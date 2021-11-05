Rangers head back to state with dominant 66-20 win over Tigers

AURORA — Cherry High School football coach Jason Marsh figured his counterpart, Dan Zubich, would have some tricks up his sleeve, and he didn’t disappoint.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl mentor pulled out the hook-and-ladder play the first time the Rangers touched the ball, and the rest was history.
Mountain Iron-Buhl would score 52 unanswered points in the first half en route to a 66-20 victory over the Tigers in the Section 7 Nine-man championship contest Friday at the Mesabi East Sports Complex.
It’s the fourth-straight section title for the Rangers, who were taking on a Cherry team that hadn’t been to the finals in 13 years.
That’s why Zubich went to his bag of tricks early.
“We told them that we wanted to jump on them right away because they hadn’t been here in 13 years,” Zubich said. “We’ve been here four years in a row, so it was nothing new for our guys.
“They were probably nervous, so we wanted to jump on them right away.”
On the first snap of scrimmage, quarterback Asher Zubich connected with Nic Jesch about 10 yards down field. Jesch then lateralled the ball to Damian Tapio. He ran the final 57 yards for the score.
The junior quarterback wasn’t so sure how the play would work, but he and his teammates pulled it off.
“I was a little iffy about it,” Asher said. “I didn’t know about it at first. We put it out there and it worked.”
The coach, on the other hand, had more confidence in his players. He was 100-percent sure it was going to work.
“We noticed that whenever they did play teams with receivers, they played man-to-man on the outside and nobody was playing man on the inside,” Dan said. “I knew that if our guy could catch it, then the running back got there, there would be nobody out there.”
That play didn’t surprise Marsh.
“We knew that they would come out with a deep shot early,” Marsh said. “They got behind us, and we didn’t adjust well. They’ve got some good speed, so defensively, we couldn’t stop them.”
The Tigers weren’t so fortunate on offense. They turned the ball over on downs on their two possessions of the first quarter, and it didn’t take long for Mountain Iron-Buhl to put points on the board.
Asher Zubich scored on an 83-yard run, then Tapio scored on a 9-yard run to make it 24-0 after one.
In the second quarter, Cherry turned the ball over on downs twice and punted once.
The Rangers scored on each of those next possessions.
Zubich hit Braylen Keith with an 87-yard scoring strike; Zubich connected with Riley Busch on a 53-yard pass; Busch scored on a 37-yard run; and Zubich scored on a 2-yard run to make it 52-0. A 48-yard run by Zubich set up that final touchdown.
“We figured they would play some kind of four-man front with no safety, cover zero,” Dan said. “We figured that with certain plays we hadn’t run this year because nobody plays that on us ever, that we could exploit them.
“The plays we used all worked. We looked good.”
All of those drives were five plays or less.
“They’re a high-powered offense, big plays,” Marsh said. “Experience may have played a little bit of a factor, but that’s a high-powered, big-play offense that we couldn’t stop.”
The Tigers finally got on the board with their last possession of the first half as Beau Barry scored on a 14-yard run.
It’s not that Cherry couldn’t move the ball. The Tigers moved it well between the 20s, but they couldn’t finish drives.
“We’re going to have to look at the film on that,” Marsh said. “They were very much a bend-but-don’t-break kind of defense. We had a few miscues. You have to play good football to beat those elite teams.
“We did move the ball. We put up some points. They’re a good team.”
Cherry also had an advantage in some of the more important statistical categories, but not on the scoreboard.
“I was joking with my assistants that time of possession, turnovers and penalties, all of those advantages, went to us,” Marsh said. “Most of the time, that’s the metrics you want in a game.
“That quick-strike offense was too much for us tonight.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl put up it’s final points in the third quarter as Zubich and Keith connected on a 49-yard scoring strike, and Lokken had an 80-yard scoring run.
“It’s great when you talk about it before the game, then you come out here and execute it,” Asher said. “Cherry has been our rival for many years, and we finally got to play them in a section final.
“That brought the energy for us. That was a key factor in the game. There’s not a better feeling.”
The Tigers added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Zach Carpenter scored on a 4-yard run, and Noah Asuma busted loose for a 73-yard jaunt to end the scoring.
“I’m as proud as I can be of these guys,” Marsh said. “It’s a great group of seniors. It’s a great group of players all the way through. They play with heart and grit. They’ve done that all year.
“Obviously, the outcome isn’t what we wanted, but I couldn’t be more proud of our players.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will take on Section 6 champion Fertile-Beltrami in the state quarterfinals on Thursday. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
CHS 0 6 0 14 — 20
MiB 24 28 14 0 — 66
First Quarter:
MIB — Damian Tapio 57 lateral from Nik Jesch (Asher Zubich run)
MIB — Zubich 83 run (Hunter Weigel pass from Zubich)
MIB — Tapio 9 run (Sam Lokken run)
Second Quarter:
MIB — Braylen Keith 87 pass from Zubich (Lokken run)
MIB — Riley Busch 53 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
MIB — Riley Busch 37 run (pass failed)
C — Beau Barry 14 run (pass failed)
MIB — Zubich 5 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter:
MIB — Keith 49 pass from Zubich (run failed)
MIB — Lokken 80 run (Tapio run)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Zach Carpenter 4 run (run failed)
C — Noah Asuma 73 run (Cole Harrington run)
