Rangers look to get back to the ‘Bank’

MOUNTAIN IRON — Returning all but one starter from last year’s team, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team is looking forward to making some noise in Section 7 9-Man.
But their eyes are on a bigger prize and that’s returning to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Getting there means making it to at least the state semifinals. Head coach Dan Zubich believes his team has what it takes but he wants to see a little bit more from his squad before their first game.
“Right now, we don’t like the physicality level we’re at,” Zubich said. “So we’re adding a little more when it comes to hitting drills.”
Unsure of why his experienced squad is practicing a little skittish, Zubich didn’t know. He did, however, think part of it comes from mental toughness.
“I keep talking to them about mental toughness and hopefully it sinks in. Section 7 doesn’t have a great history of winning state championships or even getting to the semifinals at state. The mental toughness is something we’re going to need if we want to make it further into the playoffs.”
With 27 players on the varsity squad, Zubich expects most of them to get a look today at their set of home scrimmages. Other teams attending include Bigfork, Silver Bay, Cromwell-Wright, South Ridge, North Central and Cook County.
“We have 27 varsity guys and, for the most part, they’ll all get serious looks at the scrimmages. We have some depth to our roster so we want to find out who we can play. It doesn’t have to be starters, but guys who will see playing time. If you have depth, you should use it to wear other teams down. I’d like to play 18-plus if possible.”
With so many key pieces returning, the Rangers hope to let the more experienced players take charge, including starting quarterback Asher Zubich, who finished last year as the All-Iron Range Player of the Year.
All-District players Hunter Weigel, Sam Lokken and Mason Clines all return as starters with Zubich expecting big things once more.
“Hunter, he plays tight end, wide receiver, running back, wherever you need him. He’s very versatile and he’s got good speed. Sam moved from tight end to tackle. He’s a junior and he’s the strongest kid on our team. He’ll play some running back for us as well. He’s just a steamroller at 190 pounds. Mason Clines will also be in at receiver and tight end. He moves around a lot. He’s just a really physical blocker for us out on the edge.”
The Rangers will be bolstered by running backs Damian Tapio (So.) and Evan Anderson (Fr.).
“Damian’s got good speed. He’s a good runner, tough kid. Evan Anderson will figure into the mix as well. He’s a big kid, 200 pound freshman. They’re both physical and they compliment each other well.”
The Rangers receiving corps also looks to be stacked. They’ll be led by juniors Nik Jesch, Braylen Keith, Riley Bisch and senior Johnny Erickson.
“They’ve all got good speed,” Zubich said. “Not a ton of height with Riley being the tallest at 5-11 or 6-feet. But we’ve got some 4.8 runners so we have good speed out there.”
The line will be anchored by three-year starter Ben Lind. Lind, along with fellow tackle Lokken will be joined by Blayne Wainio at center.
Overall, Zubich doesn’t expect much to change within their systems with so many players returning.
“We always like to tweak things a little bit depending on who we have but pretty much everyone is back. We added a few different passing concepts in this year but otherwise it’s all the same.”
Zubich also does his best to make sure the junior high players get started off on the right foot. That means having them start practice at the same time as the varsity players.
“We’re trying to get them here every day with the varsity so they can get used to our systems and learn things like lifting weights the right way. I always say we don’t want to rebuild, just reload. That’s the whole key right there. Those kids learning at a young age will help us out in the future.
“We’re a little seventh grade heavy this year. We don’t have as many eighth graders so those guys might take a few lumps this season but they’ll be better for it in the end.”
Looking at the rest of the section, Zubich expects Mountain Iron-Buhl to be challenged by some familiar foes.
“Cherry and Bigfork are two teams that also return a lot of guys. That’s who we are looking forward to playing this year. We respect the ability they have on the field. We know they have nice teams so they’re the ones we’re most looking forward to this season.”
The Rangers open their season on Thursday hosting Hill City.
