Rangers Motivated

MOUNTAIN IRON – Ending last season with a heartbreaking one-point loss in the state semifinals, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team has set their sights high once more coming into a new season.
The Rangers graduated no seniors and have four on their roster this season. With the entirety of their squad returning and having a full offseason to prepare, Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta says his team is ahead of the curve compared to the year before.
We’re definitely in front of where we were last year at the beginning,” Buffetta said. “Last year when they came into practice it was after a month and a half of nothing. They were out of school, out of sports, out of everything. This year we’ve had a full summer of work and most of them are coming right off a fall sport and that makes it easier to get back into the swing of things. They’ve put in the work so it’s definitely a lot better of a start to the season.”
Seniors Jacie Kvas, Lauren Maki and Ava Butler return from last year’s squad, along with senior Brooke Niska, who is coming back after a year removed from the team. After being a relatively young squad the year before, the Rangers seem to have a surplus of older players on this year’s team.
“We had a little meeting with our seniors the other day about the extra leadership role that seniors bring whether they want to be leaders or not. Last year it was different without any seniors and I think they learned a lot as younger players. Coming back with everyone a year older is nice. This is probably the most kids on the varsity team with a driver’s license I’ve had in a long time so it’s definitely an older team.”
On being a senior, Niska said she was excited about the opportunity to play this year after seeing other seniors come through the program.
“It’s an honor because we’ve had so many great seniors before us,” Niska said.” We’ve watched them go through this and lead the team so it’s great for us to finally be here after so many years with the program.”
The Rangers also return sophomores Jordan Zubich, Hali Savela and Gabby Lira as well as junior Sage Ganyo, all of whom will continue to play important roles on the team. With a large returning cast, Buffetta simply asks each player to get better in their own role on the team.
“It’s just about growing. We ask every one of the girls that their individual goal should be to get better wherever they’re at. We need everyone to advance their games individually if we want to get better as a team.”
The Rangers began their season on Friday with the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip Off event. On Friday they took on St. Croix Lutheran and will face off today with Holy Family Catholic, two highly regarded teams in Class AA. On the season opening slate of games, Butler said being a part of the event has motivated the entire team.
“We’re practicing and working really hard because we know it’s some really tough games right away,” Butler said. “We’re working to get better every day because it’s not going to be easy playing these teams.
“We want to compete when we get there and we haven’t had a whole lot of time to practice so it will be a really good test to see where we’re at.”
Buffetta says his team is excited to return to the court in November as opposed to January last season. Seeing fans back at games with players no longer having to wear masks on the court should make the season a bit more comfortable.
“Even at the scrimmage in Esko last week there were quite a few fans,” Buffetta said. “We’re excited to have them back just as much as they’re excited to watch us again. And I know the kids are more comfortable being on the court without masks again.”
For senior Lauren Maki, getting a little more back to normal is a relief.
“It feels good to be back out here,” Maki said. “It’s exciting. We’re not starting late and we don’t have to wear masks anymore so it just feels good.”
Buffetta expects Cherry and Cromwell-Wright to once again be tough competitors in Section 7A, as well as South Ridge, who return plenty of players. Ultimately, MI-B knows every opponent is going to give them their best effort.
“We have to take care of ourselves,” Buffetta said. “Everyone is going to come after us and they should. We can’t take the success we’ve had for granted because other teams want to feel that success too. I know there’s a lot of teams out there looking to compete with us so it should be a fun season.
Coming so close to the state championship game last season, Kvas hopes her senior year is the one where they bring home the title.
“That loss motivated us last year,” Kvas said. We really want to get that championship. It’s been our goal for what feels like forever and I know as seniors we’d love to finish our whole career with that win.”
Buffetta hopes coming so close last year motivates his team even further.
“I don’t want them hanging their heads over it or dwelling on it. That time is done. It should make them hungry and the hungrier we are, the harder we’re going to work. It’s a process. We’ve been to state 10 times and haven’t won it yet, but that doesn’t mean they were failures. The kids go through that process and we’ll be happy with the results at the end as long as we put in the time and did the best we could.”
