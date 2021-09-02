Rangers get back to business, win big over Storm, 74-6

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team got off to a quick start on Thursday night and never looked back, on their way to a 74-6 win over Hill City/Northland.
“That sure was a nice way to start the season,” head coach Dan Zubich said. “We have been working on the mental part of the game and I really saw some good things out there tonight.”
The Rangers jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead when quarterback Asher Zubich raced in from 11 yards out. The point after failed but MI-B didn’t waste any time adding to their lead.
Having the ball first and 10 on the Storm’s five-yard line, Damian Tapio was given a direct snap and ran it in to make it a 12-0 contest. Zubich ran in the point after to make it a 14-0 Rangers lead.
The Storm fumbled the ball on their next set of downs and Braden Tiedeman jumped on it for the recovery to give the Rangers possession on the Storm’s 38-yard line.
MI-B scored quickly when Zubich pitched the ball to Tapio, who found a wide open Nik Jesch, who crossed into the endzone to make it a 20-0 contest. The two point conversion run failed.
The Storm weren’t able to get anything going against the Rangers defense on their next possession and were forced to punt. The punt went out of bounds at the 43 yard line giving the Rangers a short field.
MI-B kept the scoring coming and made it a 26-0 game with Tapio racing it in from 15 yards out.
The Storm picked up their first first down of the game as time was running out in the quarter. Early in the second quarter they went for it on fourth down but the Rangers defense stepped up and knocked down a pass to take the ball over on downs.
MI-B made it a 32-0 contest when Evan Anderson ran it in from five yards out on the next possession. Zubich ran it the two point conversion to make it 34-0.
Mountain Iron-Buhl didn't let off the gas as they began their next drive at the Hill City/Northland 36-yard line. Tapio raced in from 11 yards out to score again, making it a 40-0 Rangers lead.
Zubich ran in the two point conversion to make it 42-0.
Mountain Iron-Buhl added a pair of touchdowns before the first half came to an end.
Tapio cruised in from 20 yards out to make it 48-0 before Zubich ran in the two point conversion. The Rangers closed out the scoring in the half when Colton Gallus broke free and scored from 46 yards out. Derik Dahl added the two point conversion on the ground and the half ended with MIB up 58-0.
“It was a pretty good half,” Zubich said. “We had a few more penalties than we wanted to, but that was some first game jitters.”
MI-B scored on their first offensive play of the third quarter when junior Sam Lokken hit paydirt from 62 yards out to make it 64-0 Zubich hit Hunter Weigel on the two-point pass.
The Rangers closed out their night of heavy scoring when backup quarterback Gallus hit Anderson with a 17 yard pass to make it 72-0. Tapio ran in the two point conversion.
The Storm got on the board in the fourth quarter when Taylor Wagner connected with Alec Wake on a 28-yard pass to break up the shutout.
The win moves the Rangers to 1-0. They will travel to Ely next Friday. Due to Northeast Range combining with Ely, the Rangers will miss out on one home game unless they find an opponent for Sept. 24, the original date of their game with the Nighthawks.
“We won’t have another home game until October 14, so we have work to do,” Zubich said. “The win tonight was nice but it is just one win.”
HCN 0 0 0 6 — 6
MIB 26 32 16 0 — 74
First Quarter
M: Asher Zubich 11 run (Pass failed)
M: Damian Tapio 5 run (Zubich run)
M: Nik Jesch 17 pass from Tapio (Run failed)
M: Tapio 15 run (Pass failed)
Second Quarter
M: Evan Anderson 5 run (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 11 run (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 20 run (Zubich run)
M: Colton Gallus 42 run (Derik Dahl run)
Third Quarter
M: Sam Lokken 62 run (Hunter Weigel pass from Zubich)
M: Anderson 17 pass from Gallus (Tapio run)
Fourth Quarter
H: Alec Wake 28 pass from Taylor Wagner (pass failed).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.