MOUNTAIN IRON — For the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team, one day of practice wasn’t ideal but it was enough to get the job done on Tuesday as the Rangers downed Red Lake in a high-scoring season opener, 97-93.

The Rangers were led by Asher Zubich’s game-high 39 points (including six threes) while the Warriors’ Jack Brown poured in 29 points on nine made threes. Combined, the two teams hit a total of 33 three-pointers in the contest.

