DULUTH — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls' basketball team took care of business on Saturday afternoon at Romano Gymnasium, on the campus of UMD in the quarterfinals of the Section 7A Tournament.
The Rangers used some hot shooting from Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo on their way to a 91-40 win over North Woods.
“North Woods was a good team, you have to give them credit,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “We had to spread the floor against them and hit some big shots.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl raced out to a 7-2 lead on buckets by Sage Ganyo, Jordan Zubich, and a 3-pointer from Ava Butler.
The Grizzlies got right back in the game when Hannah Kinsey picked up a rebound and put it in, while River Cheney and Talise Goodsky made baskets to cut the Rangers lead to 9-6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl then got hot from the field, scoring 14 straight points. Ganyo made six quick points, Hali Savela made a pair of free throws, Butler another jump shot and layup, and Lauren Maki added a layup.
The Grizzlies stopped the scoring run when Lauren Burnett made a layup to make it a 23-8 contest but Mountain Iron-Buhl scored four more quick points to make it a 27-8 lead.
Burnett scored another bucket to cut the Rangers lead to 27-10. Mountain Iron-Buhl then took advantage of a getting tired Grizzlies squad and scored 13 straight points.
Zubich scored nine of the thirteen points including hitting a deep 3-pointer.
“We had to wear them down,” Buffetta said. “They play hard out there.”
Helen Koch stopped the Rangers scoring streak by hitting a pair of free throws. The teams traded buckets until the horn to end the first half sounded with MIB leading 61-18.
Zubich had 23 points in the half to lead the Rangers.
“We knew coming in here what kind of team we were playing,” Grizzlies coach Liz Cheney said. “You can’t take anything away from them. They play some great basketball.”
The Rangers started the second half with a 6-0 run. Jacie Kvas, Zubich, and Butler all scored layups.
Cheney stopped the Rangers scoring streak when she hit a short jumper.
Mountain Iron-Buhl then went on another 10-0 scoring run with Lauren Maki scoring, while Ganyo added to her total and Savela and Gabby Lira scored points.
The Grizzlies made a little run of their own as the game was put in running time. Kinsey made a pair of free throws, Burnett scored while being fouled and made the free throw, and Tatum Barto made a layup.
“I just can’t say enough about these kids,” Cheney said. “They didn’t give up and just kept battling out there.”
Suzy Aubrey stopped the Grizzlies scoring streak. North Woods would then put six more points on the board when Brianna Whiteman, Burnett, and Koch all scored buckets.
Both teams got all their players into the game for some playing time as the clock ran out.
Next up for the Rangers is the 7A semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m. when they match up with Chisholm at Romano Gymnasium.
“We will have to be ready to play on Wednesday,” Buffetta said.
Zubich ended the game with 25 to lead the Rangers while Ganyo added 16, and Butler added 12.
“We really spread the ball around,” Buffetta said. “We will have to do the same thing on Wednesday.”
Burnett led the Grizzlies with 14.
“Our goal this year was to play at UMD and we did that today,” Cheney said. “Now we will just watch and root for Mountain Iron-Buhl.”
NW 18 22 — 40
MIB 61 30 — 91
North Woods: Lauren Burnett 14, Helen Koch 4, Brianna Whiteman 4, Tatum Barto 2, Hanah Kinsey 4, River Cheney 8, Talise Goodsky 2; Three pointers: None; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: None;
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 8, Jordan Zubich 25, Brooke Niska 4, Gabby Lira 6, Sami Warwas 2, Sage Ganyo 16, Ava Butler 12, Suzanne Aubrey 4, Anna Neyens 3, Lauren Maki 4, Aniyah Thomas 3; Three pointers: Butler 2, Zubich 1, Thomas 1; Free throws: 5-7; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None;
