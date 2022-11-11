MOORHEAD—After an 8-8 tie early in the second quarter, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team left no doubt in anyone’s minds on who would be heading to US Bank Stadium.
The Rangers outscored Kittson County Central 34-20 the rest of the way, downing the Bearcats 42-28 in their Class 9-Man state quarterfinal game in Moorhead.
The win sends Mountain Iron-Buhl into Thursday’s state semifinal matchup where they’ll take on undefeated Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium.
The bulk of the offense came from star junior running back Damian Tapio, who ran in four touchdown scores to lead the Rangers. Tapio’s longest, a 97-yard run on a direct snap, kickstarted the Ranger offense in the first quarter after they shut down the Bearcats inside the five-yard line.
Riley Busch caught the two-point pass from Asher Zubich and the Rangers led 8-0 after their first offensive possession.
Neither team scored again until a late first quarter drive that bled into the second.
Taking over at the Ranger 42, Kittson County Central used a three-pronged running game from quarterback Braden Faken along with running backs Chisum Schmiedeberg and Morgan Muir. The trio found great success for the Bearcats as they capped off the drive early in the second quarter with Faken hauling one in from five yards out. Faken took in the two pointer to tie the game at eight.
The scoring only heated up from there. Mountain Iron-Buhl’s next scoring drive started on their own 45 and it quickly became clear that the Bearcats had no answer for Tapio. After a 10-yard run for Zubich on the first play from scrimmage, Tapio cut up runs of eight and 17 yards to give MI-B first and 10 at the Kittson 15. A handful of plays later and Tapio found the end zone for the second time on the might with a four-yard scoring run that made it 14-8 in favor of the Rangers.
Kittson County Central answered back, however, on the ensuing drive. Starting at their own 35, the Bearcats’ Schmiedeberg picked up a quick 14 yards on the ground. He then broke free at midfield and brought one to the house on a 51-yard scoring run that knotted things back up at 14.
That was the last time the Rangers failed to hold a lead in the contest.
With time running out in the first half, MI-B started their next drive at their own 40 and picked up a quick 20-yards on back-to-back Tapio runs. Now in Bearcat territory, Tapio and Zubich split the running duty and posted up at the Kittson 25. From there, Tapio took the pitch and ran in for the score. Zubich kept the ball for himself on the two-point conversion and MI-B went into the locker room at halftime up 22-14.
Mountain Iron-Buhl picked up right where they left off in the second half. Starting from their own 37, the Rangers quickly faced a fourth-and-one scenario from the 46. Instead of opting for the punt, MI-B went with Mr. Reliable Damian Tapio, who broke free for a score that made it 28-14 with barely any time coming off the clock.
MI-B forced a three-and-out on their next defensive outing and took over possession at their own 20 after a KCC punt. A Bearcat facemask call after a long run by Tapio put MI-B in Kittson territory.
The tried and true running attack put MI-B on the KCC 37 shortly after but then the Rangers pulled a rabbit out of their hat to find the touchdown. Zubich found receiver Colton Gallus wide open in the middle of the field as the pair connected on the throw. Gallus hauled in the rock for a 37-yard touchdown completion that made it 36-14 after Tapio grabbed the two-pointer.
Mountain Iron-Buhl stopped Kittson County Central on fourth down on the ensuing drive, giving the ball back to the Rangers on their own 20 late in the third quarter. Tapio and Zubich continued to cut up for big gains as the Bearcats defense struggled to stop the run the further the game went on.
The Rangers nearly spoiled their final scoring drive of the game, taking a penalty inside the Bearcats 10. Facing fourth-and-10 at the 12, Zubich called his own number and moved past several defenders for the score.
Now up 42-14 with just over six minutes to play, it looked as if the Rangers had this one in the bag.
Kittson County Central had other ideas, however.
Starting their ensuing offensive possession near midfield, it took them just two plays to find the end zone for the first time in the half. Faken found Kaden Vig wide open downfield as Vig brought in the 50-yard score to put things at 42-20.
Still with plenty of time left, the Bearcats opted for the onside kick and managed to recover the ball, maintaining possession at midfield.
A couple of large runs from Schmiedeberg set KCC up at the Ranger 20. Faken then called his own number and picked up 13 yards. A play later, he held onto the rock once more and ran it in from seven yards out. He then hit Schmiedeberg on the two-point play.
Suddenly, the Rangers four-score lead was down to two possessions, 42-28.
Looking ready to cruise to the finish line just minutes before, the Rangers gave up a second consecutive onside kick, allowing the Bearcats to stay on offense with the ball at midfield.
Thankfully for the Ranger faithful, the Mountain Iron-Buhl defense came up with the final stop they needed. Kittson County Central got to the Ranger 33 but Faken couldn’t find a receiver on third and fourth down, turning the ball over on downs.
The Rangers were able to run out the clock from there and hold on for the 42-28 win in Moorhead.
The win sends Mountain Iron-Buhl back to the Class 9-Man state semifinals. They’ll take on Wheaton-Herman-Norcross Thursday at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The battle between two unbeatens will kick off at 10:30 a.m.
MIB 8 14 14 6—42
KCC 0 14 0 14—28
First Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 97 run (Riley Busch pass from Asher Zubich)
Second Quarter
K: Braden Faken 5 run (Faken run)
M: Tapio 4 run (pass failed)
K: Chisum Schmiedeberg 51 run (run failed)
M: Tapio 25 run (Zubich run)
Third Quarter
M: Tapio 56 run (run failed)
M: Colton Gallus 37 pass from Zubich (Tapio run)
Fourth Quarter
M: Zubich 12 run (run failed)
K: Kaden Vig 48 pass from Faken (pass failed)
K: Faken 7 run (Schmiedeberg pass from Faken)
