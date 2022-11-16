MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team is ready to take their next step towards greatness.
After downing Kittson County Central late last week in a snow-covered field, the Rangers punched their ticket to the Class 9-Man state semifinals and with that, a trip to Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium.
Thursday, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross will play in a battle of the unbeatens with a trip to the state title game on the line.
Three years removed from their list trip to the Bank, MI-B is happy to be back indoors in a state level contest. Having to adjust their gameplan mightily to fit the conditions against KCC in Moorhead, the Rangers still managed to pick apart the Bearcats on their way to the 42-28 win.
“We had to use our contingency plan for the snow,” Rangers head coach Dan Zubich said. “We had to run, run, run and usually we’re throwing the ball more than five times a game. We pretty much ran three different plays in the second half and that was it.”
The Rangers will make the trip down south today where they’ll get in one more practice before taking on the Warriors at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Getting the chance to move indoors now, MI-B will hopefully get to flex their might offensively. The Rangers are the No. 1 scoring team in the state (WHN is third) while the Warriors have the No. 2 defense (the Rangers are fourth). Whether it’s high or low scoring, the matchup has the makings of a tight contest.
“Something’s gotta give. It could be low points. It could be high points. We have to be prepared to run our game plan and find a way to stop theirs.”
Zubich says the Warriors are similar to the Rangers in a few ways.
“They play a four-spread offense. They like RPOs, backside reads, frontside reads. It’s a lot of the stuff we like to do but in different formations.
With both teams coming into the matchup without a loss on their record, Zubich says knowledge of their opponent will play a big part on if they can be on the winning side of the scoreboard.
“Both of us have played some not very good teams but we’ve also played some really great teams. We saw them in the summer at camps so they’re a team we’re familiar with. They didn’t see us do a whole lot against Kittson but they have a whole season’s worth of film to look at and we have the same on them.”
When it’s win or go home, every play or series of plays can make a difference in the game. Up four scores on Kittson County Central with just over six minutes to play last week, the Bearcats scored twice quickly and recovered two onside kicks to nearly come back as time began to run out.
That won’t fly the further the Rangers make it in the state tournament and Zubich says his players have to be ready for just about anything at this point.
“We were annoyed they got that long touchdown on us and then they went for the onside kick. They played it perfectly on the first one and found a way to score. We didn’t know if they were going to kick it long or go for the onside the first time. The second time, we definitely should’ve had it.
“It’s risky to go for something like that because you don’t want to be giving us the ball at midfield but they were doing anything they could to get back in the game.”
Playing under the bright lights of US Bank Stadium, the experience will be a new one for all but a few of the rostered Rangers. Zubich doesn’t want to put any extra pressure on his players at this point so the big stage hopefully won’t be an issue.
“They’ve been loose all year. We don’t want them to be nervous going into this. Essentially, it’s just another football game. They’ve been preparing themselves to be in this spot all year at this point.”
Ultimately, however, Mountain Iron-Buhl will want to be in the driver’s seat throughout.
“When it gets this late, you either have it or you don’t. We can add a couple wrinkles in but our guys have to be confident and know what they’re doing out there if they want to win.”
