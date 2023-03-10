MOUNTAIN IRON—When the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team steps on the court for tonight’s Section 7A championship game against Cromwell-Wright, the Rangers will be anticipating a tough matchup where the Cardinals hope to use their physicality to keep themselves in the game.
MI-B, however, knows that if they can keep the tempo high and make C-W uncomfortable, they stand a good chance of punching yet another ticket to the state tournament.
“It’s definitely a game that’s going to be based on styles of play,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said at practice Thursday. We’re going to want to play faster, create some spacing and get some tempo going. Cromwell is a great screening team, they’re very physical and they run sets well. They’re very fundamentally sound in the halfcourt defense.
“It’s going to be a little bit of who gets to dictate the pace and style of play. Hopefully, we’re preparing pretty well for that.”
Through their first three playoff games, MI-B has outscored their opponents by a combined 243-64. Scoring points and getting stops defensively has yet to be an issue for the Rangers but Buffetta knows they’ll need to find another gear if they want to stay comfortable tonight.
“I think we’re playing well. Our opponents have been doing some things to us to make us uncomfortable at times but we’re playing hard and we’re playing well. Overall, we’ve been shooting OK, but I know we can shoot better. Hopefully that continues to improve for us into Friday because we’re going to need it.”
When Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cromwell-Wright last met on Feb. 20, the Rangers came away with a 69-47 win. What the final score doesn’t show, however, is that MI-B had a hot run in the first half to pull away. In the second half, the Cardinals physical style of play kept the two teams even and made MI-B step out of their comfort zone.
In order to prevent that physicality dictating things once again, Buffetta says his team needs to be disruptive.
“We need to be disruptive defensively but do it without fouling. We’re capable of doing that and we do it really well at times. If we can be disruptive and force them to play faster than they want to play, then we’ll have some success there.
“Offensively, we just need to use our floor spacing and tempo and not allow them to slow what we want to do down.”
Both teams are no strangers to section finals. The Rangers beat the Cardinals last year to go to state 63-25, but Cromwell-Wright has big game experience as well. The Cardinals downed MI-B in 2020 to go to state and made it to the big dance in 2016 and 2017 when they were a part of Section 5A. While the two teams are vastly different than years prior, the programs both know what it takes to win in big moments.
“They’re very well coached and fundamental. They have plenty of trips to state. This is what a section final is supposed to be: A good basketball game. We have a lot of respect for their coaches and their staff. We know that they’re going to give us their best and we have to give them ours.”
One similarity the two teams share is that there’s only one senior on each roster. MI-B’s Sage Ganyo and C-W’s Sascha Korpela have both been standout leaders for their squads all-season long. Along with the rest of their key pieces like Jordan Zubich and Hali Savela, Buffetta says the experienced leaders will show up for both sides tonight.
“Sage’s dedication and devotion to what we do is always there,” Buffetta said. “She’s top notch when it comes to that. We know she’ll be ready but Cromwell only has one senior as well so it’s a pretty intriguing game with two young teams. The leaders in games like this usually show out and I think they will for both teams.”
For MI-B, this is their 13th straight trip to a section championship game. Out of the first 12, they’ve won 11 to go to state. To show just how long the Rangers have been on top, the youngest player on their roster in 2023 was just a month old when they won their first title back in 2011.
“It’s been a neat run,” Buffetta said. “We feel very fortunate to get to play in another one. Sustaining what these kids and the program have done over the years, it takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of dedication on the kids part and on the families part.
“The one thing we always have to keep reminding ourselves is to not take it for granted. We earned the chance to do it but you’re not guaranteed anything. Both teams want to win Friday night and just because we’ve been there in the past doesn’t mean anything. We have to show our best on Friday.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cromwell-Wright will tip off for the 7A crown tonight at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
