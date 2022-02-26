Rangers down Crusaders in top 5 matchup, 73-55

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team had one final test for themselves before the start of the Section 7A playoffs.
The top-ranked Rangers played host to No. 5 Mayer Lutheran in a game that had feelings of a state tournament matchup.
Mountain Iron-Buhl raced out to an early lead, and despite some lapses in focus, never let the Crusaders get close. In the end, the Rangers came away with the 55-73 win to finish the regular season at 23-3.
Leading from wire-to-wire, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said his team started and finished strong, and didn’t let a few valleys in the middle affect their peaks.
“When you’re playing top teams, you can’t lose your energy and we lost ours for a while,” Buffetta said. “As soon as you do, that’s when they start to take over. We had a lot of energy and were doing things well in the beginning but then we lost it and that’s when Mayer started playing harder and getting their inside stuff going.”
The Crusaders tried to use their height advantage as best they could, with three key players coming in at six-feet or taller. Still, the Rangers were mostly able to keep them in check.
“They’re so tall and so long and athletic and you can tell why they won state as a volleyball team. Any time you get off them or don’t have a body on them, they’re at the basket. We did a good job on them overall but we had times where we let up.”
Ranger senior Ava Butler got MI-B off to a strong start, scoring the teams first eight points with a three, a three-point lay and a basket on the cut through to make it 8-2. Hali Savela added a three for the Rangers and Butler kept things moving with a bucket on the baseline drive, 13-5.
Six-foot-one Mayer Lutheran senior Julia Carns got her game started with a bucket in the paint to cut it to seven, but the Rangers responded with a mid-range shot from Jacie Kvas and a bucket from Jordan Zubich off the Sage Ganyo steal.
Another Crusader senior, Emma Lade, picked up a nice bucket after cutting through the lane, but two more buckets from Ganyo and Butler put the spread at a dozen, 21-9.
MI-B stretched the lead a bit further as the half went on with Zubich and Ganyo hitting threes to go with a few more close-range shots from Zubich. The Rangers did push through a scoring drought of about four minutes late in the first half, one of the times Buffetta said his team let off the gas.
“Energy wise, we were coming out ahead of what they were doing, boxing out, getting steals. I don’t think we were consistent at it so if we see them again, if we’re fortunate enough to, we’ll have to do some things better the second time around.”
At the half, MI-B held the 36-22 advantage. Zubich and Butler each had 13 points at the break. Lade had 11 for the Crusaders.
Two early second-half buckets from Madeline Guetzkow helped bring the deficit down to 11 for the Crusaders, with Lade stepping through the defense for another to make it a nine-point game, 37-28. The teams continued to trade buckets and the Rangers never allowed Mayer Lutheran to come any closer.
Kvas hit a bucket from the elbow before Zubich nailed a three-pointer. Butler followed that up with a layup to make it 44-30. With about 12 minutes to play, Ganyo turned her game on and closed out the game with 18 of MI-B’s last 29 points. The junior guard mixed things up by scoring on the drive, finding steals and converting on the other end and nailing her free throws.
Lade, along with Stella Maass, kept the Crusader offense rolling, but it wasn’t enough to outclip the Rangers as they came away with the 73-55 lead.
Ganyo led all scorers with 23 points. Zubich finished with 20. Butler added 16 for MI-B.
Lade finished with 13 for the Crusaders. Julia Carns added 13. Stella Maass chipped in with 12.
Closing out the regular season with a win over a top-five team, Buffetta says the game was a good tuneup as his team heads into the playoffs.
“We know the postseason is here and we want to be playing our best. It’s a good way for us to get prepared for the next step.”
Before the game, the Rangers recognized their four seniors in Butler, Kvas, Brooke Niska and Lauren Maki. On their contributions to the program, Buffetta says they’re about as good as any coach could hope.
“They’re what you want out of seniors. Sometimes they’re asked to score and sometimes they’re not but they’re all willing to do whatever it takes for the team to win. They rebound, they play defense and they hit shots when we need them to hit shots. They’re good kids and good students. It’s great to have them coming through the program and they’re the kind of kids you want to keep coming through the program.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will hold the top seed in the upcoming Section 7A tournament. They’ll play their first game at home on Wednesday. Their opponent is yet to be determined.
ML 22 33 — 55
MIB 36 37 — 73
Mayer Lutheran: Emma Lade 19, Stella Maass 12, Julia Carns 13, Lilly Wachholz 3, Madeline Gueetzkow 6, Danica Martin 2; Three pointers: Lade 1, Wachholz 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Carns.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Kacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 3, Jordan Zubich 20, Brooke Niska 2, Sage Ganyo 23, Ava Butler 16, Lauren Maki 5; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2, Ganyo 2, Butler 1, Maki 1; Free throws: 10-15; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Virginia 83,
Deer River 27
At Virginia, the Virginia girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season with a win and captured the Iron Range Conference title in the process, downing Deer River 83-27.
Anna Fink led the way for the Blue Devils with 20 points in the win. Maija Lamppa and Kelsey Squires finished with 14. Chance Colbert tallied 11.
The Warriors were led by Grace Bergland with 10 points.
Virginia (16-10) will begin their 7AA playoff run on Thursday. Their opponent is yet to be determined.
DR 19 8 — 27
VHS 57 26 — 83
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 2, Ella Storlie 2, Katie Storlie 2, Jessica Reigel 4, Constance Bowstring 7, Grace Bergland 10; Three pointers: Bowstring 1; Free throws: 2-7; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 20, Rian Aune 8, Chance Colbert 11, Maija Lamppa 14, Emma Lamppa 8, Macy Westby 2, Kelsey Squires 14, Erin Haerer 2, Aleksia Tollefson 1, Janie Potts 3; Three pointers: Fink 6, Aune 2, Colbert 1, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 2, Squires 4, Potts 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rochester 85
Mesabi Range 79, OT
At Coon Rapids, the Mesabi Range men’s basketball team saw their season come to an end Friday night, with an 85-79 overtime loss to Rochester in the Region XIII quarterfinals.
The Norsemen led the Yellowjackets late with Mark Campbell scoring on the drive and hitting the free throw after being fouled on the way up, giving Mesabi Range a one-point lead.
Rochester managed to draw a foul with 0.3 seconds left on the clock and sank one of two free throws to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, the Norsemen ran out of bodies, with four of their top players fouling out, letting Rochester come away with the win.
Lyric Radford led the Norsemen in scoring with 22 points. Ziara Davis added 16. Glentrel Carter and Nataj Sanders finished with 13. Mark Campbell chipped in with 10.
Keivonte Watts led the Yellowjackets with 26 points. Peyton Dunham had 18 and Quentin Williams finished with 12.
Mesabi Range finishes the season with a record of 9-17. Sanders was named to the All-MCAC North team while Campbell was named to the Northern team as well as the MCAC All-State team.
MRC 29 36 14 — 79
RCC 27 38 20 — 85
Rochester: Keivonte Watts 26, Devyn Frye 8, Quest McCrimon 7, Quentin Williams 12, Quincy Burland 7, Peyton Dunham 18, Andre Crockett 5, Maz Hammond 2; Three pointers: Frye 2, Burland 2, Crockett 1, Williams 1, McCrimon 1; Free throws: 28-40; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: McCrimon.
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 13, Mark Campbell 10, Mayan White 2, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 16, Lyric Radford 22, TQ Wair 3; Three pointers: Davis 3, Sanders 2, Radford 2, Wair 1; Free throws: 13-17; Total fouls: 27; Fouled out: Carter, Campbell, Sanders, Davis.
