Rangers on top in tight battle with ‘Streaks, 8-6

MOUNTAIN IRON — After giving up a 3-1 lead over Chisholm in the fourth inning, Mountain Iron-Buhl found itself down 5-3 heading to the bottom of the frame.
The Rangers didn’t let the deficit bother them at all as they put up four runs of their own, which propelled them to a 8-6 win over the visiting Bluestreaks.
“I’m proud of the way our girls fought back and made their pitcher (Courtney Anderson) work because she’s a good pitcher. We made her work and we got base runners and we got some timely hits and that’s what it’s all about,’’ MI-B head coach Jesse White said.
The Rangers got off to a good start in the home half of the first inning with three runs. Sam Hoff started things off with a double before Desi Milton and Elle Otto both walked. Hoff and Milton each scored on passed balls before Aaliyah Barfield stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single for a 3-0 MI-B lead.
Chisholm answered back in the second with an RBI bunt from Emma Duchamp to cut the MI-B lead to 3-1.
Two innings later, the Bluestreaks drew a pair of walks before a sacrifice grounder plated one. Tori Castegnari followed that by beating out a grounder that tied the game at 3-3.
Chisholm continued to play small ball and scored one run at a time. After a bunt by Sofie Anderson, Katie Pearson’s sacrifice gave the visitors their first lead of the contest at 4-3. Courtney Anderson then followed that up with an RBI single that brought home one more to make it 5-3 heading to the bottom of the fourth.
“They took advantage of our tentativeness on defense there’’ and kept bunting, White said. “We had to make a play. They were making us make a play and we didn’t.’’
After falling behind, White said he tried to fire up his squad. “I told them ‘let’s go.’ We’re here to play. Somebody’s got to make a play.’’
The pep talk worked as MI-B’s pitcher Cece Schneider led off the bottom of the fourth with a double to right field.
“We decided we’ll play a little small ball’’ of our own after that, he added.
A bunt by Paris Pontinen moved Schneider to third and after the thrown ball hit Pontinen in the back on her way to first, Schneider was able to reach home. Hoff followed that up with an RBI double to left, which tied the game 5-5.
Otto stepped to the plate and picked up an RBI after reaching on a Chisholm error. MI-B proceeded to load up the bases and Barfield knocked in another run on a fielder’s choice to make it 7-5 after four innings complete.
“Once you get base runners, that makes the defense nervous,’’ White said. “That’s our main goal is to get people on base and make the defense work. It’s easy to catch a ground ball when nobody’s running around.’’
As far as getting runners on base, he said his squad wasn’t doing that early in the season and lost three games by one run each.
“We should have won some of those games. We weren’t getting base runners’’ back then. “We did our job tonight.’’
Each team added one more run, which enabled MI-B to grab the important Section 7A contest.
“This is a big game for us. … They were ahead of us in the section seeding coming in so we knew we had to play our best game and we wanted to win.’’
Chisholm head coach Don Quirk said “it was a little back and forth battle. They’re a good team and eventually they just made more plays. Their pitcher’s real tough. We worked on a few different things and tried to scratch out some runs. We did take the lead but then unfortunately gave it right back. We didn’t play good enough defense. Just too many extra outs.’’
Despite the loss, “I’m proud of my girls and how they competed. I think we saw some improvement today. We’re just going to try to continue to get better,’’ Quirk added.
Ely 10,
North Woods 5
At Cook, five Ely players had two hits, including a sixth-inning solo homer from Rachel Coughlin as the Timberwolves doubled up North Woods, 10-5.
In addition to Rachel Coughlin, Maija Mattson, Kate Coughlin, Charly Flom and Sydni Richards each connected for a pair of hits. In the circle, Katrina Seliskar earned the win by striking out seven Grizzlies, while allowing seven hits.
For the Grizzlies, Karah Scofield and Skyler Yernatich led the way, each with two hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.