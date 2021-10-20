Rangers put on a show vs. Huskies, 74-14

MOUNTAIN IRON — In their final game of the regular season, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team wanted to put on a show in front of their home crowd for homecoming night.
After a slow moving first quarter, the Rangers offense turned on the jets and never looked back against visiting Bigfork, winning 74-14 to move to 7-1 on the season.
The Rangers got a hot start with kicker Asher Zubich recovering a Bigfork fumble on the opening kickoff to give MI-B the ball.
Things were uncharacteristically slow for MI-B after that in the first quarter with their opening drive buzzing along smoothly in the beginning before the Huskies defense found a way to stop the Rangers inside the 10-yard line.
On second and goal from the four, Zubich, at quarterback, took a sack that moved the ball back five yards with back-to-back incomplete passes on the next two plays handing the ball over to Bigfork.
The MI-B defense answered the call, however, forcing a quick three-and-out to give MI-B the ball back at the Bigfork 37. Wanting to score quickly, the Rangers went with the flea flicker for the 37-yard score. Damian Tapio took the handoff before pitching it back to Zubich who aired it out to the end zone for Nik Jesch for six points. Zubich hauled in the two-pointer and it was 8-0 MI-B halfway through the first.
The Rangers took over again with just over two minutes to play after Bigfork’s next drive stalled out. Starting from their own 20, Zubich got everybody involved on the offense with a 28-yard pass on second down to Riley Busch putting MI-B in enemy territory.
The Rangers quickly earned another new set of downs at the Bigfork 34 but began slowing themselves down with penalties as the first quarter turned into the second. The flags gave MI-B third and 20 from the Bigfork 44. Calm under pressure, Zubich found Hunter Weigel through the air for the 21-yard gain, moving the chains for another first down.
Penalties kept slowing Mountain Iron-Buhl down but the electric Ranger offense made way for a 27-yard pass from Zubich to Tapio for the score. Busch ran in the two-pointer to make it 16-0.
While penalties didn’t derail the Rangers in the end, MI-B head coach Dan Zubich says the miscues are a cause for concern heading into the playoffs.
“We were sloppy out there and it took us a little while to get things going,” Zubich said. “It’s something that is a bit concerning because these mistakes could cost us our season if it’s a close game in the playoffs.”
MI-B cleaned up the penalties for the rest of the first half and took over the game with three more scores to go into the break up 38-0.
Bigfork’s drive after MI-B’s second touchdown ended with a blocked punt with Mason Clines jumping on top of the ball at the Bigfork 12. It took only two plays for the Rangers to score with Zubich running it in for the 10-yard touchdown.
MI-B’s next score came from the defensive side of things with Zubich picking up a Huskies fumble at the 35-yard line. Zubich had no one near him as he marched in for the 65-yard score, 30-0 MI-B.
The Ranger defense kept the pressure on Bigfork with another forced fumble. This time, Braylen Keith came up with the ball, putting the MI-B offense on the field at the Bigfork 47. Going back to what scored their first touchdown, the Rangers went for another flea flicker on the first play of the drive, with Zubich hitting Jesch once more from 47 yards out for the touchdown.
With both offense and defense working as intended, the Rangers went into halftime up 38-0 over Bigfork.
Mountain Iron-Buhl tacked on three more scores in the third quarter with the Huskies finally lighting up their side of the scoreboard as well.
The Rangers got favorable field position at the start of the second half, beginning their first drive at their own 42. Zubich hit Busch for a quick 15 yards before handing it off to Tapio for seven more. On second and three, Zubich hit Busch again for eight more. Zubich then called his own number and ran for eight more to park the ball at the Bigfork 20.
Zubich took over once more on the next play, hanging on to the ball and hitting pay dirt from 20 yards out for the score. Busch ran in the two-pointer to make it 46-0.
Bigfork managed to string together their best offensive series of the night and used a breakaway 47-yard rushing touchdown from fullback Matt Vosika to get themselves on the board. Quarterback Caden Kallinen ran in the two-pointer himself to make it 46-8 MI-B.
The Rangers didn’t mess around on the ensuing drive. Starting from their own 35, Zubich aired it out to Busch on the first play from scrimmage for the 65-yard score. Tapio took the direct snap on the two-point conversion and ran it in, 54-8 MI-B.
MI-B capped off their third quarter scoring on their next drive with Zubich looking to hit Jesch 18 yards to the end zone. The ball was tipped by a Bigfork defender, but MI-B’s Keith was in the right place at the right time, bringing down the tipped ball for the touchdown, 62-8 following the Zubich two-pointer.
Not to be forgotten, Tapio broke free for two more monster scores in the fourth quarter, the first from 57 yards out with the next coming from 58 yards out. Vosika hauled in a 36-yarder for the Huskies as well to put the final score at 74-14.
With both the passing and running game moving efficiently for MI-B, Zubich says his versatile team is looking pretty solid heading into playoffs.
“It’s nice we have both running and passing as things we can turn to. For a lot of teams in high school, it’s either one or the other so to have both and to not have to rely on one really gives us a leg up.”
The Rangers await their seed for the upcoming Section 7 9-Man playoffs. Should the Rangers obtain the No. 1 seed, they will receive a bye and host a semifinal game on Saturday, Oct. 30. Should MI-B pick up the No. 2 seed, they’ll host the No. 7 seed on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Game or not on Tuesday, Zubich says his team is fired up for the postseason.
“Whether or not we play on Tuesday, these guys are ready to go and they’re ready to make another run at state. If we play Tuesday and don’t get that top seed, that’s just more fuel for the fire.”
BHS 0 0 8 6 — 14
MIB 8 30 24 12 — 74
First Quarter
M: Nik Jesch 37 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Second Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 27 pass from Zubich (Busch run)
M: Zubich 10 run (Hunter Weigel pass from Zubich)
M: Zubich 65 fumble recovery (pass failed)
M: Jesch 47 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Third Quarter
M: Zubich 20 run (Busch run)
B: Matt Vosika 20 run (Caden Kallinen run)
M: Busch 65 pass from Zubich (Tapio run)
M: Braylen Keith 18 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Fourth Quarter
M: Tapio 57 run (pass failed)
B: Vosika 36 run (run failed)
M: Tapio 58 run (pass failed)
