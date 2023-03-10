Mountain Iron-Buhl-South Ridge Section 7A

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jordan Zubich beats South Ridge’s Rylee Young to the basket for an open layup in the first half of Tuesday’s Section 7A semifinal game in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON—When the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team steps on the court for tonight’s Section 7A championship game against Cromwell-Wright, the Rangers will be anticipating a tough matchup where the Cardinals hope to use their physicality to keep themselves in the game.

MI-B, however, knows that if they can keep the tempo high and make C-W uncomfortable, they stand a good chance of punching yet another ticket to the state tournament.

