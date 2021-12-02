Rangers cruise past Hornets in opener

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team came out strong and fast and didn’t look back in their season opener with Hill City as the Rangers downed the Hornets 89-25.
Running out to a 66-11 first half lead, the Rangers ran like a well oiled machine as they got every player involved on the offensive and defensive end.
MI-B grabbed the first 10 points of the contest with Nik Jesch hitting his first of four threes to start things off. Braxton Negen then picked up a steal and converted with a layup on the other end.
A pair of made free throws by Jesch and another three from the junior put the Rangers on top 10-0. The Hornets then got on the board with senior forward Payden Gould going 1-2 at the free throw line.
MI-B continued to pour it on, however, with Asher Zubich, Cooper Salinas, Mason and MiCaden Clines and Jesch all getting involved to go up 24-4, forcing a Hill City timeout. Out of the break, Mason Clines hit a layup before Zubich went for five on a jumper followed by his first three of the night, 31-4.
The Rangers kept the hot start going with Zubich knocking down three more threes before MiCaden Clines and Jesch added more buckets to make it 47-4, a 33-0 run that started when the Rangers were up 16-4.
At the break, the Rangers went into the locker room up 66-11 before they cruised in the second half to the win 89-25. Hill City’s Thor Dunham finished with 17 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was led by Jesch’s 25 points followed by Zubich with 18. MiCaden Clines finished with 11.
Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta was pleased with what he saw from his team in their opener.
“I was happy with how we were distributing the ball in the first half,” Buffetta said after the game. “We keep stressing to the guys to keep making that extra pass and utilize each other. I thought we had some good passes today nd had good intensity out there.”
One thing to work on was the high number of fouls the Rangers committed at 20.
“Of course it’s the early season so there were way too many fouls. There were a few things out there that we weren’t disciplined with but hopefully we can get better at those things.”
Hitting the two week mark with his team, Buffetta says the energy is high with his players as they get back into a normal basketball routine.
“It’s nice to see the crowd here with everybody's back and just not feeling paranoid about being around each other. The kids can have fun with it. It’s nice to be back. Just getting out on the court and playing is good. These guys didn’t have the opportunity to play in a scrimmage before this so today was just about getting out and playing and it was fun to see them go out and get at it.”
The Rangers (1-0) will take on Cherry on Monday in Cherry. Buffetta expects it to be a tough test for his team.
“Cherry is a good team. It’ll be fun to go out there and play. They always bring a big crowd and we know they have a lot of talent so it’ll be a game to look forward to.”
HC 11 14 — 25
MIB 66 23 — 89
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 2, Brenden Humphrey 5, Thor Dunham 17, Payden Gould 1; Three pointers: Dunham 1; Free throws: 6-20; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 18, Cooper Salinas 8, Mason Clines 9, Jeffrey Kayfes 1, Josh Holmes 6, Nik Jesch 25, Carlos Hernandez 5, Braxton Negen 4, MiCaden Clines 11, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Jesch 4, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 14-24; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
Bigfork 60,
Littlefork-Big Falls 55
At Bigfork, the Huskies opened up their season trailing 31-28 at halftime to Littlefork-Big Falls. But some key free throws down the stretch and an improved defense carried them to the win, 60-55.
Jhace Pearson led the way for Bigfork with a game-high 24 points. Jackson Lovdahl added 11.
Tommy Larson paced the Vikings with 17. Blake Anderson chipped in with 10.
Huskies head coach Chad Lovdahl said after the game that there were some good improvements in the second half but also things to work on.
“We hit some free throws when we needed to, which was nice to see. We played a little better defense at the end as well. But there were too many fouls for us. That’s what you get most of the time in the first game.
Bigfork (1-0) hosted Greenway on Friday. Results from that game will be in Sunday’s Mesabi Tribune.
LBF 31 24 — 55
BHS 28 32 — 60
Littlefork-Big Falls: Tommy Larson 17, Blake Anderson 10, Wyatt Hell 9, Seth Donner 4, Jason Boorman 9, Owen Erickson 6; Three pointers: Larson 3; Free throws: 14-28; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 11, Austin Johnson 9, Caden Kallinen 4, Bradley Haley 2, Jhace Pearson 24, Matt Vosika 8, Chase Jacobson 2; Three pointers: Lovdahl 1, Johnson 2, Pearson 3; Free throws: 12-18; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: none.
