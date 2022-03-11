Rangers dominate Cardinals, capture 7A crown

DULUTH —The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team would not be denied a repeat trip to the state tournament Friday night, downing Cromwell-Wright 63-26 to capture the Section 7A crown.
Their 11th section title in the last 12 years, the Rangers put on a defensive show throughout both halves that fueled their fast-paced offense. Closing out the first half on a 29-3 run, MI-B was fully in control heading into the break. The Rangers managed a solid second half where they outscored the Cardinals 12-1 in the first five minutes to put things away.
For Ava Butler, one of the four seniors on the Rangers team, grabbing the section trophy with her senior classmates was a top highlight for her after the game.
“It was an unreal feeling,” Butler said. “We dream of this moment our whole lives, our whole career. Senior year makes it even more important. It’s just an amazing feeling for all of us.”
Fellow senior Jacie Kvas echoed Butler’s sentiments, adding that this class has one final chance to bring home a state title.
“It’s just straight excitement grabbing that trophy,” Kvas said. “We’ve worked our whole lives and now we have one more chance to go down there and accomplish an even bigger goal.”
Solid defense from the Cardinals made it a low-scoring affair to start the game.
Cromwell-Wright got on the board with a bucket on the opening possession by Siiena Anderson. Mountain Iron-Buhl tied it up a short while later with Butler knocking down a short jumper from five feet out.
The Cardinals retook the lead with Sascha Korpela hitting a bucket in the paint before Jill Anderson got a rebound and a putback to make it 6-2, C-W. MI-B’s Sage Ganyo got her first points of the night shortly after, nailing a three while Gabby Lira knotted things up for the Rangers going 1-2 at the charity stripe.
MI-B took a lead they would never give up on the next possession with Lira stealing the ball away from the Cardinals and dumping it off to Ganyo for the layup, 8-6. Lira’s free throw and Ganyo’s layup were the beginning of a 29-3 run for the Rangers that they closed out the half on.
Following a timeout from Cromwell-Wright head coach Jeff Gronnerm, the Rangers began to find themselves defensively, leading to stops, steals, buckets in transition and plenty of long-range makes.
Zubich kept the run going after nailing a three off the dish from Ganyo before immediately following it up with the same sequence the next possession down, 14-6 MI-B. Zubich made it eight in a row for herself, picking up a steal and then hitting the layup on the other end with just under six minutes to play in the first half.
Being a big spark for her team offensively all season long, Zubich says her run in the first half helped the Rangers settle into the biggest game of the season.
“It felt really good getting those shots,” Zubich said. “I think a lot of our offense runs through me so just getting on the board helped settle me down and helped settle everyone else down. It kind of reassures us that we know what we’re doing.”
Isabella Anderson stopped the bleeding with a bucket in the paint for the Cardinals, but Butler, Brooke Niska, Ganyo and Zubich all found the hoop, sometimes multiple times, before Cromwell-Wright scored again.
Trailing 31-8, the Cardinals got a free throw from Korpela with under a minute to play, but the Rangers saved the last offensive possession for themselves. With five seconds to play, Zubich hit a three that gave MI-B the 34-9 lead heading into the second half.
Zubich led the Rangers at the break with 16 points. Ganyo had nine. Going on a 29-3 run to end the first half, Butler said playing tough defense and staying high-energy on the court were key for the MI-B run.
“We wanted to play the best defense we could because our offense will come if we’re playing good defense,” the senior said. “Trying to shut them down and then going on that big run, we were just playing so well off of each other and the energy was high. We knew we couldn’t let up and we didn’t out there.”
The Rangers started the second half on a 12-1 run that helped guide the game towards a running time finish. Zubich opened things up with a bucket down low on the first possession of the half. The next trip down, Lauren Maki hit a beautiful pass to Butler who scored in the paint for two more.
Butler got a steal just seconds later and was fouled going up for a shot. After hitting both free throws, the Rangers led the Cardinals 40-9. Two more free throws from Zubich and a three from Niska made it a 45-10 game, forcing a timeout from Cromwell-Wright.
Mountain Iron-Buhl kept up at least a 35-point lead for the rest of the half, putting the game into running time with nine minutes remaining. Zubich, Ganyo, Kvas and Lira all got late scores, with Hali Savela closing things out with two final buckets that put the final score at 63-26.
Zubich led the Rangers in scoring with 23. Ganyo added 14 and Butler finished with 10. After the game, Zubich said MI-B had to be ready for just about anything when it came to facing C-W for the second time this season.
“We beat them by a lot the first time but that doesn’t mean anything. It’s the playoffs. Everything’s different; the energy’s different. We knew Cromwell always has something up their sleeves so we were preparing for almost anything.”
Overcoming the slow start to the game from both teams, Ganyo said MI-B began to settle in when they worked through an offensive scheme designed to break Cromwell-Wright’s triangle-and-two defense.
“We had an idea they would try that defense on us,” Ganyo said. “But we had set plays which were designed to work around that. Once we started scoring off that and executing that, I think things started working better out there for us.”
Providing a defensive spark for her team like she does game in and game out, Ganyo said being able to fire up her team and the crowd with her work goes a long way in the important games.
“My defense just gives me a lot of energy and it gets me going and wanting to bring even more defense. Moving everywhere, not letting up, it brings the energy out of the team and the bench and makes us go even harder.
“Seeing the fans and the crowd cheer after every bucket is amazing. It means the world to us as a team. The support is great and we love the energy that they bring for us in games like this.”
Of his four seniors Butler, Kvas, Maki and Niska, Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta says this year’s class should be well recognized for what they’ve brought to the team.
“It’s awesome for them to get this in their senior year. I think the leadership our seniors bring is underestimated. They put in the time through the elementary program up until now. What they’ve done for the program is outstanding. That leadership makes a big difference.”
Waiting for the state tournament seedings to come out over the weekend, Buffetta hopes his team brings confidence to next week’s big dance considering how tough they’ve played all season long.
“We’ll see where we land. A lot of the teams in the state field we’ve played and beaten before so I think we just need to be confident and go down and win some games there. We know we’re capable of performing down there. Now we just have to go there and do it.”
For the seniors, capturing that elusive state title would be one of the best ways to go out.
“There’s no better way to end it than with a state championship and I know this team can do it,” Kvas said.
“If we can focus mentally on what we need to do down there, then I think we can do great,” Butler added. “We just need to play hard and play our game and hope for the best.”
CW 9 17 — 26
MIB 34 29 — 63
Cromwell-Wright: Siiena Anderson 2, Marissa Dahl 1, Bryanna Foster 4, Sascha Korpela 12, Andrea Pocernich 3, Isabella Anderson 2, Jill Anderson 2; Three pointers: Korpela 2; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 4, Jordan Zubich 23, Brooke Niska 5, Gabby Lira 5, Sage Ganyo 14, Ava Butler 10; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Niska 1, Ganyo 2; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
