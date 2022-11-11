MIB Final Logo
Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune

MOORHEAD—After an 8-8 tie early in the second quarter, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team left no doubt in anyone’s minds on who would be heading to US Bank Stadium.

The Rangers outscored Kittson County Central 34-20 the rest of the way, downing the Bearcats 42-28 in their Class 9-Man state quarterfinal game in Moorhead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments