nighthawks were paced by Wyatt Martin in the loss with seven points.
Ely (3-1) will travel to Mesabi East on Monday.
NR 8 7 — 15
Ely 67 30 — 97
Northeast Range: Corey Barry 4, Wyatt Martin 7, Leo McKrahl 2, Matt Backe 2; Three pointers: Martin 1, Barry 1; Free throws: 1-2; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: Backe.
Ely: Jake Cochran 6, Joey Bianco 29, Jack Davies 10, Drew Johnson 2, Gunnar Hart 8, Caid Chittum 25, Carter Krekelberg 3, Gavin Marshall 8, Jason Kerntz 4, Erron Anderson 2; Three pointers: Chittum 5, Krekelberg 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge 123,
International Falls 24
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team poured in 70 first-half points and passed the 100-point mark for the first time this season, downing International Falls 123-24 on the road Friday night.
Grant Hansen led all scorers in the contest, dumping in 29 points for the Wolverines. Casey Aune added 14 while Jalen Miskowitz had 13. Max Williams and Zane Lokken had 12 apiece while Griffin Krmpotich rounded out the scorers in double figures with 11. The Wolverines had 12 different players score in the win.
The Broncos were led by Landin Budris’ nine points.
Rock Ridge (4-1) return to action Saturday afternoon when they host Crosby-Ironton beginning at 2:30 p.m.
