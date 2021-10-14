Rangers return home, win big over Vikings, 52-8

MOUNTAIN IRON — Returning to their home field for the first time since Sept. 2, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team wanted to make a statement in front of their home crowd as they took on visiting Cook County Thursday night.
From the start, an explosive offensive and lockdown defense carried the Rangers to a 44-0 halftime lead. One score from each team in the second half put the final at 52-8 with MI-B moving to 6-1 on the season with the win.
Changes to their schedule were outside of their control, meaning the Rangers played five straight games away from home — three away games and two neutral site games. The chance to come back and play in front of the home fans made it a special night for MI-B according to head coach Dan Zubich.
“I’ve never seen anything like this with this long of a break from home,” Zubich said after the game. “We were supposed to be home week four so they would’ve been spaced out more but we ended up with five games on the road and that’s something we had to push through and try not to think about. It was out of our control.
“But the guys were excited. They don’t get a lot of chances to play under these lights on this turf so they were happy that they got to come back tonight and play in front of our own crowd.”
MI-B received the opening kickoff and wasted little time lighting up the home half of the scoreboard. Starting on their own 42, quarterback Asher Zubich hit Hunter Weigel in the air on the first play from scrimmage for a 14-yard gain. Zubich then found Braylen Keith on the ensuing first down who ran ahead for 18 more yards.
At the Cook County 26, Zubich hit Weigel for six more yards before a Vikings penalty gave MI-B first and 10 from the 14 on the next play. Taking just 90 seconds off the clock in their opening drive, the Rangers scored on a 14-yard Damian Tapio run to take the lead. Zubich ran in the ensuing two-pointer and it was 8-0 MI-B with less than two minutes off the clock.
Cook County began their first drive at their own 38 and found early success with runs from running back Ray Dressely and quarterback Paul Dorr. First and 10 from their own 49, Cook County took eight more yards on runs from Ryan Christiansen and Dorr.
On third and two, however, Dorr fumbled on the keeper, which was recovered by MI-B’s Sam Lokken, turning the ball over to the Rangers with 7:04 to play in the opening frame.
MI-B had no interest in slowing the game down as Zubich hit Riley Busch through the air for a 39-yard touchdown pass that made it 14-0. Tapio ran in the two-pointer to make it 16-0 with MI-B taking just seven seconds off the clock on their second drive.
Scoring early, often and quickly, Coach Zubich expected Cook County to come out in a different defense than what they showed. When the Vikings’ defensive play calling was less conservtive than expected, the Rangers took advantage of it.
“On film they showed deep safeties in cover 2 so we thought they’d play conservatively,” Zubich said. “At first we went all out spread but they were playing man on us with no safeties so we just went after them for some quick scores.”
Cook County’s next drive began on their own 44 and was extended thanks to a 15-yard penalty against the Rangers. Soon after, it was fourth and 10 for the Vikings from the MI-B 38. Dorr’s fourth-down pass was tipped near the line of scrimmage, resulting in a turnover on downs for the Rangers.
With 3:32 to play in the first quarter, the Rangers had their longest drive of the game thus far, starting their march from their own 37. Zubich picked up a quick 14 yards on second and 10 before later connecting with Busch through the air for 12 more.
A 15-yard penalty against Cook County put the Rangers inside the 20 with Zubich hitting Mason Clines on the pass for 11 yards to make it first and goal from the seven. The first quarter ended with MI-B knocking on the Vikings’ door.
Two plays later, Zubich punched in the score from one yard out to make it 22-0. On the conversion, Zubich's pass on the two-point conversion was tipped but Keith was in the right spot at the right time and completed the catch for two more, making it 24-0 early in the second.
Cook County’s next drive showed early promise, going for 15 yards in three plays to take the ball into Ranger territory.
Disaster struck two plays later, however, with Dressely fumbling on the run play near midfield. The ball was picked up by Busch, who ran into the end zone with ease from 53 yards out for the score. Zubich connected with Keith once more for the two-pointer and it was 32-0 with 7:32 to play in the opening half.
On the fumble recovery for the score, Zubich says Busch earned it with the pressure the entire defense was putting on the Cook County offense.
“We were sending pressure and their quarterback was holding on to it just a little too long. When he tries to pull it, that’s a chance for us to knock the ball out. That’s what worked for us and Riley was there for us to pick it up and run it all the way.”
A quick three-and-out from Cook County gave MI-B the ball back on the Vikings’ 46. Again, wasting no time, Zubich aired it out downfield, threading the needle between two Cook County defenders right into the hands of Keith who marched in for the quick score. Two minutes removed from their last touchdown, the Rangers added to their lead, 38-0.
The Rangers added one final score to their first half total as Tapio broke free on the second play of their next drive, going 59 yards to pay dirt to make it 44-0 heading into halftime.
The two teams played a scoreless third quarter but the Rangers were in the middle of a drive of their own as the game transitioned into the fourth. Twenty-six yards from the end zone to start the final quarter, Zubich aired it out to Busch for one final score that made it 52-0 after Zubich ran in the two-pointer.
The Vikings added a score of their own with less than a minute to play with Dorr connecting with Christiansen for the 21-yard touchdown pass. Dressely ran in the two-pointer on the pitch to put the final score at 52-8.
The win moves Mountain Iron-Buhl to 6-1 on the season with their final game of the regular season set for Wednesday at home against Bigfork. Another short week in front of them, Zubich says they’ll need to start planning for the Huskies immediately.
“We have to come in tomorrow and watch some film. Then we have just Monday and Tuesday and that’s it for Bigfork. They’re a solid, well-coached team. They’re similar to Cook County so we’ll have to go out there and speed up their quarterback’s thinking and make some plays this late in the season.”
CC 0 0 0 8 — 8
MIB 16 28 0 8 — 52
First Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 14 run (Asher Zubich run)
M: Riley Busch 39 pass from Zubich (Tapio run)
Second Quarter
M: Zubich 1 run (Braylen Keith from Zubich)
M: Busch 53 fumble recovery (Keith from Zubich)
M: Tapio 46 pass from Zubich (run failed)
M: Tapio 59 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
M: Busch 26 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
C: Ryan Christiansen 21 pass from Paul Dorr (Ray Dressely run)
